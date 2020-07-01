Jurgen Klopp is one of the greatest managers in world football and here is all about his net worth, family and more

Net Worth (2020) $50million Salary (2020) $12.4million Age 53 Date of Birth 16 June, 1967 Clubs managed Mainz, Borussia Dortmund Current club Liverpool

Net Worth

It’s safe to say that a majority of the German tactician’s wealth has been the result of his highly successful managerial career. Although other off-field sponsorship deals have also been involved, they would only add up to a small percentage of his earnings for the beautiful game.

Jurgen Klopp at Anfield is unveiled as the new manager of Liverpool FC during a press conference at Anfield on October 9, 2015 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has a reported net worth of $50million in 2020, and that should increase in the coming years.

The former Borussia Dortmund gaffer is suggested to be earning in the region of £10m ($12.4m) every year at Liverpool. When compared to his £4m ($5m) salary at the Signal Iduna Park, it must be conceded that the manager’s stock in the footballing market has consistently been on the rise for quite a while now.

The German also signed a new five-year deal at Liverpool just prior to the turn of the year. Unless the Reds face an almighty drop-off from the pace in the next couple of seasons, it’s unlikely that Klopp will depart without seeing out his contract either.

Dortmund’s head coach Juergen Klopp holds the German soccer championship trophy (FASSBENDER/AFP/GettyImages)

Career And Achievements

One thing that can be said about Klopp is that his managerial career has been more successful than his career as a footballer.

Having spent stints at Pforzheim, Eintracht Frankfurt and even Rot-Weiss Frankfurt, the German finally got his big break at Mainz 05.

Klopp spent a total of 11 years as a player at the German club. By the time his career drew to a close in 2001, he had already notched up a sensational 325 appearances. He even managed to pick up a decent enough scoring record of 52 goals for all his efforts. Unlike most players, instead of retiring and slowing life down a little, Klopp chose the more aggressive path.

Aus Aufstieg in die 1. BL VfL Wolfsburg (grün) gegen Mainz 05 5:4 am 11.06.1997. Im Foto: Mainz Spieler Jürgen Klopp li. scheitert an Holger Ballwanz

Managerial Career

Immediately after this, he took over the manager of Mainz, with absolutely no experience under his best. After spending 7 highly successful years, which included promotion to the top-flight, at the club, Borussia Dortmund came calling for the German’s services, and it was a deal he just couldn’t turn down.

Soon enough, Klopp delivered the unthinkable by beating hot-favourites Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title.

Klopp won two Bundesligas with Dortmund but left them in 2015 after an average season.

Jurgen Klopp smiles on the stage during the Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga winners parade at Westfalenhalle on May 15, 2011 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

This success is probably what prompted Liverpool to turn to the German in their hunt for success. After multiple years of mediocrity, the gaffer, within the space of a few years, has managed to carry Liverpool to the absolute summit of European football.

Not only did he deliver the Champions League trophy last season, but he also secured the long-awaited Premier League triumph. The Reds achieved this a whopping 7 fixtures before the completion of the season as well.

190601 Head coach Jürgen Klopp of Liverpool celebrate with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League final Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / 92302

Personal Life

The German is undoubtedly amongst the most passionate and enthusiastic football personnel in the entire world. He seems to ooze a certain charisma that cannot be explained, and this, combined with one of the smartest footballing brains in history of the sport, make him one hell of a complete package. Klopp has also been the host of multiple German football shows over the years as well, which included coverage of events like World Cups and European Championships.

DORTMUND, GERMANY – MAY 05: Juergen Klopp (R), head coach of Dortmund poses with his wife Ulla with the trophy at View restaurant on May 5, 2012 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Liverpool manager has been married twice so far, with the first relationship resulting in the birth of his son – Marc. It wasn’t until 2005 that the German married social worker and part-time children’s book writer Ulla Sandrock. The pair are said to have met at a pub during Oktoberfest, and she already had a son – Dennis.

The German’s charismatic nature has made him an extremely desirable face in the world of marketing, and his talents have been used by the likes of Opel and Puma in the past. The Liverpool manager’s involvement is said to have brought Opel back from the brink over the last many years too.

Charity And Awareness

Jurgen Klopp has been the ambassador of Germany’s anti-racism campaign, commonly known as ‘Respekt!’. He is said to be a renowned philanthropist, who gave £4,000 to a cancer awareness charity back in 2018. He also participated in James Milner’s charity match named ‘a match for cancer’, also in 2018.

Liverpool FC celebration parade after their Champions League final win over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid

Klopp is an active participant in all of Liverpool’s charity ventures. He tends to involve himself in a majority of the Liverpool Foundation’s events.

What Car Does Jurgen Klopp Drive?

The German, unlike a majority of his players, drives an Opel Insignia, which is priced only around the £18,000 region. Having done various advertisements for the company in the past, his loyalty perhaps isn’t overly surprising.