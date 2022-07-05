Josh van der Flier is an Irish professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about Josh van der Flier, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Josh Van der Flier Facts

Birth Place Dublin, Ireland Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Pieces Net Worth (2022) $ 1-3 million Salary (2022) $ 7,00,000 Age 29 Date of Birth 25 April 1993



School Wesley College Nationality Irish Wife Sophie De Patoul Children No Children Social Media Instagram

Josh van der Filer’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Josh has a net worth of $1-3 million with a salary of around $700,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Josh van der Flier Career

Josh van dier is an Irish rugby union player for Leinster and Ireland. He plays mainly as a flanker. He began his professional career with the Leinster academy. After a while, he made his debut for the senior team in October 2014 against Zebre. Van der Flier played scrum-half at school until he turned 16 when a growth spurt moved him into the forwards.

The 2015/16 campaign was a breakthrough year for van der Flier, as he made 18 appearances and was named in the Pro12 team of the season. Following the 2022 Champions Cup finals, Van der Flier became the third Leinster player to win European player of the year. In addition, he was named Leinster’s 2021-22 Men’s Player of the Year.

Van der Flier received his first call up to the senior Ireland squad by coach Joe Schmidt for the 2016 Six Nations Championship. He made his debut for Ireland against England on 27 February.

Later, he was named the Ireland men’s XVs Players Player of the year at the 2022 Rugby Players Ireland Awards. He starred in Ireland’s 2021 Autumn Nations Series, starting in the 29-20 defeat of New Zealand before scoring twice in the win over Argentina.

Josh Van Dier Family and Personal Life

Josh van der Flier was born on 25 April 1993 in Wicklow, Leinster. There is not much information regarding his parents. Still, an interesting fact about his family is that His surname is courtesy of his Dutch grandparents. They moved to Ireland in the 1950s to start a radiator factory.

He holds a first-class Master of Business Administration from the Dublin Business School. His hobbies include swimming and playing video games as well.

Josh van der Flier Relationship and Girlfriend

Josh van has been in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Sophie De Paul. They got engaged last year in the month of September. The couple doesn’t have any children yet.

Sophie maintains a private, but it is known that she recently graduated with a degree from the Dublin Institute of Technology. She describes herself as having Irish and Belgian heritage and showcases her stylish outfits on her Instagram.

FAQs about Josh van der Flier

What is Josh Van Der’s net worth? Josh has a net worth of approximately $1-3 million. How old is Josh Van Der? Josh is 29 years old Which club did Josh make his debut in? Josh made his debut for Leinster. Who is Josh married to? Josh is engaged to Sophie De Patoul Does Josh have any children? No

