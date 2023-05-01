Kacper Kozlowski 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Kacper Kozlowski is a Polish footballer who plays as a midfielder for Vitesse on loan from Brighton and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Kacper Szymon Kozłowski, born on 16 October 2003, is a Polish professional footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Dutch club Vitesse, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, and represents the Poland national team.

Kacper Szymon Kozłowski is considered a highly promising talent in Polish football, and his performances at both the club and international levels have garnered attention and recognition. As he continues to develop his skills and gain more experience through loan spells, his potential for future success in the sport looks promising.

In June 2021, Kacper Kozlowski represented Poland in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. (Credits: @AnfieldEdition

Twitter)

Kacper Kozlowski Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Koszalin, Poland Father’s Name Marcin Kozlowski Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Libra Net Worth $3 Million Age 19 Birthday 16 October 2003 Nationality Polish Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Pogoń Szczecin II, Pogoń Szczecin, Brighton & Hove Albion, Union SG, Vitesse Achievements 1X POLISH U19-CHAMPION Girlfriend Weronika Rybakowicz Children NA Social Media Instagram

Kacper Kozlowski’s Net Worth and Salary

Kacper Kozlowski is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €8.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. His current salary details with the club are unavailable and hopes to earn more with a lot of time left in his career.

Kacper Kozlowski Club Career

Kozlowski started working with Pogon Szczecin. He moved to Brighton & Hove Albion, an English Premier League team, in January 2022. However, he was immediately loaned out to Union SG, a Brighton sister team playing in the Belgian First Division A, for the rest of the season.

Kozlowski began a second loan spell in August 2022, joining Vitesse in the Netherlands for the rest of the 2022–23 campaign. He has the chance to obtain useful experience in a different league during this loan period.

Kacper Kozlowski International Career

Kozlowski made his mark at a young age. In June 2021, he represented Poland in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. At the age of 17 years and 246 days, Kozłowski became the youngest player of any nationality to feature in a European Championship match. He achieved this feat in a 1-1 draw against Spain, breaking the previous record set by Jude Bellingham, who had surpassed it only six days earlier.

17-year-old Kacper Kozlowski is now the youngest player to ever play at the EUROs ✨🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/EkncHIb1GK — 433 (@433) June 19, 2021

Kacper Kozlowski Family

Kacper Kozlowski was born on 16 October 2003 in Koszalin, Poland. His father’s name is Marcin Kozlowski and his mother’s name is not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Kacper Kozlowski’s Girlfriend – Weronika Rybakowicz

The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his girlfriend Weronika Rybakowicz. The couple is roaming, going to parties, and making fun and has been a joyful pair. She is on Instagram with 2K followers. Other information is not unknown. Let’s hope they get married soon.

Kacper Kozlowski is sponsored by Adidas company. Also, he mentioned it on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

The net worth of Kacper Kozlowski is estimated to be $3 million as of 2023. (Credits: @UEFA Twitter)

Kacper Kozlowski Cars and Tattoos

Kacper Kozlowski’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Kacper Kozlowski has inked the skin on his left hand from his shoulder to his finger.

Read More:

FAQs about Kacper Kozlowski