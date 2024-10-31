What happened the last time Arsenal faced Inter Milan? The scoreline was unreal

Everything you should know about what happened the last time Arsenal faced Inter Milan in the Champions League

It’s been a boatload of years since the last time Arsenal and Inter Milan met in the UEFA Champions League. In fact, the entire landscape of the world looked completely different, as we date back to November 25, 2003, at San Siro, Milan, Italy.

Although Arsenal are one of the top teams now, they are nowhere near as strong as how they were back under Arsene Wenger in the early 2000s. Inter Milan were an imposing team back then too, although not as strong as their fierce rivals, AC Milan.

The UEFA Champions League group stage fixture, first had Inter Milan visiting Arsenal, at the Highbury Stadium. The legendary North London stadium, which was Arsenal’s fortress, gave not even a glimmer of hope to the visiting team, as they were thrashed 3-0.

The return fixture, as already mentioned would take place late in November 2003. It is worth noting that Arsenal would go on to get the iconic Invincible tag that season, after going unbeaten in the Premier League, a feat no other team has ever achieved in England.

A look at the last time Arsenal faced Inter Milan:

Thierry Henry fired Arsenal in front

As expected, their goal-scoring machine fired the Gunners in front, after 25 minutes on the clock, after smark work from Robert Pires and Ashley Cole. Although, stunned, Inter Milan fought hard for their equalizer and eventually got it through a looping deflected shot from Christian Vieri. The dipping angle was too high for goalkeeper Jens Lehmann.

Arsenal were rampant in the second-half

Just four minutes into the second half, Swede Freddie Ljungberg fired Arsenal back in front. However, the goal was all due to the might of Thierry Henry after a neat laid-in-a-platter assist, helping Ljungberg shoot from close range. While Inter Milan kept knocking on the door for the next half-an-hour, the North London team switched gears towards the end of the game.

Arsenal vs. Inter Milan – Thierry Henry celebrates a goal (via Reddit)

In only 5 minutes, they struck 3 past Inter. The first of the three came from Henry, as he humiliated Javier Zanetti to score a solo stunner. Then came Edu Gaspar, who was on the other end of another Henry assist. The final goal came from Pires, after a brilliant cutting-in run from Jeremie Aliadiere. The 5-1 hammering was complete.