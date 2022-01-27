Lautaro Martinez 2022: Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, and more

Today we’re going to take a look at the net worth of Lautaro Martinez – a young South American striker who has become a household name in Italy.

The Argentine forward has developed into a world-class player at Inter Milan and appears to have a bright future ahead. Today we’re going to take a look at his net worth.

He played a key role in Inter’s Serie A win in 2020/21 and, alongside Romelu Lukaku, formed an excellent frontline. With the Belgian now no longer at the San Siro, Martinez could be set to take a more central role in Simone Inzaghi’s rebuild.

Birth Place Mar del Plata, Argentina Father’s Name Mario Martínez Mother’s Name Karina Vanesa Gutiérrez Star Sign Leo Net Worth €500,000 ( £432,000) Age 24 Date of Birth 22 August 1997 Nationality Argentine Position Forward Youth Clubs Liniers (2013–2014), Racing Club (2014–2015) Senior Clubs Racing Club (2015–2018), Inter Milan (2018–) Achievements (Selected) Serie A (2020–21), Supercoppa Italiana (2021), Copa América (2021) Girlfriend Agustina Gandolfo Children One Sponsorships N.A Social Media Instagram, Facebook

Lautaro Martinez net worth and salary

Lautaro Martinez has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in Italy. To bind a player of his stature, Inter had to spend the bucks, and that’s what the Nerazzurri did in October last year. The Argentine was awarded a new contract that shot up his yearly salary at €6 million ($7m). With this deal, he has become the highest-paid player of the Inter Milan squad.

Lautaro signed with Inter in 2018. However, the young Argentine was only earning 2.7 Million Euros (2.3 Million Pound) per year. He currently has a net worth of 5 Million Euros. The whopping sum mainly represents his earnings from his football contract. But, with the current deal, he would be able to generate a much more significant sum in less time.

Martinez’s current market value is 40 Million Euros, which certainly justifies the incredible performances he has shown in the last two years. If he continues the scintillating display, his price can skyrocket in the summer.

Lautaro Martinez has a net worth of 5 Million Euros.

Lautaro Martinez Club Career

Martinez started his football journey with local club Liniers’ youth team at a very young age. He showed a scintillating display for the u-17 team and led the team to the final of the National Cup. But they eventually lost to Rosario.

Martinez’s display convinced Racing Club’s interim coach Fabio Radaelli to spend the bucks. Soon after joining them in 2014, the Argentine forward struggled to adapt to the new environment. But with the help of his teammate, Braian Mansilla, he managed to control his homesickness and went on to show an exhibiting display for both youth and the senior team.

Martinez’s performance at Racing attracted some big players. Real Madrid were close to signing him in 2015, but he chose to stay in Argentina. Atletico Madrid also came hunting for his signature in 2017. Eventually, Inter Milan managed to convince him to move to San Siro in 2018.

Martinez took time to adjust to Serie A in his first season. But, in his second season only, he became one of the best young forwards of the League, scoring 21 goals and assisting eight times in 49 matches across all competitions.

However, the Nerazzurri fans were yet to see the best of the Argentine forward. He formed a successful partnership with Romelu Lukaku that became influential for the success of Inter. He helped the Italian team secure the Scudetto last season and ended up with 19 goals and 11 assists.

Lautaro Martinez in action for Inter Milan. (Credit: Getty Images)

Lautaro Martinez International career

Martinez got his first senior call-up in 2019 when he was picked for two friendlies. He made his Argentina debut against Spain on 27th March that year. He was initially named in the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad but eventually fell out of the final list.

The 2019 Copa America season was Martinez’s breakthrough tournament as an Argentine player. He scored two goals in that tournament, earning him a cemented spot in Lionel Scaloni’s team.

A mature Martinez led the charge for Argentina in the 2020 Copa America tournament. He formed a scintillating partnership with Lionel Messi upfront and helped the team win the tournament in Brazil. He ended the contest with four goals, one less than Messi, who won the top scorer title.

BRASILIA, BRAZIL – JULY 06: Lautaro Martinez of Argentina competes for the ball with Luis Diaz of Colombia during a semi-final match of Copa America Brazil 2021 between Argentina and Colombia at Mane Garrincha Stadium on July 06, 2021 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Lautaro Martinez Family

Martinez was brought into the world on 22 August 1997. His father, Mario, was a pro footballer and played for local club Liniers where Lautaro started his playing career. His mother, Karina Vanesa Gutiérrez’s profession is unknown due to the lack of information available online. But the data that we have suggests that he has two younger brothers named Alan and Jano.

Lautaro Martinez with father and two younger brothers. (Picture was taken from lifebogger.com)

Lautaro Martinez Girlfriend – Agustina Gandolfo

Lautaro met Agustina in 2018 through the help of Mauro Icardi’s wife, Wanda Nara. The pair soon fell in love and started dating. They have remained inseparable since and went on to become a lovely couple over the years.

Lautaro Martinez with Girlfriend Agustina Gandolfo. (Photo was taken from SportsMob)

Lautaro Martinez Child

Lautaro and Agustina welcomed their first child – a baby girl in February last year. They named their daughter, Nina.

Lautaro Martinez with wife and daughter (Picture was taken from paginacentral.com.ar)

Lautaro Martinez Car and Tattoo

Luataro has tattoos on several body parts. We couldn’t get the exact meaning of the tattoos, but it certainly seems he loves to get his body inked. The Argentine star has been spotted venturing the streets of Milan with a Porsche Boxster.

Lautaro Martinez has many Tattoos on his body. (Photo was taken from SportsMob)

