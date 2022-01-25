Karim Benzema- Salary, Net Worth, Contract, Endorsements, Tattoos, Wife, Cars & More

One of the longest-serving players in the history of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema is one of the most famous players in the world. At the Spanish capital since 2009, the Frenchman is a fan favourite amongst the Madrid faithful. Let us now take a look at his salary, net worth, endorsements, tattoos, and several other facets of his life.

Karim Benzema Facts

Birth Place Lyon, France Father’s Name Hafid Benzema Mother’s Name Wahida Djebbara Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth €140 Million (£124 Million) Age 34 Date of Birth 19 December 1987 Nationality French Position Striker Youth Clubs Bron, Lyon Senior Clubs Lyon (2004-2009), Real Madrid (2009- present) Achievements Ligue 1 Top scorer (2008), French Footballer of the Year (2011, 2012, 20014), 4 French Super Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, UEFA Nations League 1, 4 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 French Cup, 4 Ligue 1, 4 Spanish Super Cup, 2 Spanish Cup, 3 La Liga, 4 Champions League Wife Cora Gauthier Children Two Sponsorships Adidas, Hyundai, BWin, SFR, LCL Social Media Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Karim Benzema Net Worth

Benzema is worth a massive €140 Million (£124 Million) as the player has been on incredibly high wages ever since he signed for Real Madrid in 2009.

The player currently earns £275,920-per-week and an annual salary of £14.3million. Moreover, the Frenchman has a contract until 2023 with Los Blancos.

Karim Benzema has a net worth of $70million

However, the 34-year-old does have a €1billion release clause in his contract with the Spanish outfit showing how valuable he is to the team.

Karim Benzema club career:

A natural talent since the day he first stepped onto the pitch, Benzema joined the youth set up of Bron Terraillon SC at age eight. He was immediately handed the nickname Coco there. The Frenchman was attracting interest at a young age itself, as clubs from all over the world would have their officials watch the player’s games to sign him.

However, in the end, the player decided to join the French side, Lyon. Benzema began his professional career in the Lyon B side before joining the senior team and making his debut in 2005, as a 17-year-old. The youngster shared a dressing room with the likes of Sylvain Wiltord, Florian Malouda, Michael Essien, and Eric Abidal.

Karim Benzema started his career at Lyon

Although it took a couple of years for him to settle down in the Lyon setup, the player eventually became a lead striker for Lyon in the 2007/08 season. Benzema showed his talent on the world stage as he was the top scorer in Ligue 1 that year with 20 goals, while he also knocked in 4 goals in the Champions League and helped the club win both the Ligue 1 and the French Cup.

The next season saw the Frenchman score 17 goals for the club but did not manage to retain the title. He, however, did catch the attention of Spanish giants Real Madrid, who signed the player in 2009 for a fee rising up to €41million. This was the Galacticos era for Madrid as they also signed the likes of Ronaldo & Kaka that year.

Since joining the club in 2009, Benzema has gone on to be a part of several great moments with the club. However, his first taste of glory was in the 2010/11 season when he won the Spanish Cup under Jose Mourinho. In the following season, Benzema played a pivotal role in winning his first La Liga title. He tasted further success in the 2013/14 season as he headed a frontline alongside Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo that won ‘La Decima’- Real Madrid’s 10th Champions League title and the Frenchman’s 1st ever European title.

Karim Benzema has increased his net worth since his move to Madrid in 2009

Later, from 2016-2018, Benzema won three Champions League titles, 3 Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 1 Spanish Super Cup, and 1 La Liga as he spearheaded a frontline alongside Ronaldo and the pair were incredible, especially in the European competitions under club legend Zinedine Zidane. After Ronaldo left the club in 2018, Benzema became the main man at the club and has since led the club to another La Liga title and a Spanish Cup.

The Frenchman did his best to guide Real Madrid to European glory last year but lost to eventual winners Chelsea in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. This season, Benzema has already won one Spanish Super Cup and is currently guarding the top spot of La Liga. So, he could get his hands on another 1/2 titles in this campaign.

