Top 5 Facts About Joao Felix That You Probably Didn’t Know

In this article/blog, we dive into the fascinating journey of Atletico Madrid player and Barcelona loanee Joao Felix, from his early struggles and familial support to breaking records and becoming a recognized talent on the international stage, alongside insights into his personal life.

Joao Felix: A Journey of Resilience, Talent, and Aspiration

Joao Felix’s narrative is one of determination, marked by significant challenges, remarkable achievements, and personal growth. Born to a family of educators in Viseu, his passion for football and the influence of his idols, Kaka and Rui Costa, shaped his early career.

Despite facing early struggles, including a nearly career-ending period at Porto, Felix’s resilience, supported by his father’s encouragement, propelled him to greatness. With a net worth of $26 million and a relationship with Portuguese actress Margarida Corceiro until May 2023, Felix’s story is a testament to overcoming adversity and achieving success.

Football Career

Joao Felix’s ascent in professional football is a narrative of rapid rise and impactful performances both at the club and international levels. Beginning his senior career with Benfica, where his remarkable talent quickly became evident, Felix’s record-setting transfer to Atletico Madrid in 2019 marked him as one of the most promising young talents in world football. At Atletico, he has continued to develop under Diego Simeone’s tutelage, showcasing his versatility, technical skill, and goal-scoring ability. He has joined FC Barcelona in 2023 for a season-long loan.

Joao Felix dribbles the ball during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Club Atletico de Madrid. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Internationally, Felix has represented Portugal across various age groups, culminating in his inclusion in the senior national team where he has contributed to Portugal’s strong performances in UEFA competitions. His ability to perform on the biggest stages — from scoring decisive goals in the Europa League to making significant contributions in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League — underscores Felix’s growing influence in football, solidifying his reputation as a player of exceptional talent and potential.

Childhood and Personal Life

Joao Felix’s upbringing in a supportive family environment, with both parents as teachers and a younger brother following in his footballing footsteps, laid the foundation for his successful career. His contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a donation of equipment to a hospital in Viseu, highlights his commitment to giving back to his community.

The Top 5 Unfamiliar Facts About Joao Felix

1) Challenging Early Years and Near Quitting Football

Joao Felix’s early struggles are a testament to his resilience and the pivotal role of family support in his development as a footballer. His journey from a young talent facing adversity at Porto’s academy to becoming one of the sport’s brightest prospects showcases the transformative power of perseverance and the impact of parental encouragement in shaping a player’s career.

Joao Felix of FC Barcelona warms up during the Super Copa de Espana Semi-Final match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

2) Record-Setting Youngest Hat-trick Scorer in Europa League

The night of 11 April 2019, stands as a watershed moment in Joao Felix’s career, highlighting his potential and prowess on the European stage. Scoring a hat-trick at such a young age in a prestigious competition like the Europa League not only brought him into the limelight but also marked him as a player destined for greatness, despite Benfica’s narrow miss on advancing further in the tournament.

3) Breaking Multiple Transfer Records

Felix’s landmark move to Atletico Madrid in 2019 for €126 million broke several transfer records, emphasizing the immense faith and investment in his future. This transition not only made him one of the most expensive signings in football history but also underscored his status as a key figure for both his selling and purchasing clubs, setting the stage for his impactful presence in La Liga.

4) Admiration for Kaka and Style Mimicry

Felix’s emulation of Kaka — from their similar physical appearance to mimicking the Brazilian icon’s playing style — reflects his deep admiration and the influence of his idol on his approach to football. This connection goes beyond mere resemblance, as Felix incorporates Kaka’s signature dribbling style and ball progression into his own game, showcasing a blend of inspiration and personal innovation on the pitch.

Joao Felix delivers a speech as he wears his new jersey during his official presentation as FC Barcelona playe. (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

5) Premier League Debut Red Card

Joao Felix’s Premier League debut for Chelsea, marked by a red card, places him in a unique category of players whose first appearance in the league was marred by an early exit. This incident, while a setback, is but a footnote in an otherwise promising start to his tenure with Chelsea, highlighting the highs and lows that come with a career at the top level of football.

Read more:

FAQs about Joao Felix