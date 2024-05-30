Jayden Danns Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

The rising star Jayden Alexander Danns, commonly known as Jayden Danns, is hailed as a future prospect for the Liverpool side. The prominent striker from his youth days, Danns, is already making a mark as a key player for the Under-18 Liverpool side. He has also made his senior debut for the Liverpool team, featuring in FA Cup, Premier League and the Carabao Cup.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Englishman’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
|Full Name
|Jayden Alexander Danns
|Age
|18
|Nationality
|British
|Birthplace
|Liverpool, United Kingdom
|Date of Birth
|16 January 2006
|Height
|5 ft 11 inches (1.80 m)
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Position
|Forward
|Clubs
|Liverpool
|Net Worth
|Unknown
Jayden Danns | Early Life and Family
The Liverpool wonder kid, Jayden Alexander Danns, was born on January 16th, 2006, in Liverpool. He is the eldest child of the Guyana international Neil Danns. Born into a football family, Jayden started to take a deep interest in football after following in his father’s footsteps. At the mere age of 8 years, Jayden cracked into the Liverpool academy and has been part of the academy to date. Since then, Jayden has been working hard to become a better player.
Jayden, the eldest of his siblings, has a younger brother, Kaylen, and a sister, Hayla. Jayden made a significant impact when he went to Rainhill High School, where he showcased his skill by winning the 8 Merseyside School cups in 2019.
Jayden Danns | Club Career
Liverpool
This young Liverpool forward started to perform very well for the Liverpool youth side. Despite suffering from Osgood-Schlatter’s disease during his U-16 spell, Dann’s unwavering determination and great work ethic helped him pave the way towards the Liverpool U-18 squad. From August to December 2023, Danns scored in every match he played for the team. He showcased his striking prowess up at the front by netting nine goals in seven matches for the team.
Danns made his senior debut on September 2023, during the cup tie against Morecambe, signaling the beginning of his journey into professional football. Finally, on Feb 21st, 2024, for the first time, he made his appearance against Luton Town.
Amidst a lot of injury crises, Jurgen Klopp turned his way towards the youth of Liverpool, and once again, he made his way to the senior team. The young Liverpool side marched on their way to clinch the EFL title, defeating Chelsea in the final. His play certainly impressed the boss, as he was again brought into the game against Southampton. And within 15 minutes, he completed his brace and became the youngest player to score two or more goals in a game for Liverpool since Michael Owen’s (17-year-old) hat-trick in November 1997.
Jayden Danns | International Career
Jyden Danns has not appeared at the senior England team; however, he was rewarded for his brilliant run in 2023. He was called for the first time to represent the under-18 England team in October 2023.
Jayden Danns | Records and Statistics
The 18-year-old has not yet established himself in the starting lineup for Liverpool, but he has been playing at an amazing level for the Under-18 team.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Goals
|Assist
|Liverpool Under-18
|33
|24
|4
|Liverpool Under-21
|5
|2
|2
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|–
|England Under-16
|3
|2
|–
|England Under-18
|6
|–
|–
Jayden Danns | Net Worth
According to reports, there is no data about the estimated net worth of Jayden. However, this young player is part of the club, receiving £220 Per week.
Jayden Danns | Sponsorship and Endorsement
The young Englishman has not been associated with any sponsorship or endorsement deals.
Jayden Danns | Philanthropic Activities
There is no data present regarding his Philanthropic activities; however, it is important to recognize Danns as a good individual with a commendable character.
Jayden Danns | Cars and Tattoo
Regarding cars and tattoos, there is no such information or data about the Liverpool forward.
FAQs
|1. How old is Jayden Danns?
|He is 18 years old.
|2. Where is Jayden Danns from?
|He was born in Liverpool on January 16, 2006.
|3. When did Jayden Danns join Liverpool?
|He joined Liverpool at the age of 8.
|4. Who is the father of Jayden Danns?
|Neil Danns is his father.
|5. Is Jayden Danns a scouse?
|Yes, he is a Scouser.