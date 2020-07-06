Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta has claimed that he expects no complications in extending Brighton defender Ben White‘s loan deal if the season extends beyond June. (h/t Eastbourne Herald)

White joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal, but that expires at the end of June. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019/20 campaign has been suspended and could continue beyond June if or when it resumes.

On-loan Brighton defender Ben White has been excellent at Leeds. (Getty Images)

Ben White at Leeds: Five things you need to know…

White joined Leeds United on loan in the summer of 2019

The 22-year-old defender hasn’t missed a single Championship game for the Whites, playing a key role in them sitting at the top of the table.

His performances have led to interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Brighton academy graduate’s loan deal expires at the end of June

With season likely to stretch beyond June, there are concerns over his availability for the final run-in

As iterated earlier, football in the UK has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The government, though, granted permission for Pro Sports to resume after June 1st, but behind closed doors.

EFL Championship is planning a return to training on May 25, with a view of restart on June 6 or June 13. This would mean that the season extends beyond end of June, by which time White’s loan deal with Leeds would expire.

Orta, however, has put any concerns at ease, claiming that he doesn’t see any complications in keeping hold of the 22-year-old until the season ends. Speaking in Spain, the Whites’ sporting director said:

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty Images)

“I don’t think it’s as complex as people say. We need to have good relations with the clubs. I have five loan players and I am doing this. For Lorient, for Man City, for Brighton, for Wolves, they continue the loan of the players with me. “It’s really beneficial. These players are taking minutes, in my case they are five [starting] line-up players. That is really important too and decisive.”

Also Read:

Leeds United are currently leading the Championship table, with 71 points from 37 matches. White has been an integral part of Marcelo Bielsa’s team and having him for the final run-in would be pivotal for their promotion hopes.

It still remains to be seen if or when football resumes in England.