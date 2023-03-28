Ki-Jana Hoever 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ki-Jana Hoever is a Dutch professional football player who plays as a centre-back for Stoke City on loan from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ki-Jana Hoever is a young and talented footballer hailing from the Netherlands. He plays as a defender for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League. Hoever was born in Amsterdam on January 18, 2002.

He has impressed with his versatility, performing well as a right-back or centre-back, and his poise under pressure. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Ki-Jana Hoever is estimated to be £10M as of 2023.(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ki-Jana Hoever Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Amsterdam, Netherlands Father’s Name Ivan Hoever Mother’s Name Marianne Hoever Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £10M Age 21 Birthday 18 January 2002 Nationality Dutch Position Centre-back, right-back Senior Clubs Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jong PSV, Stoke City Achievements 1X FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP WINNER

1X UEFA SUPERCUP WINNER

1X DUTCH SUPER CUP WINNER

1X EUROPEAN UNDER-17 CHAMPION Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Ki-Jana Hoever’s Net Worth and Salary

Ki-Jana Hoever is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £10M as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €4M by Transfermarkt. The player currently earns a whopping salary of 2.1 Million Euros per year. The average man needs to work for at least 5.2 years to earn the same as Hoever earns in only 1 month.

Ki-Jana Hoever’s Club Career

began his football career with the Ajax youth academy, which is renowned for producing some of the best players in the world. With his exceptional technical skills, intelligence, and work ethic, Hoever quickly caught the eye of his coaches and progressed through the ranks. In 2018, at the age of 16, he signed his first professional contract with Ajax.

Hoever made his first-team debut for Ajax in September 2018 in a Dutch Cup match against HVV Te Werve. He showed his class and composure on the ball, earning him a spot as one of the youngest players to ever debut for the club. After three appearances in the Eredivisie, he was widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Dutch football.

Ki-Jana Hoever is a Dutch professional football player who plays as a centre-back for Stoke City on loan from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

In August 2019, Liverpool FC signed Hoever, one of the most historic football clubs in England. He made his debut for the club in a Carabao Cup match against MK Dons in September 2019, showcasing his maturity and exceptional skills. He played four times for Liverpool in the 2019-2020 season, contributing to the team’s Premier League title, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers signed Hoever in September 2020, for a reported fee of £9 million. He has become a crucial player for the club, making 20 appearances in his first season and playing an instrumental role in helping them to a mid-table finish in the Premier League. He was loaned out to Jong PSV in June 2022 for a season. In 2023, he was loaned out to Stoke City until the end of the season.

Ki-Jana Hoever’s International Career

Hoever has represented the Netherlands at various youth levels, including the U17, U18, U19, and U21. He is considered a potential future star for the Netherlands national team, and his impressive development suggests he could fulfil that potential in the coming years.

Back on the grass ⚽💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/OgBM3HUO7u — Ki-Jana Hoever (@khoever51_) April 7, 2022

Ki-Jana Hoever’s Family

Ki-Jana Hoever’s was born on 18 January 2002 inAmsterdam, Netherlands. His father’s name is Ivan Hoever and his mother’s name is Marianne Hoever but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football, one of the main reasons for his success was due to the support his family provided. His father is a former American Football player whom Ki-Jana Hoever’s father (Ivan) holds in high regard. The other details of the family are not revealed yet. “Ki-Jana” is the player’s nickname and not part of his real name. Surprisingly, Carter got this nickname from a character in the movie called ‘Shaft in Africa’.

Ki-Jana’s Girlfriend

The player prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone. Even in 2023, celebrities manage to surprise us with the way they keep their lives private.

Ki-Jana has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Ki-Jana Hoever of Stoke City applauds the fans after the team’s victory in the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Ki-Jana Cars and Tattoos

Ki-Jana’s car details are not available on the internet. It is certain that the player has a decent career collection in his garage to roam out because of the high success in his career and financial stability. Unlike many footballers, Ki-Jana has not inked his skin yet unlike most of the football players.

FAQs about Ki-Jana