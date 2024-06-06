Kostas Tsimikas Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club and International Career

The 28-year-old Greek international, Kostas Tsimikas, who also goes by the nickname Greek Scouser, was born on May 1, 1996, in Thessaloniki, Greece. He is part of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side and has also represented the Greek national team on many occasions. The decorated left-back is popularly known for his pin-point crossing and great set-piece technique. He started his football career from scratch, from Panserraikos to Olympiakos and now he is at one of the biggest clubs in the world, Liverpool. So now let’s unfold the remarkable journey of Tsimikas to the top.

Full Name Kostas Tsimikas Age 28 Nationality Greek Birthplace Thessaloniki, Greece Date of Birth 12 May 1996 Height 5 ft 10 inches (1.79 m) Star Sign Taurus Position Defender Clubs Olympiakos, Esbjerg, Willem II, Liverpool Net Worth €14,100,000

Kostas Tsimikas | Early Life and Family

Kostas Tsimikas was born on May 12, 1996, in Thessaloniki, Greece. He was born into a football-centric family. He used to play football with his elder brother and it soon became a passion for him. Tsimikas kicked off his football career by joining his local team, AS Neapoli Thessaloniki. Being the youngest in the family, he used to emulate whatever his elder brother used to do. As his elder brother was playing for Penserraikos FC at the time, he followed in his footsteps and switched to Penserraikos FC in the Third Greek Division at the age of 14.

Kostas Tsimikas 🗣️ My family were big Liverpool supporters. I make the dreams of my father and brother come true. I like the fans calling me the Greek Scouser it makes me happy. pic.twitter.com/KtlIcOWuHz — IrishLiverpoolReds (@IrishLivReds) October 12, 2021

Tsimikas was born to George Tsimikas (father) and Spyridoula Gorou (mother). His father was a professional pastry chef, and Tsimikas also had an elder brother, Stergios Tsimikas, who is also a professional football player. The two brothers were very passionate about football; they used to play for Penserraikos FC together. George Tsimikas did his very best to support them and was there for both of their children and his family. Grigoris Georgatau soon made their dream a reality by suggesting Kostas Tsimikas for a trial at Olympiakos’ training center. The Scouts were able to recognize his talent and in the upcoming summer, he was given a contract from the Greek side.

Kostas Tsimikas | Club Career

Olympiakos

At the age of 17, Tsimikas got his first professional contract in his name. During his first year at Olympiakos, he played for the youth team, which helped him gather a lot of experience. The talented left back was soon added to the first team squad and later on, he got his first minutes in the Olympiakos jersey on December 19, 2015, when he made his debut for the senior team in a match against AEL Kalloni. In the present season, Tsimikas went on to win the championship and the cup with Olympiakos. However, in the summer of 2016, he was loaned to the Danish side Esbjerg.

Esbjerg and Willem II

The bright young left-back soon joined the Danish side on loan for the 2016–17 campaign. As soon as Tsimikas arrived in Esbjerg, he was able to impress the Esbjerg coach right away. The manager showed faith in him and started him in back-to-back matches. He went on to play a total of 13 times and score two goals. Despite his significant contributions, the club was relegated. In the summer of 2017, he returned to his parent club.

Engang i en anden tid… pic.twitter.com/gPjUo04K5N — Lars Rønbøg (@LarsRonbog) May 14, 2022

However, even after playing regularly with Esberj, he was still not seen as a crucial player for the Olympiakos first team. This led to another loan spell for Tsimikas, who joined the Eredivisie club, Willem II for the 2017/18 season. In the same summer window, he was loaned out again, but this time to the Dutch side Willem II. He made a total of 33 appearances for the Dutch side, bagging five goals and providing four assists to his teammates.

Back to Olympiakos

After his second loan spell, he again returned to his parent club. This time, the manager, Pedro Martins, kept faith in him and gave him game time. Soon he became the missing piece on Pedro Martin’s side. Before joining Liverpool in 2020, he made 46 appearances for the Greek side and provided three assists.

