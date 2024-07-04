England vs Switzerland: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and more.

Lacklustre England take on confident Switzerland in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024

England’s journey to the quarterfinals of the tournament has been anything but smooth, showcasing moments of high drama and near misses, particularly highlighted by Jude Bellingham’s crucial late equalizer against Slovakia. This was followed by Harry Kane’s decisive strike in extra time, which ultimately propelled England past Slovakia with a narrow 2-1 victory. Despite possessing a squad rich in talent, England has struggled to find a cohesive rhythm under Gareth Southgate, often appearing unconvincing in their ability to dominate matches as expected.

The team’s performance has been marked by a lack of fluidity and difficulty in securing wins, even against teams they were expected to overpower easily. With the upcoming quarterfinal against Switzerland, England is under pressure to significantly enhance their gameplay. The match against Slovakia, where they were on the brink of elimination until the final moments, underscores the urgency for tactical improvements and more consistent execution on the field.

Switzerland, in contrast, have had a strong showing in the tournament so far. They nearly topped Group A and have demonstrated both resilience and capability, notably in their 2-0 victory over the defending champions Italy in the first knockout round.

As England and Switzerland prepare to face off in the quarterfinals, the dynamics are intriguing. Switzerland, buoyed by their recent performances, will be looking to capitalize on their momentum and potentially end England’s hopes for a trophy. England, on the other hand, must address their tactical and cohesive play deficiencies if they are to overcome the Swiss challenge and advance to the semi-finals. This match promises to be a critical test for both teams, with high stakes and the pressure of expectations shaping the strategies and outcomes of this encounter.

England and Switzerland will face each other on 6th July at 4:00 PM BST at Merkur Spiel Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Team news

England

With Marc Guehi suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, England face a reshuffle in their defensive lineup for the crucial quarterfinal match. Ezri Konsa is expected to step in alongside John Stones at the center of defence, a change that could test England’s defensive stability but also showcases their depth.

Gareth Southgate is likely to maintain the 4-3-3 formation that has seen varied success during the tournament with Jordan Pickford in between the sticks. Kyle Walker will occupy the right-back position, offering both speed and defensive solidity. Konsa will partner with John Stones in the centre, where their coordination will be vital against Switzerland’s attack. Luke Shaw is expected to return as the left-back, providing additional offensive support down the flank.

The trio of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Kobbie Mainoo in midfield has shown promising chemistry. Rice’s defensive mindfulness, Bellingham’s dynamic box-to-box capabilities, and Mainoo’s youthful energy and creativity will be pivotal in both shielding the backline and orchestrating attacks.

On the wings, Bukayo Saka is set to continue on the right, bringing his agility and ability to cut inside effectively. Phil Foden, playing on the left wing, will be crucial for creativity and providing precise crosses into the box. Harry Kane, leading the line as the central striker, will be the focal point of England’s attack, relying on his exceptional finishing skills to convert opportunities.

England Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker; Stones; Konsa; Shaw; Mainoo; Rice; Bellingham; Saka; Foden; Kane

Switzerland

Switzerland’s consistency under Murat Yakin has been a significant part of their success, and they will be entering their quarterfinal match against England with high confidence, especially following a strong defensive performance against Italy. The reintroduction of Silvan Widmer into the lineup adds both experience and strength to the team, particularly on the right side of the midfield, where his ability to balance defensive duties with attacking support will be crucial.

They are expected to line up in a 3-4-2–1 formation with Yann Sommer in goal. The trio at the back consisting of Fabian Schär, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez has proven effective, particularly evidenced by their clean sheet against Italy.

Widmer’s return as the right midfielder will provide an additional attacking threat down the flanks. In the center, Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will continue to anchor the midfield, offering a blend of defensive grit and distribution. Michel Aebischer, operating from left midfield, will balance defensive responsibilities with support in attack.

Up front, Dan Ndoye and Fabian Rieder will take on more advanced roles, tasked with creating opportunities and supporting Breel Embolo, as the No. 9, will be crucial in the final third. His physical presence and ability to finish will be key in converting the chances created by Ndoye and Rieder.

Switzerland Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez, Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer, Ndoye, Reider, Embolo

England vs. Switzerland: key match facts

England’s last defeat came against Switzerland in 1982, in a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions are unbeaten in the last 13 matches against Switzerland.

Switzerland has now reached the quarterfinals in a back-to-back Euro competition.

England vs. Switzerland: match-deciding duels

Harry Kane vs. Manuel Akanji

Harry Kane’s presence and goal-scoring prowess will indeed be a focal point for England as they face Switzerland in a critical quarterfinal matchup. Known for his sharp instincts in the box and ability to score from virtually any situation, Kane’s performance could be pivotal in determining the outcome of this encounter. Having netted two goals in the competition so far, his confidence will likely be high, and he will be eager to increase his tally.

Manuel Akanji, tasked with neutralizing Kane, faces a formidable challenge. Akanji’s experience against top-tier strikers will be essential, but Kane’s blend of physicality, technique, and spatial awareness makes him a particularly difficult opponent. Akanji will need to leverage his speed, strength, and tactical intelligence to keep Kane in check. His ability to read the game and anticipate Kane’s movements will be crucial in preventing the English striker from having a significant impact on the game.

Prediction

England 1-1 Switzerland (England to win on penalties)

England’s performance in the tournament has indeed stirred a mix of concern and critique, especially given the high expectations due to the squad’s depth of talent. Switzerland have exceeded expectations, showcasing tactical discipline and a robust team performance, notably in their impressive victory over Italy. Their ability to execute game plans effectively makes them formidable opponents and, arguably, favourites in their upcoming clash against England.

The quarterfinal presents a critical opportunity for England to reset and approach the game with a refined strategy, possibly incorporating lessons learned from previous outings in the tournament. If Southgate can unlock the right formula for his team, England has every chance to not only overcome Switzerland but also to advance deep into the competition.