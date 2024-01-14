Ranking Every Leicester City Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Amidst the dazzling lights of the Premier League, there’s an undying spirit echoing from the heart of the East Midlands – the fervent chants of Leicester City Football Club and In this piece, we delve into the financial heartbeat of the club, unveiling the players’ wage list for the 2023-24 season

Leicester City, competing in The Championship, England’s second tier of professional football, has a distinctive approach to managing its squad of 76 players. The club’s total annual wage bill for 2023 stands at £55,757,000, with a weekly expenditure of £1,072,250. This investment strategy highlights their focus on balancing youth development with experienced talents.

In this article, we delve into the top 15 earners at Leicester City, listed in ascending order of their wages. The analysis includes their salaries, on-field roles, and contributions to the club.

Tom Cannon of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Millwall and Leicester City. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

15. Marc Albrighton:

Marc Albrighton, at 33 years of age, earns £39,000 per week, amounting to an annual salary of £2,028,000. Playing primarily as a wing-back or attacking midfielder, Albrighton’s vast experience and adaptability make him a valuable asset for Leicester City, especially in crucial matches where his experience and versatility shine.

14. Jannik Vestergaard:

Jannik Vestergaard, the 30-year-old central defender from Denmark, commands a weekly wage of £45,000, translating to £2,340,000 per year. Vestergaard’s defensive acumen and towering presence in the backline are essential to Leicester City’s defensive strategies.

13. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall:

English attacking midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, aged 24, earns £45,000 weekly, which adds up to an annual salary of £2,340,000. His creative abilities and midfield control play a pivotal role in the team’s offensive playmaking and strategic ball distribution.

12. Tom Cannon:

20-year-old striker Tom Cannon from Ireland earns £47,000 per week, amounting to £2,444,000 annually. As a young talent, Cannon shows significant potential and promise as a forward, indicating a bright future ahead in his football career.

Tom Cannon of Leicester City celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

11. Dennis Praet:

Belgian attacking midfielder Dennis Praet, 29, earns a weekly wage of £47,000, equating to an annual income of £2,444,000. Praet’s skillset in the midfield offers Leicester City tactical versatility and an edge in various midfield scenarios.

10. Stephy Mavididi:

Stephy Mavididi, the 25-year-old English player who excels as a left-attacking midfielder and striker, earns £48,000 weekly, which totals £2,496,000 annually. His attacking flair and speed add a dynamic element to Leicester City’s forward line, making him a critical asset in offensive formations.

9. Patson Daka:

Zambian striker Patson Daka, 24 years old, commands a salary of £49,000 per week, leading to an annual figure of £2,548,000. Daka’s goal-scoring instincts and agility make him a key figure in Leicester City’s attacking arsenal.

8. Mads Hermansen:

22-year-old Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen also earns £49,000 weekly, which sums up to £2,548,000 a year. As a goalkeeper, Hermansen plays a crucial role in the team’s defensive framework, providing reliability and security at the back.

7. Wilfred Ndidi:

Nigerian defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, aged 26, earns a weekly wage of £51,000, amounting to £2,652,000 annually. Ndidi’s role is fundamental in providing defensive cover and controlling the midfield area, making him an indispensable part of Leicester City’s squad.

Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City issues instructions during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Millwall. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

6. Conor Coady:

Conor Coady, the 30-year-old central defender from England, earns £52,000 weekly, resulting in an annual salary of £2,704,000. His leadership and defensive experience are invaluable, particularly in organizing the backline and providing stability.

5. Harry Winks:

English defensive midfielder Harry Winks, 27, receives a weekly salary of £61,000, which equates to £3,172,000 per year. Winks plays a crucial role in midfield, known for his ability to control the tempo and provide a defensive shield for the back four.

4. James Justin:

25-year-old English defender James Justin earns £65,000 per week, totaling an annual salary of £3,380,000. His versatility across various defensive positions makes him a significant asset for Leicester City, offering tactical flexibility.

3. Kelechi Iheanacho:

Nigerian attacking midfielder/forward Kelechi Iheanacho, aged 26, is on a weekly wage of £65,000, summing up to £3,380,000 annually. Iheanacho is crucial for his goal-scoring ability and offensive contributions, making him a vital player in Leicester City’s attacking strategy.

Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

2. Ricardo Pereira:

Ricardo Pereira, the 29-year-old defender and wing-back from Portugal, earns £73,000 weekly, resulting in an annual income of £3,796,000. His defensive skills, coupled with his ability to contribute in attack, make him a key player in Leicester City’s squad.

1. Jamie Vardy:

Topping the list is Jamie Vardy, the 36-year-old English striker, who earns £80,000 per week, leading to an annual salary of £4,160,000. Vardy is renowned for his exceptional goal-scoring ability and has been a pivotal figure in Leicester City’s attacking lineup.

Read More:

FAQ: