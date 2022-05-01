Juventus Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Juventus are one of the oldest clubs in the World. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Juventus.
The Old Lady are one of the veteran clubs in the World and are in the top 10 most valuable teams. They are one of the highest paying football teams in Serie A, and many of its players are on lucrative contracts in Serie A. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Juventus.
Current Juventus Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Juventus are the most successful club in Italian Football. It has won 36 official league titles, 14 Coppa Italia titles and nine Supercoppa Italiana titles. They are also a two time UEFA Champions League winner and a joint national record holder of three UEFA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups. They have one of the largest fan bases worldwide.
The club was founded as Sport-Club Juventus in late 1897 by pupils from the Massimo d’Azeglio Lyceum school in Turin, among them the brothers Eugenio and Enrico Campari. Still, it was renamed as Foot-Ball Club Juventus two years later.
They joined the Italian Football Championships in 1900 and played their first match on March 11 1900. As of October 29 2021, Juventus’ shares are distributed between 63.8% to the Agnelli family through EXOR N.V., 11.9% to Lindsell Train Investment Trust Ltd. and 24.3% to other shareholders. It is the ninth highest-earning football club globally, with an estimated revenue of €433.5 million.
Juventus’ highest-paid player
Paulo Dybala is the highest-paid player for Juventus, with a yearly salary of £ 11,544,000 and a weekly wage of £222,000. The Argentine is one of the best strikers at the current time.
Dybala was signed by Juventus on June 4, 2015, on a five year deal for a fee of €32 million (plus €8 million in add-ons). He scored his first league goal for the club against Roma. He is currently ranked as Juventus’ eleventh-highest all-time goalscorer.
Juventus Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Paulo Dybala
|AM RC, F C
|27
|2022
|£ 1,15,44,000
|£ 2,22,000
|Relatives
|Matthijs de Ligt
|DC
|21
|2024
|£ 1,04,00,000
|£ 2,00,000
|Mino Raiola
|Wojciech Szczęsny
|GK
|31
|2024
|£ 1,02,96,000
|£ 1,98,000
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Leonardo Bonucci
|DC
|34
|2024
|£ 1,02,96,000
|£ 1,98,000
|Alessandro Lucci – WSA
|Alex Sandro
|D/WB/M L
|30
|2023
|£ 95,16,000
|£ 1,83,000
|–
|Adrien Rabiot
|DM, M LC
|26
|2023
|£ 91,00,000
|£ 1,75,000
|Relatives
|Aaron Ramsey
|AM RC
|30
|2023
|£ 91,00,000
|£ 1,75,000
|Avid Sports Group
|Juan Cuadrado
|D/WB/AM R
|33
|2023
|£ 79,04,000
|£ 1,52,000
|Alessandro Lucci – WSA
|Dušan Vlahović
|ST
|21
|2026
|£ 78,00,000
|£ 1,50,000
|INTERNATIONAL SPORTS OFFICE
|Álvaro Morata
|ST
|28
|2022
|£ 65,00,000
|£ 1,25,000
|Niagara Sports Company
|Arthur
|DM
|24
|2025
|£ 65,00,000
|£ 1,25,000
|P&P Sport Management S.A.M.
|Federico Bernardeschi
|WB/AM RL
|27
|2022
|£ 63,44,000
|£ 1,22,000
|LIAN Sports Group
|Daniele Rugani
|D C
|26
|2024
|£ 55,12,000
|£ 1,06,000
|Davide Torchia
|Danilo
|D RLC
|29
|2024
|£ 52,00,000
|£ 1,00,000
|B2F
|Giorgio Chiellini
|D C
|36
|2023
|£ 47,84,000
|£ 92,000
|Reset Group Srl
|Mattia De Sciglio
|D/WB RL
|28
|2022
|£ 46,80,000
|£ 90,000
|Branchini Associati S.p.A.
|Manuel Locatelli
|DM
|23
|2023
|£ 46,80,000
|£ 90,000
|Castelnovo
|Dejan Kulusevski
|AM RC
|21
|2024
|£ 40,56,000
|£ 78,000
|Alessandro Lucci – WSA
|Mattia Perin
|GK
|28
|2025
|£ 35,88,000
|£ 69,000
|Alessandro Lucci – WSA
|Federico Chiesa
|AM RL
|23
|2022
|£ 28,08,000
|£ 54,000
|LIAN Sports Group
|Moise Kean
|AM RL, ST
|21
|2023
|£ 25,48,000
|£ 49,000
|Mino Raiola
|Weston McKennie
|DM, AM RC
|22
|2025
|£ 19,24,000
|£ 37,000
|Wasserman
|Kaio Jorge
|ST
|20
|2026
|£ 15,60,000
|£ 30,000
|Bertolucci Sports
|Luca Pellegrini
|D/WB/M L
|22
|2025
|£ 15,60,000
|£ 30,000
|Mino Raiola
|Carlo Pinsoglio
|GK
|31
|2023
|£ 4,88,800
|£ 9,400
|Starbridge Srl
|Albian Hajdari
|D C
|18
|2022
|£ 78,000
|£ 1,500
|ESHA
|Elias Solberg
|AM RC
|17
|2024
|£ 47,840
|£ 920
|Emefie Aneke Atta
Juventus loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Aaron Ramsey
|AM RC
|30
|2023
|£ 91,00,000
|£ 1,75,000
|Avid Sports Group
|Dejan Kulusevski
|AM RC
|21
|2024
|£ 40,56,000
|£ 78,000
|Alessandro Lucci – WSA
|Albian Hajdari
|DC
|18
|2022
|£ 78,000
|£ 1,500
|ESHA
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Right Winger
|22
|2024
|–
|–
|Alessandro Lucci – WSA
|Merih Demiral
|Centre-Back
|24
|2024
|–
|–
|Cenk Melih Yazıcı
|Rolando Mandragora
|Defensive Midfield
|24
|2,025
|–
|–
|LUCA DE SIMONE
|Nicolò Rovella
|Defensive Midfield
|20
|2024
|–
|–
|Gr Sports
|Mohamed Ihattaren
|Attacking Midfield
|20
|2025
|–
|–
|HCM Sports Management
|Federico Gatti
|Centre-Back
|23
|2026
|–
|–
|–
|Nicolò Fagioli
|Central Midfield
|21
|2023
|–
|–
|PDP s.r.l. Pasqualin D’Amico Partners
|Marko Pjaca
|Left Winger
|26
|2023
|£ 23,40,000
|£ 45,000
|Alessandro Lucci – WSA
|Radu Dragusin
|Centre-Back
|20
|2,025
|–
|–
|Oscar Bentancourt
|Gianluca Frabotta
|Left-Back
|22
|2025
|–
|–
|Vigo Global Sport Services Srl
|Stefano Gori
|Goalkeeper
|26
|2024
|–
|–
|TMP SOCCER Srl
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Juventus
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Juventus’ main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Juventus?
As of 2022, Paulo Dybala is the highest-paid player at Juventus with a weekly wage of £222,000.
2. What is the total team value of Juventus?
The total team value of Juventus is around €433.5 million
3. How much do Juventus spend on total annual wages?
Juventus are spending close to £145 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Juventus in their history?
Alessandro Del Piero is the all-time top goalscorer with 290 goals.
5. How much does Massimiliano Allegri earn in a year?
Massimiliano Allegri has a €9 million a year contract at Juventus.
Read More:
- Arsenal Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents
- Top 5 Manchester City fan chants
- Top 5 Leeds United fan chants
-