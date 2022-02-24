Who Is Andrea Perez? Meet The Ex Girlfriend Of Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga Ex Girlfriend Andrea Perez Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Andrea Perez is famous for being the ex girlfriend of Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Andrea is a very secretive person. After her relationship with Kepa Arrizabalaga came into the public eye, she rapidly rose to fame. However, she is not the kind of person who likes stardom and excessive media attention. That’s why she has done everything in her hand to reveal as little information as possible on the internet. Kepa has become a known name in Chelsea after his heroics.

Even though the growth of Eduard Mendy put the Spaniard on the backfoot, he kept his head on the ground and worked hard. When the opportunities did come his way, he excelled. That’s why he has a separate fanbase. However, his love life is still unknown to many fans.

As his girlfriend doesn’t like much attention, he also maintains a low key profile regarding his relationship. Today we have gathered tons of information about the duo and will reveal everything in this article. So follow along to know more about the girlfriend of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Andrea Perez Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Partner Kepa Arrizabalaga Job N.A Instagram @andreaperez.23 Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Dark Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Andrea Perez Childhood and Family

Andrea’s birth date is unknown. But we believe she was born in Spain. As we said earlier, she is the kind of person who doesn’t like to share private information in the public media. Well, she hasn’t revealed any details about her parents and what kind of jobs they do.

We are still unsure whether she has any siblings. Her childhood and early life details are still a mystery to us. However, we are continuously investigating to find the missing details and will update the article once we get new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Andrea doesn’t like excessive public attention. (Picture was taken from mexico.as.com)

Andrea Perez Education

Andrea spent most of her childhood and early life in Spain. That’s why we believe she completed her education at a local high school. However, whether she enrolled on a university programme is still unknown. Even if she did, we currently don’t know what her major was. We will update these details once we find them.

Andrea Perez’s career

Andrea never revealed what job she does. However, the information we have suggests that she is an independent woman and earns a handsome amount of money. We don’t have any information about her major in college and are hence unsure which career path she took. We are still researching the said information and will update the article once we find new data.

Andrea has a knack for mountain climbing and adventurous sports. She often participates in such activities. However, we are unsure whether it’s her profession or just her habits. You can check her Instagram account to find out more about her practices.

Kepa and Andrea were together for a long time. (Credit: INSTAGRAM)

Andrea Perez Net Worth

Andrea’s net worth is currently unknown. As we don’t know about her wages, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. However, we are continuously investigating to find the exact number. We are not so sure whether she has any job. She might be a full-time housewife. However, we couldn’t verify the claim due to the lack of information.

Andrea Perez and Kepa Arrizabalaga relationship

Kepa Arrizabalaga met with her girlfriend at some point before 2014. We believe right after their first meeting; they knew they were made for each other. We are unsure at this point who approached first. But we believe their love story started right after their first meeting.

They started going on dates. However, their dates weren’t normal ones. As we said earlier, Andrea likes adventures. They travelled to odd, sometimes hostile places, like mountain climbing jungle safari. They have been through Tulum, Mexico, posing in front of the ruins of Tulum. They also went to the pyramid in Yucatan, in Mexico City.

Their relationship looked solid and robust. However, in 2020 they had some arguments. They were separated for a brief time. We are unsure about the reason. But they were very convinced and even deleted all the pictures of each other. We are not sure whether they tried to contact each other after that. However, Kepa recently revealed that he is dating another woman named Andrea Martinez who is the Miss Universe Spain 2020.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ex girlfriend Andrea Perez loved adventures. ((Image: INSTAGRAM • @KEPAARRIZABALAGA • GETTY))

Andrea Perez and Kepa Arrizabalaga Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any child. They decided to take some time in making the big decision.

Andrea Perez Social media

Sandra is not a social media person. She is not the typical WAG who likes to share everything on the internet. She has an Instagram account. But she kept it private for a long time. She mostly posts pictures from her adventurous tours. She likes beaches and often posts photos of herself flaunting the bikini body.

Andrea is not a big fan of social media. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Andrea Perez

When did Andrea Perez and Kepa Arrizabalaga get married? They are separated. What is Andrea Perez doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Andrea Perez? Her birthdate is unknown. Nationality of Andrea Perez? She is Spanish. What is Andrea Perez’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

