John Stones Girlfriend Olivia Naylor Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Olivia Naylor? Meet The Girlfriend Of John Stones

Olivia Naylor is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester City star John Stones. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Olivia is a professional beautician and makes up artist. She has worked hard for everything she has achieved over the years. Her love story with John Stones was a little difficult to understand for the fans in the early years as the English defender was in a long term relationship with his childhood sweetheart.

However, the duo has formed a strong bond and currently seems inseparable. Stones has developed himself into one of the best defenders of the Premier League over the last few years. That’s why his career and personality is no surprise to football fans. However, many don’t have any knowledge about his love life. Today we are going to take a detailed look into his love life and will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful lady he is currently dating. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of John Stones.

Olivia Naylor Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 11, 1989 Place of Birth Manchester, United Kingdom Nationality English Residency N.A Boyfriend John Stones Job Make-up artist & Entrepreneur Instagram @olivianaylorclinic Height 5 ft 4 inch (165 cm) Weight 55 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) $1 million

Olivia Naylor Childhood and Family

Olivia was born on July 11, 1989. She is the kind of person who remains busy with her work and doesn’t make a lot of public appearances. She likes to keep her private life out of the public eye, and that’s why she doesn’t share much information in the media. She hasn’t disclosed anything about her father and mother yet. We are uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are searching for the missing information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of John Stones.

Olivia Naylor is a make-up artist. (Picture was taken from wikiodin.com)

Olivia Naylor Education

Olivia studied at a local high school. She hasn’t disclosed whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. However, we know she took many courses on makeup and eyebrow care. She has also earned a lot of certificates in those topics. She was passionate about making a career in the makeup industry, and we believe she decided to pursue her dream rather than going to college.

Olivia Naylor career

Olivia started her role as a makeup artist. Over the years, she has improved her skills, and currently, she is a specialist in permanent eyebrows. Even though we have no information where she started her work, she has come a long way professionally and has opened her own makeup studio named Olivia Naylor Clinic and Brow and Blade. She has over seven years of experience in the sector. She has also started a makeup academy where she teaches newcomers about the industry and trains them. Here is the Instagram page of her academy – @browandbladeacademy.

Olivia has her own makeup studio. (Picture was taken from thesun.co.uk)

Olivia Naylor Net Worth

Olivia has a net worth of $1 million. She earns a handsome amount of money from her clinic, and she also makes a lot from her academy.

Stones’ net worth is believed to be €45 Million which is significantly higher. He currently earns €9 Million-per-year at Manchester City.

Olivia Naylor husband, John Stones

Stones started his senior team journey with Barnsley FC. He was tracked down by Everton 1 year after he made his senior debut. After a successful spell with the Merseyside club, he moved to Manchester City in 2016. He developed himself into a top defender and helped Pep Guardiola’s team win 3 Premier League, 1 FA Cup, 4 League Cup and 2 Community shields. He also reached the EURO 2020 final with England last year. He has fallen from the pecking order at City in this campaign. It remains to be seen if Pep Guardiola requires his services in the second half, as he already has many quality defenders.

John Stones met with his girlfriend in 2019. (Image: Andy Stenning / Daily Mirror))

Olivia Naylor and John Stones relationship

John Stones met with his girlfriend Olivia at a bar in 2019. The couple instantly fell into love after their first meeting. They started going out together and gradually found many interesting facts about each other. However, this is not the first time the Manchester City defender fell into love.

He was in a long term relationship with his childhood love Millie Savage. They also had a son. That’s why fans were stunned when he ended that relationship in late 2018 and moved out of their £3.4million home in Manchester.

Olivia Naylor and John Stones Children

Olivia and Stones don’t have any children at this point. However, the English defender has a son from his previous relationship.

John Stones broke up with his childhood sweetheart before getting into a relationship with Olivia. (Credit: Zenpix)

Olivia Naylor Social media

Olivia has an Instagram page- @olivianaylorclinic. She mostly posts her clinic work through posts. She mainly uses her account for promotional purposes.

FAQs about Julia Vigas

When did Olivia Naylor and John Stones get married? They are yet to get married. What is Olivia Naylor doing now? She is a make-up artist. How old is Olivia Naylor? She is 33 years old. Nationality of Olivia Naylor? She is English. What is Olivia Naylo’s net worth? Her net worth is $1 million.

