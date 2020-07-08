Lampard rules out midfield Chelsea star sale amid exit speculations

Frank Lampard has ruled out N’Golo Kante sale this summer

As reported by Football.london, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has ruled out selling star midfielder N’Golo Kante amid exit speculations.

Chelsea have announced themselves in style in the transfer market even before the window has officially begun. We have already completed the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz was reportedly next on the club’s transfer wishlist, with reports claiming that Chelsea would have to sell one of the current midfielders in order to fund a move for the German. And Kante’s name had cropped as the player who could possibly be axed.

N’Golo Kante is going nowhere, Lampard has confirmed

But Lampard has rejected claims that he will be letting Kante walk away from Stamford Bridge this summer, insisting that the Frenchman remains a big part of his plans.

“I’ve said it a lot of times about N’Golo – one of the best midfield players in the world. The type of player he is, he has everything. Having N’Golo Kante is something I really want to appreciate and work with.”

Kante has been a huge hit at our club since making the move from Leicester City back in 2016. The Frenchman was integral to our league title and FA Cup success under Antonio Conte and helped us win the Europa League last season.

However, the 2019/20 campaign has been a difficult for the diminutive Frenchman, with injuries stopping him from getting a regular run of games. Till date, the 29-year-old has featured just 18 times in the league, bagging three goals.

Kante has endured an injury-riddled season so far

Lampard, though, confirmed that Kante was looking in good shape ahead of our first game this weekend against Aston Villa. With talks of an exit put to bed, and him recovering back to fitness, we might see the best version of N’Golo Kante in the coming weeks.





