LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

MLS’s Matchday 27 will see LA Galaxy host the Colorado Rapids at the Dignity Health Sports Park. The match is set to take place on the 17th of July, 7:30 pm local time (PT). A rather top-of-the-table clash will see the LA Galaxy look to maintain the rich vein of form, barring the recent loss.

LA Galaxy’s recent outing against FC Dallas ended in a 2-0 loss. After going behind to a Petar Musa goal in the 26th minute, they could never really get themselves into the game before Logan Farrington sealed the deal 10 minutes into the second half. LA Galaxy have otherwise been brilliant over the last six matchdays. They have managed to secure an impressive 15 out of a possible 18 points. They currently sit 3rd in the Western Conference table, level on points with LAFC and Real Salt Lake, albeit having played more games than them.

The Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, have been in sublime form as well. Sitting just a position below LA Galaxy, although five points behind, the Rapids have 13 points over the last 6 games, losing once and sharing points in one. Having won two games on the trot, the Rapids drew against NY Red Bulls, 1-1, in their last outing. The Red Bulls took the lead in the extra time of the first half through Lewis Morgan. However, their lead lasted just 18 minutes into the second half when an own goal from defender Sean Nealis put the Rapids on level.

Team News and Predicted XI

LA Galaxy

Riqui Puig (via MLS)

There are quite a few notable injury concerns for the LA Galaxy, with Jonathan Perez and Dejan Joveljic recovering from issues with their hamstring. Gaston Brugman who suffered a busted-up knee, is yet to recover from the same. Juliane Aude the left-back, will also not play a part in the game due to a groin injury.

Predicted XI: John McCarthy, Miki Yamane, Jalen Neal, Maya Yoshida, John Nelson, Edwin Cerrillo, Mark Delgado, Diego Fagundez, Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil

Colorado Rapids

Rapids’ center-back Moise Bombito who made it all the way to the semi-finals of the Copa America 2024 with Canada will miss the match. There are only two notable injury-hit players in the squad – Daniel Chacon and Jackson Travis. While Chacon is nursing a knee injury, Travis who is nearing a return has almost recovered from a groin issue.

Another miss in the squad is Djordje Mihailovic who is out on duty for the Olympic games in Paris.

Predicted XI: Zack Steffen, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Andreas Maxso, Sam Vines, Connor Ronan, Oliver Larraz, Omir Fernandez, Cole Bassett, Kevin Cabral, Rafael Navarro

Match Deciding Duel

Riqui Puig vs. Cole Bassett

Riqui Puig vs. Cole Bassett will be an entertaining midfield battle during LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids

Riqui Puig has been a vital cog in the LA Galaxy team. The midfielder has racked up an impressive 6 goals and 5 assists this season for them (G/A 11), and has started in 19 games.

Puig will be up against Cole Bassett who has been splendid throughout the season. With an impressive G/A of 12, 7 goals and 5 assists, Bassett will look to fill the void of their main man Mihailovic.

Prediction

LA Galaxy 2-1 Colorado Rapids

While it’s hard to separate the two teams, LA Galaxy might just tip it off due to the home advantage. With the star striker from Rapids also absent, it might be quite an uphill task for them to upstage Galaxy.