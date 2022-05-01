Juventus Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Juventus are one of the oldest clubs in the World. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Juventus.

The Old Lady are one of the veteran clubs in the World and are in the top 10 most valuable teams. They are one of the highest paying football teams in Serie A, and many of its players are on lucrative contracts in Serie A. Here we tell you about the players’ wages, weekly salaries and contract details of Juventus.

Current Juventus Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Juventus are the most successful club in Italian Football. It has won 36 official league titles, 14 Coppa Italia titles and nine Supercoppa Italiana titles. They are also a two time UEFA Champions League winner and a joint national record holder of three UEFA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups. They have one of the largest fan bases worldwide.

Juventus Player Wages 2022
Juventus Player Wages 2022 (Peakpx)

The club was founded as Sport-Club Juventus in late 1897 by pupils from the Massimo d’Azeglio Lyceum school in Turin, among them the brothers Eugenio and Enrico Campari. Still, it was renamed as Foot-Ball Club Juventus two years later.

They joined the Italian Football Championships in 1900 and played their first match on March 11 1900. As of October 29 2021, Juventus’ shares are distributed between 63.8% to the Agnelli family through EXOR N.V., 11.9% to Lindsell Train Investment Trust Ltd. and 24.3% to other shareholders. It is the ninth highest-earning football club globally, with an estimated revenue of €433.5 million.

Juventus’ highest-paid player 

Paulo Dybala is the highest-paid player for Juventus, with a yearly salary of £ 11,544,000 and a weekly wage of £222,000. The Argentine is one of the best strikers at the current time.  

Paulo Dybala is the highest-paid player for Juventus

Dybala was signed by Juventus on June 4, 2015, on a five year deal for a fee of €32 million (plus €8 million in add-ons). He scored his first league goal for the club against Roma. He is currently ranked as Juventus’ eleventh-highest all-time goalscorer. 

Juventus Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Paulo Dybala AM RC, F C 27 2022 £ 1,15,44,000 £ 2,22,000 Relatives
Matthijs de Ligt DC 21 2024 £ 1,04,00,000 £ 2,00,000 Mino Raiola
Wojciech Szczęsny GK 31 2024 £ 1,02,96,000 £ 1,98,000 ICM Stellar Sports
Leonardo Bonucci DC 34 2024 £ 1,02,96,000 £ 1,98,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA
Alex Sandro D/WB/M L 30 2023 £ 95,16,000 £ 1,83,000
Adrien Rabiot DM, M LC 26 2023 £ 91,00,000 £ 1,75,000 Relatives
Aaron Ramsey AM RC 30 2023 £ 91,00,000 £ 1,75,000 Avid Sports Group
Juan Cuadrado D/WB/AM R 33 2023 £ 79,04,000 £ 1,52,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA
Dušan Vlahović ST 21 2026 £ 78,00,000 £ 1,50,000 INTERNATIONAL SPORTS OFFICE
Álvaro Morata ST 28 2022 £ 65,00,000 £ 1,25,000 Niagara Sports Company
Arthur DM 24 2025 £ 65,00,000 £ 1,25,000 P&P Sport Management S.A.M.
Federico Bernardeschi WB/AM RL 27 2022 £ 63,44,000 £ 1,22,000 LIAN Sports Group
Daniele Rugani D C 26 2024 £ 55,12,000 £ 1,06,000 Davide Torchia
Danilo D RLC 29 2024 £ 52,00,000 £ 1,00,000 B2F
Giorgio Chiellini D C 36 2023 £ 47,84,000 £ 92,000 Reset Group Srl
Mattia De Sciglio D/WB RL 28 2022 £ 46,80,000 £ 90,000 Branchini Associati S.p.A.
Manuel Locatelli DM 23 2023 £ 46,80,000 £ 90,000 Castelnovo
Dejan Kulusevski AM RC 21 2024 £ 40,56,000 £ 78,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA
Mattia Perin GK 28 2025 £ 35,88,000 £ 69,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA
Federico Chiesa AM RL 23 2022 £ 28,08,000 £ 54,000 LIAN Sports Group
Moise Kean AM RL, ST 21 2023 £ 25,48,000 £ 49,000 Mino Raiola
Weston McKennie DM, AM RC 22 2025 £ 19,24,000 £ 37,000 Wasserman
Kaio Jorge ST 20 2026 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 Bertolucci Sports
Luca Pellegrini D/WB/M L 22 2025 £ 15,60,000 £ 30,000 Mino Raiola
Carlo Pinsoglio GK 31 2023 £ 4,88,800 £ 9,400 Starbridge Srl
Albian Hajdari D C 18 2022 £ 78,000 £ 1,500 ESHA
Elias Solberg AM RC 17 2024 £ 47,840 £ 920 Emefie Aneke Atta

Juventus loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent
Aaron Ramsey AM RC 30 2023 £ 91,00,000 £ 1,75,000 Avid Sports Group
Dejan Kulusevski AM RC 21 2024 £ 40,56,000 £ 78,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA
Albian Hajdari DC 18 2022 £ 78,000 £ 1,500 ESHA
Dejan Kulusevski Right Winger 22 2024 Alessandro Lucci – WSA
Merih Demiral Centre-Back 24 2024 Cenk Melih Yazıcı
Rolando Mandragora Defensive Midfield 24 2,025 LUCA DE SIMONE
Nicolò Rovella Defensive Midfield 20 2024 Gr Sports
Mohamed Ihattaren Attacking Midfield 20 2025 HCM Sports Management
Federico Gatti Centre-Back 23 2026
Nicolò Fagioli Central Midfield 21 2023 PDP s.r.l. Pasqualin D’Amico Partners
Marko Pjaca Left Winger 26 2023 £ 23,40,000 £ 45,000 Alessandro Lucci – WSA
Radu Dragusin Centre-Back 20 2,025 Oscar Bentancourt
Gianluca Frabotta Left-Back 22 2025 Vigo Global Sport Services Srl
Stefano Gori Goalkeeper 26 2024 TMP SOCCER Srl

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about   Juventus 

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Juventus’ main players.

  1. Who is the highest-paid player at Juventus?

As of 2022, Paulo Dybala is the highest-paid player at Juventus with a weekly wage of £222,000.

2. What is the total team value of Juventus?

The total team value of Juventus is around €433.5 million

3. How much do Juventus spend on total annual wages?

Juventus are spending close to £145 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Juventus in their history?

Alessandro Del Piero is the all-time top goalscorer with 290 goals.

Alessandro Del Piero - Player profile | Transfermarkt
Alessandro Del Piero is the all-time top goalscorer for Juventus (Transfermarkt)

5. How much does Massimiliano Allegri earn in a year?

Massimiliano Allegri has a €9 million a year contract at Juventus.

