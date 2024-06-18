Do you know about John Terry Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family

John George Terry, commonly known as John Terry, is a former professional football player and current manager, who is currently serving as the academy coach at Premier League club Chelsea’s youth academy. He is one of the most renowned former players in football, boasting extensive experience of playing at the top level in Europe during his playing career. He was also famous for his leadership skills and overly aggressive attitude on the field.

John Terry had a successful playing career with both Chelsea and the England national team. Notably, he is considered a role model by many aspiring center-backs in the current footballing world due to his impressive success at Chelsea during his 17-year stint at the senior level of the club. Following his retirement as a player, he has transitioned into a big Chelsea fan and has been coaching in the Chelsea youth academy since 2023, helping youngsters grow and mature perfectly for the future of football.

In this article, we will delve into the key aspects of the Englishman’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name John George Terry Age 43 -year-old Nationality English Birth Place Barking, England Date of Birth 7 December 1980 Height 1.87 m Star sign Sagittarius Profession Football club manager, youth academy coach Clubs Managed Aston Villa, Leicester City, Chelsea youth academy Net worth $70 million Family Member Father – Ted Terry

Mother – Sue Terry

Spouse – Toni Terry

Children – Summer Rose Terry and Georgia John Terry

Siblings – Paul Terry

John Terry | Early Life and Family

John Terry was born in a small town called Barking, England, on 7th December 1980. Coming from a humble background with English roots, sports was the most-loved part of his household, with his family interested in the sport. While his older brother Paul is a former professional footballer, his nephew Frankie is currently a professional footballer for Colchester United. Having developed a passion for the sport from a young age and being the youngest child in his family, he was given the full freedom and support to pursue soccer as a profession and the sports background of the family meant that the genes were already there in him.

John Terry "My whole family are West Ham fans. I once scored a goal against them and when I went to celebrate in front of their fans, I saw my uncle and my father screaming and insulting me.” pic.twitter.com/JsOoiHZrfW — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) December 10, 2020

In June 2007, John Terry tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Toni, and ever since, their relationship has flourished, bringing them a lot of happiness as they continue to live harmoniously together.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MAY 15: John Terry of Chelsea celebrates with his children Georgie and Summer during the UEFA Europa League Final between SL Benfica and Chelsea FC at Amsterdam Arena on May 15, 2013 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

They joyfully welcomed twins into their lives on May 18th, 2006. The boy goes by the name Summer Rose Terry, while the girl is known as Georgia John Terry. They’re both teenagers and they go to school for their education.

John Terry | Club Career

Chelsea Youth Academy and Nottingham Forest

Terry became a member of the West Ham youth academy in 1991, starting his journey as a midfielder during his early days. However, at the age of 14, he made the move to the Chelsea youth team. He played for the club’s youth and reserve teams as a central defender, filling in due to a shortage of center-backs. After signing his professional contract at the age of 16, Terry made his Chelsea debut on 28th October 1998. He had fewer opportunities later in the season, so Terry was sent on loan to Nottingham Forest in 2000 to build up his first team experience. He had caught the interest of several other club managers.

20 Feb 2000: John Terry of Chelsea celebrates in the AXA-sponsored FA Cup Sixth Round match against Gillingham played at Stamford Bridge in London, England. The match finished 5-0 to Chelsea. \ Mandatory Credit: Phil Cole /Allsport

Chelsea

Terry began to establish himself in the Chelsea first team in the 2000/01 season, getting named as the club’s Player of the Year for that season. Continuing in the next season, he formed an unbreakable center-back partnership with Marcel Desailly and maintained his position in the team for the next several seasons.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 21: John Terry of Chelsea poses with the Premier League Trophy after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Terry was named captain of the club under the new management of Jose Mourinho, and the decision turned out to be a great success. The Chelsea team went on to win the Premier League title, setting records for the best defensive record in league history with the most clean sheets and the highest number of points earned. Terry’s time at Chelsea is widely recognized as one of the most remarkable periods in football history. Despite facing recurring injury issues and numerous suspensions, he managed to secure an impressive collection of trophies for the club. His achievements include winning the Champions League, the Premier League title, the Europa League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and the Carabao Cup. Throughout his tenure, Terry made a significant impact, featuring in over 700 matches for the club.

