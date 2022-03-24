Jordi Alba girlfriend Romarey Ventura Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Romarey Ventura? Meet The Girlfriend Of Jordi Alba

Romarey Ventura is famous for being the girlfriend of Barcelona star Jordi Alba. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Romarey has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Romarey and Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba.

Jordi Alba is one of the best fullbacks in FC Barcelona’s history. The Spaniard has achieved incredible feats with club and country . He is still going hard at the age of 33 years. Even though his career is pretty intriguing, we decided to focus on his love life in this article. So, let’s find out what the beautiful girlfriend of Jordi Alba is upto nowadays.

Romarey Ventura Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 10, 1991 Place of Birth Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Husband Jordi Alba Job Model and Instagram star Instagram @romarey_ventura Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Romarey Ventura Childhood and Family

Romarey was born on May 10, 1991, in Spain, making her nationality Spanish. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.

Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart for her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Jordi Alba.

Romarey was born in Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

Romarey Ventura Education

Romarey went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The Mexican beauty earned a degree in tourism from the University of Spain.

Romarey Ventura career

Romarey is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. So she started modelling for local photographers, which earned her a pretty good amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. She also acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands, including Valeria Savannah clothing.

Romarey’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising.

Romarey is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Romarey Ventura Net Worth

Romarey hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs.

She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Romarey’s husband, Jordi Alba, earns a significant income from his Barcelona contract.

Romarey Ventura and Jordi Alba relationship

Jordi Alba met with his girlfriend in 2015. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.

Jordi Alba met with his girlfriend in 2015. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. The couple built a strong bond quickly and has remained inseparable since then. Even though they haven’t tied the knot yet, they are not in a hurry to get married.

Romarey Ventura and Jordi Alba Children

The duo welcomed their first child, Piero Alba Ventura, in 2018. They were blessed with another child in 2020. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the anime and gender of their second child.

Jordi Alba with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Romarey Ventura Social media

Romarey has earned a significant fan following on Instagram. She currently has 571k followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly shares alluring pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and her partner. Being a beach lover, she sometimes shares photos of her bikini attires.

FAQs about Romarey Ventura

When did Romarey Ventura and Jordi Alba get married? They are yet to get married. What is Romarey Ventura doing now? She is a model and an Instagram star. How old is Romarey Ventura? She is 31 years old. Nationality of Romarey Ventura? She is a Model and Instagram star . What is Romarey Ventura’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

