Who Is Sofia Weber? Meet The Girlfriend Of Kai Havertz

Sofia Weber Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 28, 1999 Place of Birth Aachen, Germany Nationality German Residency London Husband Kai Havertz Job Model Instagram Height 5’6 (169 cm) Weight 60 kg Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour N.A Net Worth (approx.) $500K

Sofia Weber Biography

Sofia Weber is the stunning girlfriend of Kai Havertz. The couple knew each other for a long time before moving into a live-in relationship. Sofia has been a steady supporter of her husband and has shown massive commitment to the relationship.

Kai Havertz has become a household name for Chelsea supporters after the heroics in the Champions League final. The German star is currently one of the most important players for Thomas Tuchel. This season the Blues have gone through many ups and downs due to the injury of several star players. Kai, however, has been the saviour of the team. He has played in a lot of attacking positions lately as a cover.

There is a separate fanbase for the former Bay. Leverkusen star. However, there is very little information available online on his beautiful wife – Sofia Weber. Today, we will take a sneak peek into the life of the German model. Read on to know more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Sofia moved to London in 2020. (Picture was taken from WTfoot.com)

Sofia Weber Childhood and Family

Sofia was brought into the world on March 28, 1999, by her German parents. The stunning model doesn’t like to share much information about her private life online and hasn’t disclosed any information about the identity of her father and mother. We could not track down what type of jobs they did and how they raised Sofia. In addition, we still don’t know whether she has a sibling or not. But, we’re not stopping our hunt. So come back later to the article to read updated details about her childhood and family.

Sofia Weber Education

Sofia graduated high school from a local institution. However, we couldn’t verify whether she attended university after that or went straight to the glamour world. She was passionate about modelling from a young age, so she might have started her journey after graduation.

Sofia Weber career

Kai Havert’z girlfriend Sofia chose to model a career path. She was passionate about the glamour world and decided to become part of that. She started her career in Germany. However, after Kai moved to Chelsea, she moved to London. She collaborated with famous clothing and merchandise brands for TV commercials. Her beautiful looks and alluring photoshoots have earned him quite a fanbase. Her career has shifted cities, but her determination is still top-notch, and she is on track to make it big in the modelling industry.

The pair has two beautiful dogs.

Sofia Weber husband, Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz rose to fame after a breakthrough season with Bayer Leverkusen. In the span of only four years, the German star became one of the best players for the German side and a top midfield star for the Bundesliga side. He bagged 18 and 20 goals in his last two seasons, which is emphatic margins for any midfielder. Soon enough, the big players started keeping a tab on him. Chelsea won the transfer race and completed his signature in 2020.

His first season in England came considering his productivity ratio. However, he netted the most important goal of the season that has gone down in the club’s history books. After helping the Blues win the Champions League, he gave some stunning performances at the beginning of the season. However, soon injuries started happening in the West London team’s squad, and he had to take up several new roles, which might have decreased his influence.

Sofia and Kai snapped in the aftermath of the Champions League victory. (Picture was taken from aussiecelebs.com.au)

Sofia Weber and Kai Havertz relationship

Sofia and Kai are from the same locality. They grew up together and have known each other for a long time. We are not sure from what point they started dating. But, they have endured cracks in their relationship several times before. But after 2018, the pair have remained inseparable. They are currently living together in London. We don’t know when Kai is going to propose to her, but considering the trajectory their love life is currently going, they could soon announce the happy news.

Sofia with Kai during a vacation. (Picture was taken from suara.com)

Sofia Weber and Kai Havertz Children

Sofia and Kai don’t have any children to this date. However, the duo currently owns two beautiful dogs that are part of their small family.

Sofia Weber Social media

We were unable to find any social media accounts of Sofia. From her characteristics, we know that she doesn’t like the stardom and over speculations from media houses. So, she might have decided not to take her personal life to social media pages. However, Havertz has an Instagram account where he posts pictures with Sofia. The duo posts beautiful images from their vacation times and sometimes posts adorable photos with their two dogs. You can check the pics on Kai Havertz’s official Instagram account – @kaihavertz29.

