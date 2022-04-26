Leeds United Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Leeds United F.C. are one of the major English clubs. We bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Leeds United.

The Whites are one of the veteran clubs in the world, having been founded 102 years ago. They are among the top 20 highest paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about the player wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Leeds United.

Current Leeds United Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Leeds City was formed in 1904, but after the disbanding of the club post First World War. Leeds United F.C. was formed in 1919. This Club is 102 years old. They have won three English league titles, one F.A. Cup, One League Cup, and two Charity Shields. The Club also reached the 1975 European Cup Final, losing to Bayern Munich. Their most recent honour was winning the league title in 1992.

Leeds United Player Wages 2022

The Club was founded in 1919 at Salem Congregational Chapel, Leeds. On 31 May 1920, Leeds United were elected to the Football League. The Owner of the Club is Andrea Radrizzani. The minority shareowners are 49ers Enterprises, who hold 44% of the shares. The majority of shareowners are the Aser Group, Holding 56% of claims for Leeds United Football Club.

Leeds United’s highest-paid player

Raphael Belloli is the highest-paid player for Leeds United, with a yearly salary of £3,302,000 and a weekly wage of £63,500. The Brazilian international joined on a four-year contract for around £17 million (approx).

Raphael Belloli is the highest-paid player for Leeds United

He scored his first goal on 28 November 2020 against Everton for the win. His winning goal secured Leeds its first win at Everton since 1990.

Leeds United Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Raphael Belloli F 25 2023 £ 33,02,000 £ 63,500 D20 Sports Rodrigo Machado F 31 2024 £ 30,00,000 £ 57,692 Relatives Robin Koch D 25 2024 £ 24,00,000 £ 46,154 11 Wins Patrick Bamford F 28 2026 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 ICM Stellar Sports Helder Costa F 28 2024 £ 16,90,000 £ 32,500 Gestifute Kiko Casilla GK 35 2023 £ 16,70,000 £ 32,115 Control Orientado Diego Llorente D 28 2024 £ 11,44,000 £ 22,000 Gelu Rodriguez Illan Meslier GK 22 2026 £ 11,44,000 £ 22,000 YPFC Joe Gelhardt F 19 2024 £ 8,58,000 £ 16,500 Triple S Sports Jack Harrison F 25 2024 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 Remington Ellis Management Ian Poveda M 22 2204 £ 4,57,600 £ 8,800 Relatives Luke Ayling D 0 2023 £ 4,16,000 £ 8,000 ICM Stellar Sports Stuart Dallas M 0 2024 £ 4,16,000 £ 8,000 Major League Sports Management Mateusz Klich M 31 2023 £ 4,03,000 £ 7,750 SEG Liam Cooper D 30 2024 £ 3,38,000 £ 6,500 Major League Sports Management Kalvin Phillips M 26 2024 £ 2,34,000 £ 4,500 Palm Sports Management Tyler Roberts M 23 2024 £ 1,82,000 £ 3,500 Sturridge Sports Management Jamie Shackleton M 22 2024 £ 78,000 £ 1,500 – Leif Davis D 22 2023 £ 31,000 £ 596 Autograph Sports Management Mateusz Bogusz M 20 2023 £ 27,560 £ 530 ICM Stellar Sports Elia Caprile GK 20 2023 £ 67,600 £ 1,300 Promoesport Charlie Cresswell D 19 2023 £ 2,80,800 £ 5,400 Wasserman Junior Firpo D 25 2025 £ 28,60,000 £ 55,000 Sports&Life Adam Forshaw M 30 2024 £ 14,56,000 £ 28,000 Wasserman Sam Greenwood F 20 2023 £ 1,35,200 £ 2,600 Wasserman Niall Huggins D 21 2023 £ 2,02,800 £ 3,900 SMI Sports Management Daniel James F 24 2026 £ 27,04,000 £ 52,000 ICM Stellar Sports Jack Jenkins M 20 2023 £ 1,09,200 £ 2,100 Wasserman Kristoffer Klaesson GK 21 2025 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 Keypass AS Pascal Struijk D 22 2024 £ 15,08,000 £ 29,000 Forza Sports Group

Leeds United F.C loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Helder Costa F 28 2024 £ 16,90,000 £ 32,500 Gestifute Kiko Casilla GK 35 2023 £ 16,70,000 £ 32,115 Control Orientado Ian Poveda M 22 2204 £ 4,57,600 £ 8,800 Relatives Leif Davis D 22 2023 £ 31,000 £ 596 Autograph Sports Management Mateusz Bogusz M 20 2023 £ 27,560 £ 530 ICM Stellar Sports Elia Caprile GK 20 2023 £ 67,600 £ 1,300 Promoesport Niall Huggins D 21 2023 £ 2,02,800 £ 3,900 SMI Sports Management

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Leeds United

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Leeds United’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Leeds United?

As of 2022, Raphael Belloli is the highest-paid player at Leeds United with a weekly wage of £63,500.

2. What is the total team value of Leeds United?

According to Front Office Sports, the total team value of Leeds United is around $326 Million as of April 2021.

3. How much do Leeds United spend on total annual wages?

As per Spotrac, Leeds United are spending close to £16 million every single season on player wages

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Leeds United in their history?

Peter Lorimer is the all-time top goalscorer with 238 goals.

Peter Lorimer is the all-time top goalscorer with 238 goals (Sky Sports)

5. How much does Jesse Marsch earn in a year?

Jesse Marsch has a £3.5 million a year contract at Leeds United F.C.

