Leicester City vs Everton preview, team news, match tickets, and prediction 

Leicester City and Everton will clash in this match during week five of the Premier League. Leicester City, one of the newly promoted teams, will want to begin their season on a good note to stay up at the end of the season. In contrast, the Toffees, who have battled relegation survival for consecutive seasons, will also have to make a solid start.

Leicester City dominated the Championship last term to stage an immediate return back to the Premier League. The Foxes were one of the favourites to return to the elite division and they did just that under the management of Enzo Maresca. A lot of people have their eyes on the team and they believe the former Premier League champions have what it takes to challenge greatly in this season. It would be interesting to see how they fare upon their return to the top flight.

With all that said, the Foxes will have to be guided under a new manager this season following the departure of Maresca to Chelsea. The club’s management have since announced Steve Cooper, former Nottingham Forest manager, as the club’s head coach. Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter, as well as West Brom’s Carlos Corberan, were also linked with the Leicester role but it was Cooper who got the job.

With the managerial situation sorted just in time before the start of the season, the Foxes will be hoping they can build from what they have achieved in the Championship. The atmosphere at the King Power Stadium is always electric and it will be a spectacle with their return once again.

Leicester City have also lost some players since their promotion. Veteran Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho and Dennis Praet were released after the season finished, while

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall left for Chelsea in a deal worth €35.40m. In terms of the arrivals, as of the time of the writing, electric winger Issahaku Fatawu, who was on loan last term, made his move permanent for €17.00m, Caleb Okoli joined from Atalanta for €14.00m, while Bobby De Cordova-Reid joined the club on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract at Fulham.

On the other hand, Everton, who have been given multiple punishments due to their excessive spending, have been cautious this summer. The Toffees have struggled to get the best from their recent purchases and that has seen them struggle to get the expected results in recent times. As of the time of writing, forward Iliman Ndiaye joined the club from Marseille for €18.00m, midfielder Tim Iroegbunam arrived from Aston Villa for €10.70m, while another midfielder Jesper Lindstrøm was brought in on loan from Napoli.

In terms of departures, Everton have lost the following players – Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for €59.35m, Ben Godfrey to Atalanta for €12.00m, while Lewis Dobbin joined Aston Villa for €11.80m. The likes of Andre Gomes and Dele Alli left the club after the expiration of their contracts.

It is still early days in the Premier League season, so the two teams might just be finding their feet. However, some teams will want to start very well and build on that and it remains to be seen which of them will fight for all three points right here.

The two teams have had their struggles in the Premier League in the past and here is another season for them to right the wrong and make their fans happy. Leicester were in the Premier League just about a year ago, so a number of those stars who were with them then are still around and could play a part in this fixture. On the other hand, Everton has battled relegation survival consistently for back-to-back seasons now, and another chance has presented itself.

In the head-to-head record, Leicester have won 8 matches, Everton have won 9 matches, while 12 matches have ended in a draw.

Match tickets

The epic match at King Power Stadium in Leicester kicks off on Saturday 21st September 2024, at 3 pm UK time.

The 32,262-capacity stadium with its electrifying atmosphere will host the Premier League clash between the Foxes and the Merseyside club.

Getting tickets for the Leicester City vs Everton tickets could take a lot of work given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club’s channels.

Team news

Lineups

Leicester will most likely utilize almost the same squad they had back in the Championship. As of the time of writing, they have not completed their transfer business, so the lineup is based on the available players at this time.

In terms of injuries, they have a clean bill of health. Cooper is expected to retain Mads Hermansen as the club’s number-one goalkeeper, and new centre-back Caleb Okoli should start alongside Jannik Vestergaard or Wout Faes at the heart of the defence. In the attack, Fatawu, Mavididi and Daka should be there to take things up.

Leicester City: Hermansen, Justin, Coady (c), Okoli, Ricardo, Ndidi, Winks, Soumare, Fatawu, Mavididi, Daka.

Sean Dyche has some decisions to make in his starting XI for this season after a couple of departures and all of that. Onana’s place in midfield has to be taken, while he hopes he can get Calvert-Lewin firing back once again after his injury issues.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman (c), Keane, Holgate, Young, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Beto, Calvert-Lewin.

Prediction

From the head-to-head records, it is obvious the two teams are closely matched. It is early days in the Premier League season, so form might not necessarily decide who will take the day at the end of the fixture.

However, the Foxes, who are at home, do have a fine squad capable of putting the Toffees to the test and that should be the case when they meet. Regardless, the game might just end in a stalemate.

Leicester City 1-1 Everton