Welcome to Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas! 🔴✍️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 10, 2020

Liverpool

In 2020, Liverpool came knocking on the door of Tsimikas, and with such a hugely reputed club interested in him, he did not want to miss this chance. On August 10, 2020, Kostas Tsimikas was presented to the world as the new Liverpool player who was signed for a reported fee of €11.75 million. Klopp saw the potential this player had and kept faith in him. Klopp gave Tsimikas his first minutes as a Liverpool player in the Cup tie against Lincoln City.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 25: Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool celebrates at the end of the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

He made his Premier League debut after he came on in the match against Manchester City. Tsimikas had to wait for a long time to feature in the starting 11 and his patience paid off. On August 14, 2021, he made his first start for the Liverpool side against Norwich City. Klopp was impressed by his performance and handed him the very next match, where he went on to get man of the match. He has been more of an impact player for the Liverpool side since the day of his signing. On September 25, 2023, he signed a long-term deal until 2027 with the Liverpool side.

Kostas Tsimikas | International Career

Kostas Tsimikas was just 18 years old when his international career kicked off. At 18, he was first selected for the Greece U19 team and then on September 2, 2016, he made his way to the Greece U21 team. In 2018, under the coach Michael Skibbe, he was given his first senior cap against Hungary. He has played for the U-19 (13 appearances), U-21 (16 appearances), and the Greece national team, playing 32 matches for them across all competitions and providing 3 assists. Kostas Tsimikas is a starter for the Greece national team and is seen as a potential future captain of the team.

Georgia’s defender #05 Solomon Kverkveliya and Greece’s defender #21 Kostas Tsimikas vie for the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying play-off final football match between Georgia and Greece in Tbilisi on March 26, 2024. (Photo by GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE/AFP via Getty Images)

Kostas Tsimikas | Statistics and Records

The Liverpool fullback has been one of the most versatile players in the Premier League. Below are the figures he has put while playing for the different teams.

Team Matches Played Goals Assist Olympiakos 86 – 12 Esberj 13 2 2 Willem II 37 6 4 Liverpool 79 – 15 Greece 32 – 3

Kostas Tsimikas | Net Worth

The 27-year-old left-back, signed a new contract with Liverpool in 2023 and has agreed to a weekly wage of €80,000. Thus, he will be earning an amount of €4,100,000 annually. As per reports, Tsimika’s net worth is around €14,300,000. Kostas’ current market value is between €6 million to €10 million.

Kostas Tsimikas has signed a new long-term contract with #LFC 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 25, 2023

Kostas Tsimikas | Sponsorships and Endorsements

Kostas Tsimikas has also been active lately outside the field. He has signed a sponsorship deal with a well-known brand, Adidas. He is actively endorsing the product of Adidas through his social media. During Liverpool matches, he is often seen wearing the Adidas predator FT as a part of deal.

Kostas Tsimikas | Philanthropic Activities

Kostas Tsimikas, a great player and even better person, serves as an ambassador for Novibet’s “Giant Heart” social contribution initiatives. Giant Heart is a CSR initiative to better the lives of people and children and for their sustainable future. Cooperation, teamplay, commitment, and supportive traits of the Greek international make him an ideal player for the campaign “Giant Heart.”

Kostas Tsimikas | Tattoos and Cars

Kostas Tsimikas, like many other footballers, is very fond of tattoos and cars. He has a tattoo of the Greek philosopher Aristotle on his calf and also a tattoo of the Greek god Zeus on his lower chest and in both of his hands. He also has a good collection of cars, like the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder and the one he most drives, which is his personal favorite, is a vintage black-colored Bentley.

FAQs

1) Who is Kostas Tsimikas girlfriend?

As per reports, the Liverpool player has decided to remain private regarding this matter.

2) What is the salary of Tsimikas?

After signing the new contract, he agreed to a weekly wage of €80,000.

3) Is Tsimikas the captain of the Greek national team?

Anastasios Bakasetas is the captain of the Greek national team; however, Tsimikas is a potential captain.

4) Who is Tsimikas’ brother?

Kostas Tsimikas has an elder brother whose name is Stergios Tsimikas.

5) Is Tsimikas a better player than Robertson?

Both players are great players, although Robertson’s stats are better than Tsimikas.