Joe Lolley 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joe Lolley is an English footballer who plays as a winger for Sydney FC in the Australian A-League and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Joe previously played for Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest in English football. Lolley has represented his country at England’s C level and University level. Off the pitch, he studied Sports Coaching at the University of Central Lancashire and takes a keen interest in politics.

Lolley signed for Nottingham Forest in 2018 and won the club’s Player of the Season award in 2019. In August 2022, he signed a two-year deal with Sydney FC. Lolley has also represented his country at University Level and semi-professional level.

Joe Lolley looks on and acknowledges fans after the match between Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Joe Lolley Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Redditch, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth £2.5 Million Age 30 Birthday 25 August 1992 Nationality English Position Winger Senior Clubs Littleton, Kidderminster Harriers, Huddersfield Town, Scunthorpe United, Nottingham Forest, Sydney FC. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Joe Lolley Net Worth and Salary

As of 2023, Joe Lolley’s net worth is estimated to be £2.5 million. He earns a salary of £624,000 per year playing for Australian club Sydney FC. Lolley’s market value is currently estimated at €1.80 million. It’s worth noting that football players’ net worth and market value can fluctuate greatly based on various factors such as their performance on the pitch, their age, and their contract status.

Joe Lolley Club Career

Lolley started his career at Bromsgrove Rovers, but it was with Midland Combination team Littleton that he established himself, scoring 88 goals in 83 games. Later, in 2013, he joined Kidderminster Harriers, where he made 21 league appearances and scored nine goals, including a hat-trick in his final match.

As of 2023, The net worth of Joe Lolley is estimated to be £2.5 million.(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Lolley joined Huddersfield Town in January 2014 for an undisclosed fee. He scored his first league goal for Huddersfield in a 1–1 draw at Birmingham City. He then joined Scunthorpe United on loan in September 2015 and made six appearances before being recalled. In 2018, Lolley signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Nottingham Forest and was crowned Player of the Season in 2019. He also won Forest’s Goal of the Season award that year. Lolley scored his first goal for Sydney FC in a match against Western United.

Joe Lolley International Career

Lolley has represented his country at England’s C level and University level. He was chosen to represent Great Britain University at the 2013 World University Games in Russia, where GB earned the silver medal. In November 2013, he earned his England C team debut during a friendly game against the Czech Republic U21s.

Joe Lolley’s Family

There is not much information available about Joe Lolley’s family. However, it is known that he grew up in Redditch, Worcestershire, and has a younger brother named Josh who is also a footballer. Josh currently plays for Solihull Moors in the National League, which is the fifth tier of the English football league system.

A message from Joe Lolley ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JC44Iuk2kH — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 15, 2022

Joe Lolley’s Girlfriend

Joe is a professional footballer from England. It’s possible that he is single or keeps his personal life private. Lolley appears to be focused on his football career and his hobbies, such as his love for dogs and interest in politics.

He most certainly has contracts with several clothing and equipment manufacturers, such as Adidas, Nike, or Puma, though, as a professional footballer who represents Nottingham Forest. Footballers frequently participate in marketing campaigns for sponsors of their clubs and leagues, such Barclays or Sky Sports, but the specifics of Lolley’s engagement are unknown.

Joe Lolley’s Cars and Tattoos

It is unclear if he has any contracts or endorsements involving automobiles. Likewise, there is no information in the public domain about his tattoos. In games, Lolley hasn’t been spotted on the pitch with any obvious tattoos. He might not have any tattoos at all or he might have several that are hidden when he plays.

