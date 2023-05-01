Jorgie Porter 2023 – Net Worth, Boyfriend, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jorgie Porter is a British actress and also a model who is popular for her role as Theresa McQueen in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks and in this article, we will see more about her Net Worth, Boyfriend, Salary, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Jorgie Porter is a well-known British actress and model, best recognized for her work in popular television shows and reality programs. Born on December 25, 1987, in Trafford, Greater Manchester, England, Porter has gained a significant following for her talent, beauty, and charm.

Jorgie Porter has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Her loyal fanbase and widespread recognition are a testament to her success as an actress and model, and she continues to captivate audiences with her performances and captivating presence both on and off the screen.

Jorgie Porter Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Trafford, Manchester, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name Julie Porter Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £600 k Age 35 Birthday 25 December 1987 Nationality British Boyfriend Oliver Piotrowski Children Son (the name is not available) Siblings Emma Porter Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Jorgie Porter’s Net Worth

The British actress and model Jorgie Porter is thought to be worth £600,000 as of 2022. Her successful acting and modelling careers are her main source of income, even though her exact compensation is not made public. Porter’s net worth has been boosted by her participation in well-known TV programmes including “Hollyoaks” and her appearances on reality TV programmes.

She has also appeared on the covers of prestigious magazines and promoted a number of products, which has increased her income. Jorgie Porter has made a name for herself in the entertainment field with her talent and achievement, and she is still thriving in her career.

Jorgie Porter’s Boyfriend – Oliver Piotrowski

Ollie Piotrowski, Jorgie Porter’s boyfriend, proposed to her recently. Porter revealed that the couple, who had been dating for some time, got engaged. Ollie Piotrowski has been encouraging through trying times, including when Porter had to have surgery removed because of a missed miscarriage.

Jorgie Porter with her boyfriend Oliver Piotrowski and kid. (Credits: @themissyporter Instagram)

Together, Porter and Piotrowski went on the television programme “Loose Women” to discuss their experiences. Piotrowski talked about how he felt helpless during the incident. Porter was romantically linked to her Hollyoaks co-star James Atherton from 2012 to 2014, however, she is now engaged to Ollie Piotrowski.

Jorgie Porter’s Body measurements, weight, height

Jorgie Porter weighs approximately 117 pounds, or 53 kg, and stands at a height of 1.57 m, or roughly 5 feet 2 inches. With physical measurements of 34-24-37 inches, she has a thin build. She wears a 32B bra. Despite having dark hair naturally, Jorgie has beautiful blue eyes and blonde hair. She usually wears a dress size 6 (US) and 5.5 (US) shoes. Jorgie Porter’s physical characteristics, which impact her overall appearance and sense of style, are reflected in these dimensions.

Jorgie Porter Cars and Tattoos

Jorgie Porter, a well-known actress and model, is also known for her love of cars. Among her collection, one notable vehicle is a grey BMW whose model remains unknown to the public. As an avid car enthusiast, Porter takes great pride in her collection, which likely includes various luxury and sports cars. She hasn’t inked her skin yet and might have plans for tattooing in the future.

The net worth of Jorgie Porter is £600,000 as of 2022. (Credits: @themissyporter Instagram)

Jorgie Porter House

The 33-year-old actress Jorgie Porter has been showing fans snippets of her home. In 2020, she first met her partner Ollie during a lockdown. Since then, their love has grown, and they recently bought a home together. Beautiful stone walls and bi-folding doors that open to a sizable garden with a contemporary awning for wet days are characteristics of the home.

The kitchen has been beautifully updated, showcasing an expansive island and a stylish colour scheme of grey and blue. The bathroom exhibits marble walls and black fittings, while the living room has a huge navy sofa and an elegant chrome light bulb. The residence of Jorgie Porter is the ideal fusion of contemporary design and tasteful architecture, producing a lovely and cosy living environment for her expanding family.

Jorgie Porter Social Media

The well-known actress and model Jorgie Porter is very active on social media. She has 2,840 posts on Instagram and follows 1,518 profiles, garnering a loyal following of 758K users. She has an excellent following of 432.3K followers on Twitter and follows 951 accounts. Porter updates her followers on her life, career, and interests, giving them a peek into both her personal and professional pursuits. Her followers can keep up with her most recent updates and adventures thanks to her active social media presence.