Later, on 17th April 2017, he announced his departure from the club at the end of the 2016/17 season and thus Terry played in his 717th and final match for Chelsea on 21st May in a 5-1 home win over Sunderland, receiving a guard of honor from his teammates later in the match. John Terry is regarded as one of the greatest Chelsea players as he was also voted by its fans in Chelsea’s Team of the Decade in December 2019.

Aston Villa

After he departed from Chelsea, Terry signed a one-year contract with the Championship club Aston Villa on 3rd July 2017 on a free transfer. Making his debut on 5th August 2017 in a 1-1 home draw with Hull City as the captain of the team, Terry contributed to the team with both his defensive performance and offensive abilities. But despite his best efforts, he was not able to help the club gain promotion to the Premier League, losing 1-0 to Fulham in the Championship Play-Off final. After leaving Villa at the end of his contract later that year, Terry announced his retirement from his playing career on 7th October 2018.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 15: James Bree of Aston Villa, John Terry of Aston Villa, and Birkir Bjarnason of Aston Villa celebrate at the full-time whistle during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final second leg match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on May 15, 2018, in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

John Terry | International Career

Terry’s debut for the senior England national team came in June 2003 against Serbia and Montenegro, after showcasing his talent at the youth level for the England national team. Terry’s performance played a crucial role in forming a solid defensive partnership with Rio Ferdinand for the England national team in the subsequent seasons. Terry has been fortunate enough to display his talents on the global stage, representing the senior national team in numerous esteemed tournaments like the Euro 2004, the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the Euro 2012, and other crucial qualifying matches.

Following the conclusion of the Euros in 2012, Terry made the decision to retire from international football on September 23rd of that year. Despite leading his team through various challenging moments, he was unable to secure any major trophies for his country over the past decade.

John Terry | Managerial Career

Just 3 days after he retired from professional football as a player, Terry was appointed assistant head coach for his last-played side Aston Villa, under the newly appointed coach Dean Smith. Three years later, Terry departed Aston Villa on 26th July 2021 after helping the club gain promotion and consolidation in the Premier League and he described Dean Smith’s influence on his coaching career as a very refreshing opportunity for him to improve and grow himself as a manager.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 27: Assistant Head Coach, John Terry speaks with Manager of Aston Villa Dean Smith during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Charlton and Aston Villa at The Valley on July 27, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

He returned to Chelsea in January 2022 in a coaching consultancy role at the club, and despite being appointed one of the coaching staff under Dean Smith’s new announcement as the head coach of Leicester City on 10th April 2023, Terry opted to stay at Chelsea and took the position of the club’s academy coach in July 2023 to help the young players grow and mature to strive in the modern footballing world.

John Terry | Records and Statistics

John Terry’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he played for during his long career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea 717 67 27 Aston Villa 36 1 1 Nottingham Forest 6 0 0 England 78 6 3

John Terry | Net Worth

Reportedly, John Terry’s estimated net worth is around $70 million, with a significant portion of his income coming from the high-end salary he earns as a football club manager. The Englishman has also earned quite a lot from his handsome wages with numerous clubs during his playing career.

John Terry | Cars and Tattoos

John Terry, the beloved Chelsea legend, boasts an impressive car collection. He has a great love for Ferraris and is the proud owner of four, one of which is an incredibly rare Enzo valued at an impressive £2 million. These Italian beauties are a fantastic addition to his collection, totaling an impressive £4 million. And that’s not all! John Terry is the proud owner of a Rolls Royce, Bentley, and a Range Rover, which reflects his appreciation for luxurious automobiles.

John Terry's Ferrari collection of more than $5.4 million

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has a special passion for Ferrari supercars. He owns a collection of 4 Italian cars with a total value of $ 5.4 million.#Ferrari pic.twitter.com/2Iz3xGcPuo — Jake Paoletti (@jakepao124) November 10, 2021

There is no public information available on whether John Terry has tattoos, and from the shirtless photos that are available, it doesn’t appear that he has any. It is quite intriguing to wonder whether he has a preference for a neat appearance or if he might have concealed tattoos, but that remains an enigma at present. However, tattoos are quite common to have among footballers, so it’s surprising how Terry chooses not to have any.

FAQs