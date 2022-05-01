Juventus Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Juventus are one of the oldest clubs in the World. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Juventus.

The Old Lady are one of the veteran clubs in the World and are in the top 10 most valuable teams. They are one of the highest paying football teams in Serie A, and many of its players are on lucrative contracts in Serie A. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Juventus.

Current Juventus Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Juventus are the most successful club in Italian Football. It has won 36 official league titles, 14 Coppa Italia titles and nine Supercoppa Italiana titles. They are also a two time UEFA Champions League winner and a joint national record holder of three UEFA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups. They have one of the largest fan bases worldwide.

The club was founded as Sport-Club Juventus in late 1897 by pupils from the Massimo d’Azeglio Lyceum school in Turin, among them the brothers Eugenio and Enrico Campari. Still, it was renamed as Foot-Ball Club Juventus two years later.

They joined the Italian Football Championships in 1900 and played their first match on March 11 1900. As of October 29 2021, Juventus’ shares are distributed between 63.8% to the Agnelli family through EXOR N.V., 11.9% to Lindsell Train Investment Trust Ltd. and 24.3% to other shareholders. It is the ninth highest-earning football club globally, with an estimated revenue of €433.5 million.

Juventus’ highest-paid player

Paulo Dybala is the highest-paid player for Juventus, with a yearly salary of £ 11,544,000 and a weekly wage of £222,000. The Argentine is one of the best strikers at the current time.

Dybala was signed by Juventus on June 4, 2015, on a five year deal for a fee of €32 million (plus €8 million in add-ons). He scored his first league goal for the club against Roma. He is currently ranked as Juventus’ eleventh-highest all-time goalscorer.

Juventus Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Paulo Dybala AM RC, F C 27 2022 £ 1,15,44,000 £ 2,22,000 Relatives Matthijs de Ligt DC 21 2024 £ 1,04,00,000 £ 2,00,000 Mino Raiola Wojciech Szczęsny GK 31 2024 £ 1,02,96,000 £ 1,98,000 ICM Stellar Sports Leonardo Bonucci DC 34 2024 £ 1,02,96,000 £ 1,98,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA Alex Sandro D/WB/M L 30 2023 £ 95,16,000 £ 1,83,000 – Adrien Rabiot DM, M LC 26 2023 £ 91,00,000 £ 1,75,000 Relatives Aaron Ramsey AM RC 30 2023 £ 91,00,000 £ 1,75,000 Avid Sports Group Juan Cuadrado D/WB/AM R 33 2023 £ 79,04,000 £ 1,52,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA Dušan Vlahović ST 21 2026 £ 78,00,000 £ 1,50,000 INTERNATIONAL SPORTS OFFICE Álvaro Morata ST 28 2022 £ 65,00,000 £ 1,25,000 Niagara Sports Company Arthur DM 24 2025 £ 65,00,000 £ 1,25,000 P&P Sport Management S.A.M. Federico Bernardeschi WB/AM RL 27 2022 £ 63,44,000 £ 1,22,000 LIAN Sports Group Daniele Rugani D C 26 2024 £ 55,12,000 £ 1,06,000 Davide Torchia Danilo D RLC 29 2024 £ 52,00,000 £ 1,00,000 B2F Giorgio Chiellini D C 36 2023 £ 47,84,000 £ 92,000 Reset Group Srl Mattia De Sciglio D/WB RL 28 2022 £ 46,80,000 £ 90,000 Branchini Associati S.p.A. Manuel Locatelli DM 23 2023 £ 46,80,000 £ 90,000 Castelnovo Dejan Kulusevski AM RC 21 2024 £ 40,56,000 £ 78,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA Mattia Perin GK 28 2025 £ 35,88,000 £ 69,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA Federico Chiesa AM RL 23 2022 £ 28,08,000 £ 54,000 LIAN Sports Group Moise Kean AM RL, ST 21 2023 £ 25,48,000 £ 49,000 Mino Raiola Weston McKennie DM, AM RC 22 2025 £ 19,24,000 £ 37,000 Wasserman Kaio Jorge ST 20 2026 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 Bertolucci Sports Luca Pellegrini D/WB/M L 22 2025 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 Mino Raiola Carlo Pinsoglio GK 31 2023 £ 4,88,800 £ 9,400 Starbridge Srl Albian Hajdari D C 18 2022 £ 78,000 £ 1,500 ESHA Elias Solberg AM RC 17 2024 £ 47,840 £ 920 Emefie Aneke Atta

Juventus loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Aaron Ramsey AM RC 30 2023 £ 91,00,000 £ 1,75,000 Avid Sports Group Dejan Kulusevski AM RC 21 2024 £ 40,56,000 £ 78,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA Albian Hajdari DC 18 2022 £ 78,000 £ 1,500 ESHA Dejan Kulusevski Right Winger 22 2024 – – Alessandro Lucci – WSA Merih Demiral Centre-Back 24 2024 – – Cenk Melih Yazıcı Rolando Mandragora Defensive Midfield 24 2,025 – – LUCA DE SIMONE Nicolò Rovella Defensive Midfield 20 2024 – – Gr Sports Mohamed Ihattaren Attacking Midfield 20 2025 – – HCM Sports Management Federico Gatti Centre-Back 23 2026 – – – Nicolò Fagioli Central Midfield 21 2023 – – PDP s.r.l. Pasqualin D’Amico Partners Marko Pjaca Left Winger 26 2023 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA Radu Dragusin Centre-Back 20 2,025 – – Oscar Bentancourt Gianluca Frabotta Left-Back 22 2025 – – Vigo Global Sport Services Srl Stefano Gori Goalkeeper 26 2024 – – TMP SOCCER Srl

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Juventus

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Juventus’ main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Juventus?

As of 2022, Paulo Dybala is the highest-paid player at Juventus with a weekly wage of £222,000.

2. What is the total team value of Juventus?

The total team value of Juventus is around €433.5 million

3. How much do Juventus spend on total annual wages?

Juventus are spending close to £145 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Juventus in their history?

Alessandro Del Piero is the all-time top goalscorer with 290 goals.

5. How much does Massimiliano Allegri earn in a year?

Massimiliano Allegri has a €9 million a year contract at Juventus.