Karim Benzema International Career:

Benzema was first selected in the national squad set up for the 2008 Euro Qualifying games and also went on to feature in France’s 2008 squad for the Euros. However, the Frenchman could not make a large impact in the competition. However, the player was selected again for the 2010 World Cup as he was one of the top young strikers in the world at the time.

However, the then 22-year-old failed to guide his nation beyond the group stage. The 2012 Euros saw Benzema score 1 goal and provide two assists to lead his nation to the quarter-finals of the competition, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Spain.

Benzema is the 6th highest goal-scorer for France

The 2014 World Cup had a similar pattern as Benzema scored three goals but were defeated in the quarter-finals by eventual winners Germany. The Frenchman would not feature for the squad in a major competition for 7 years after that as he had a falling-out with the France federation, while there were also a couple of court cases lodged against Benzema.

However, Benzema did return to the national stage for the 2021 Euros and shone for the nation as he was the top goal-scorer for the country with 4 goals in 4 games. However, the Frenchman’s fate would not leave him as they lost to Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Benzema played a key role in France’s UEFA Nations League campaign and scored 1 goal in the semi-final and 1 in the final to guide the team to glory.

Benzema would now have his eyes on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Frenchman is also currently the 5th highest scorer for his country with 36 goals to his name, 15 short of 1st placed Thierry Henry.

Karim Benzema Wife & Family:

Karim Mostafa Benzema was born on the 19th of December 1987 to Wahida Djebbara and Hafid Ahmed. A practising Muslim, Benzema is of Algerian descent. The Frenchman is the third youngest member of his eight siblings. His younger brothers Gressy and Sabri are also professional footballers.

Karim Benzema with his wife Cora Gauthier

In 2015, Benzema met Cora Gauthier and married her a year later. Gauthier is a stepmom to Melia Benzema, Karim’s first child from one of his previous relationships. Gauthier and Benzema had their first child together in 2017– a boy called Ibrahim. Gauthier, 32, is a French model, Instagram personality, and fashion blogger. She has supported Benzema throughout his career and is often seen at the games to cheer on her man.

Benzema with his two kids.

Karim Benzema Tattoos & Cars:

Benzema has no Tattoos on any part of his body. The Frenchman often boxes in the rings, and it has often been spotted that he has clean skin and there is no ink on his body.

The Frenchman has a number of his cars in his huge garage and is said to be a fan of collecting luxurious cars. The 33-year-old’s latest addition in the garage was a Bugatti Chiron, which is valued at a whopping £2.5million.

Benzema loves to collect luxurious cars

Apart from this, Benzema also has a Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari 458 Spider, Mercedes Benz-SLR McLaren, Lamborghini Gallardo, Bentley G Wagon, and a Rolls Royce. Additionally, he has several Audi Cars in his garage due to Real Madrid’s partnership with the German car company.

Karim Benzema Sponsorships & Endorsements

Benzema currently has sponsorship deals with Korean Automobile company Hyundai, French Telephone operator SFR and its subsidiary BuzzMobile. Additionally, he also has deals with French Bank Le Credit Lyonnais (LCL), and sports betting company Bwin.

Benzema with the Adidas boots

Benzema also has had a long-standing sponsorship deal with Adidas and is often seen wearing their boots. However, there is little to no information available on his earnings from these deals.

Karim Benzema in Popular Culture

Benzema is one of the most famous names in World football today and the Frenchman is also currently an ambassador for the American video game publisher Electronic Arts for the FIFA Series (EA Sports).

Karim Benzema’s documentary ‘Le K Benzema’

Additionally, he also had a documentary released in 2017 titled Le K Benzema. In 2020, the 33-year-old started his own YouTube channel where he answers questions from fans and gives his opinion on several things.

Read More:

Karim Benzema Social Media

Karim Benzema is active on all three major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 13.8 million Here Instagram 44.8 million Here Facebook 41 million Here

FAQs about Karim Benzema