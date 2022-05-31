Johnny Sexton 2022– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Johnny Sexton is an Irish professional rugby union player. Everything you need to know about Johnny Sexton, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Johnny Sexton Facts

Birth Place Dublin, Ireland Father’s Name Jerry Sexton Mother’s Name Clare Sexton Star Sign Cancer Net Worth (2022) $ 1.5 million Salary (2022) $ 7,00,000 Age 36 Date of Birth 11 July 1985

College St Mary’s College Nationality Irish Wife Laura Priestley Children 3 Children Social Media Instagram

Johnny Sexton’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Ronan has a net worth of $1.5million with a salary of around $650,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player very early age.

Johnny Sexton Net Worth 2022 (The Sun)

Johnny Sexton Career

Johnny started his career at St Mary’s College. He scored a drop goal in the dying moments of the school’s 2002 Leinster Senior Schools Cup final win, which led to him being selected for Leinster.

Sexton is a legendary Irish Rugby Union player who plays as a fly-half for Leinster and Ireland and captains both teams. He has also previously represented the British & Irish Lions in 2013 and 2017. He has scored over 900 points in his international career, making him one of the highest scorers in rugby union history.

Johnny playing for the Leinster club (The 42)

He began his Leinster Rugby career playing one game in the 2005-06 season due to his performance for St. Mary’s. However, in the very first season, he scored 11 points in only 143 minutes played. He went on to play several seasons for Leinster before leaving the club at the end of the 2012-13 season.

Sexton then joined Racing 92 in Paris at the end of the season for a salary reported in the region of 750,000 euros per annum, making him one of the highest-paid players in the world. As a result, he became one of the marquee signings. However, he played only one season and returned to Leinster for the 2015-16 season. He later became the captain of the side.

Johnny got selected for the Ireland squad for the 2008 Six Nations Championship. Still, due to injury, he couldn’t play the first season. He got his first cap for Ireland in November 2009. Sexton was part of the first Ireland men’s team to beat New Zealand in a Test match, kicking ten points in their 40-29 victory in Chicago in 2016. With Ireland, he has won Six Nations titles in 2014 and 2015 and the Grand Slam in 2018. He went on to captain the national side.

Sexton is the winner of World Rugby Player of the year in 2018 (Independent)

As a result of his performance for club and country, Sexton got selected to play for the 2013 British & Irish Lions on their tour to Australia. Sexton played in all six Tests on the 2013 and 2017 British & Irish Lions tours, which resulted in a 2-1 series win in Australia and a drawn series in New Zealand.

Sexton is the winner of World Rugby Player of the Year in 2018. He is the only second Irish player in history to win the award, after the inaugural winner Keith Wood in 2001. He made his 100th Test appearance against Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup in 2020.

Johnny Sexton Family and Personal Life

Johnny was born on 11 July 1985 in Dublin to parents Jerry and Clare Sexton. His family has ties to North Kerry and West Clare. He has a younger brother, Jerry Sexton, who plays for the Doncaster Knights in the English Championship and has been capped by Ireland U20. Their uncle, Willie Sexton, also won three caps for Ireland.

Johnny’s father and mother are in the stands cheering for him (Independent)

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from UCD, University College Dublin. Sexton is an ambassador for Make-A-Wish Ireland alongside Ireland team-mates Andrew Conway and Keith Earls. His favourite TV show is the Netflix hit Narcos, and his favourite film is Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 release Inglourious Basterds.

Narcos is a very popular show on Netflix (NME)

Johnny Sexton’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Johnny and Laura Priestly met as teenagers, and after years of dating and staying together, they married in 2013. The couple has three kids together, namely Luca, Amy, and Sophie.

Johnny and his wife Laura Priestly (Independent)

Laura works as a teacher in a school and has been doing a fantastic job in taking care of the family. She has been the biggest support for Sexton over the years.

Laura is a teacher and a great mother (Instagram)

FAQs about Johnny Sexton

What is Johnny Sexton’s net worth? Johnny Sexton has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million. How old is Johnny Sexton? Johnny is 36 years old Which club did Johnny Sexton make his debut in? Johnny made his debut for Leinster. Who is Johnny Sexton married to? Johnny is married to Laura Priestly Does Johnny have any children? Yes he has three children

