Kylian Mbappe, one of the young personalities in the world, has preferred a start-up that manufactures organic cookies as one of his sponsors.

A few days back, Envoye Special, a French television weekly investigative news magazine which runs on channel France 2, invited him as a guest to celebrate their 30th anniversary. And the world champion has impressed with his personality too, apart from his game.

At 21, the Paris Saint-Germain striker has attracted attention from all over the world. Never before was any footballer such young was called a celebrity.

Kylian Mbappe (Getty Images)

And while other athletes have several top brands striking deals with them, the Frenchman has only four sponsors, one of whom is quite unexpected. That day, he made cakes for an advertising spot surrounded by children.

The video of Mbappe spending time with young children can be watched via the link below:

https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sports/foot/psg/kylian-mbappe-dans-les-pas-d-une-star-mondiale_3797511.html

Despite all big brands of sodas and fast food growing rapidly in the modern world, Mbappe has preferred a start-up that manufactures organic cookies. Everything he does is controlled by two women. One is his mother, Fayza and the other is Delphine Verheyden, his lawyer.

No questions are asked to Mbappe without their agreement. It is also known that few journalists present in the country have had to wait for a year or more for short interviews with the French star.

Kylian Mbappe (Getty Images)

The start-up he has partnered with has generated a revenue of €30million per year and Mbappe’s popularity is one the reason for its success.

The 21-year-old has today become inaccessible and overprotected after his success on and off the pitch. At the same time, he is a spontaneous young man.

The star forward has become an instant hit outside football too and his hard work has paved the way for his success. As football fans, let’s wait and hope to see him scale greater heights in his future endeavours.