Jayden Danns Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

The rising star Jayden Alexander Danns, commonly known as Jayden Danns, is hailed as a future prospect for the Liverpool side. The prominent striker from his youth days, Danns, is already making a mark as a key player for the Under-18 Liverpool side. He has also made his senior debut for the Liverpool team, featuring in FA Cup, Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Englishman’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Jayden Alexander Danns Age 18 Nationality British Birthplace Liverpool, United Kingdom Date of Birth 16 January 2006 Height 5 ft 11 inches (1.80 m) Star Sign Aquarius Position Forward Clubs Liverpool Net Worth Unknown

Jayden Danns | Early Life and Family

The Liverpool wonder kid, Jayden Alexander Danns, was born on January 16th, 2006, in Liverpool. He is the eldest child of the Guyana international Neil Danns. Born into a football family, Jayden started to take a deep interest in football after following in his father’s footsteps. At the mere age of 8 years, Jayden cracked into the Liverpool academy and has been part of the academy to date. Since then, Jayden has been working hard to become a better player.

Jayden Danns, currently on the rise in the Liverpool U18, captivated observers with an impressive series of 19 goals in 17 games this season. pic.twitter.com/MRxUIEbxjf — Jayden Danns (@DannsJayden) March 27, 2024

Jayden, the eldest of his siblings, has a younger brother, Kaylen, and a sister, Hayla. Jayden made a significant impact when he went to Rainhill High School, where he showcased his skill by winning the 8 Merseyside School cups in 2019.

Jayden Danns | Club Career

Liverpool

This young Liverpool forward started to perform very well for the Liverpool youth side. Despite suffering from Osgood-Schlatter’s disease during his U-16 spell, Dann’s unwavering determination and great work ethic helped him pave the way towards the Liverpool U-18 squad. From August to December 2023, Danns scored in every match he played for the team. He showcased his striking prowess up at the front by netting nine goals in seven matches for the team.

Danns made his senior debut on September 2023, during the cup tie against Morecambe, signaling the beginning of his journey into professional football. Finally, on Feb 21st, 2024, for the first time, he made his appearance against Luton Town.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 21: James McConnell of Liverpool looks on as Jayden shakes hands with Alexis Mac Allister as they prepare to enter the pitch as substitutes during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town at Anfield on February 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Amidst a lot of injury crises, Jurgen Klopp turned his way towards the youth of Liverpool, and once again, he made his way to the senior team. The young Liverpool side marched on their way to clinch the EFL title, defeating Chelsea in the final. His play certainly impressed the boss, as he was again brought into the game against Southampton. And within 15 minutes, he completed his brace and became the youngest player to score two or more goals in a game for Liverpool since Michael Owen’s (17-year-old) hat-trick in November 1997.

Jayden Danns | International Career

Jyden Danns has not appeared at the senior England team; however, he was rewarded for his brilliant run in 2023. He was called for the first time to represent the under-18 England team in October 2023.

Jayden Danns with the England U18s 🦁 pic.twitter.com/FKMBiYGbOb — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) March 21, 2024

Jayden Danns | Records and Statistics

The 18-year-old has not yet established himself in the starting lineup for Liverpool, but he has been playing at an amazing level for the Under-18 team.

Team Matches Played Goals Assist Liverpool Under-18 33 24 4 Liverpool Under-21 5 2 2 Liverpool 4 2 – England Under-16 3 2 – England Under-18 6 – –

Danns celebrates after scoring their third goal during the English FA Cup fifth round football match in 2024 (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jayden Danns | Net Worth

According to reports, there is no data about the estimated net worth of Jayden. However, this young player is part of the club, receiving £220 Per week.

Jayden Danns | Sponsorship and Endorsement

The young Englishman has not been associated with any sponsorship or endorsement deals.

Jayden Danns | Philanthropic Activities

There is no data present regarding his Philanthropic activities; however, it is important to recognize Danns as a good individual with a commendable character.

Jayden Danns | Cars and Tattoo

Regarding cars and tattoos, there is no such information or data about the Liverpool forward.

