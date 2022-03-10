Who Is Dani Dyer? Meet The Girlfriend Of Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen Girlfriend Dani Dyer Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Dani Dyer is famous for being the girlfriend of West Ham star Jarrod Bowen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Dani Dyer is a well-known TV personality and has earned massive fame in acting. Gaining popularity and showing incredible work hasn’t been a majorly tough task for her as it runs in her family. However, when it comes to finding the love of life, she has suffered several heartbreaks.

But, soon after she met with West Ham star Jarrod Bowen, she found the motivation to love again. Today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the stunning girlfriend of Jarrod Bowen. Lately, Bowen has shown some incredible performances in the Premier League, which has made him a fan favourite among West Ham supporters.

Since joining the Lions in 2020, the Englishman has experienced a steep rise. Despite his career being a centre of attraction, he has managed to keep his relationship with Dani out of the public eye. But not anymore! In this article, we are going to discuss many interesting facts about his love life. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Dani Dyer Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 8, 1996 Place of Birth Newham, London Nationality English Residency London Partner Jarrod Bowen Job Actress and TV personality Instagram @chloejaylois Height 5 ft 1 in (1.55 m) Weight 50 kg (110 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Sunnie (Sister) and Artie (Brother) Father & Mother Danny Dyer (Father) and Joanne Mas (Mother) Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) £1.7 Million ($1.5 Million)

Dani Dyer Childhood and Family

On August 8, 1996, Dani was born in Newham, London, making her nationality English. Her family is very reputed and wealthy; hence she grew up in a comfortable environment. Her father, Danny Dyer, is a well-known TV presenter. Dani was influenced by her father and picked up a similar profession.

Even today, she remains close to her father, and the duo has their own podcast named Sorted with the Dyers. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find out what her mother is currently doing. She has a brother named Artie and a sister named Sunnie.

Dani Dyer (R) with her father and mother. (Picture was taken from hellomagazine.com)

Dani Dyer Education

Dani spent most of her childhood and early time in London; hence she completed most of her educational journey in her hometown. Our information suggests that she was enrolled in a local high school. But we are sure whether she went to college after high school graduation. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article if we find any new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Jarrod Bowen.

Dani Dyer career

Being a massive fan of his dad, Dani became passionate about the TV industry in her childhood. At 10, she got her first role as an extra in the 2006 film ‘The Other Half’, starring her father. In her initial years, she worked in several films alongside her father, including Doghouse (2009), Run for Your Wife (2012) and Vendetta (2013).

Her first independent role came in 2014 when she acted in ‘We Still Kill the Old Way’. In the later years, she received many call-ups due to her incredible on-screen performances. Some of her other works are ‘Age of Kill’ (2015) and ‘Bonded by Blood 2’ (2017).

Dani was also involved in Survival of the Fittest, a reality show for ITV2. However, she had to leave the show on the second day after dislocating her shoulder. But she got her big moment later in 2018, becoming ITV2’s Love Island winner.

Dani Dyer has performed in films and participated in several reality shows. (Credit: Instagram)

Dani Dyer Net Worth

Dani has a net worth of £1.7 Million ($1.5 Million), representing her earnings from acting roles and her TV career. Considering her fame and success in the industry, it’s not surprising that she accumulated a considerable sum. She currently lives a lavish life in London with all the comfort in the world.

Jarrod Bowen has a net worth of $4 Million, primarily representing his professional contracts earnings. He currently earns £5,000,000 per year at West Ham, making him one of the highest-paid players for his club. As his career rises, he could pocket a significant amount in the coming years.

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen relationship

Dani Dyer has been through a lot of heartbreaks before meeting Jarrod Bowen. She formed a relationship with co-star Jack Fincham while on the show, ‘Love Island’. However, that relationship fell in 2018. She started dating Sammy Kimmence at that time, and everything was going well for the duo.

They even announced in 2020 that they are expecting a child. However, in 2021 Sammy was sentenced to prison for scamming two older men out of £34,000, which was their pension fund.

Jarrod Bowen met with his girlfriend in 2021. (Credit: Instagram)

All the heartbreaks ravaged Dani’s heart. She was beginning to lose faith in love, but she met Jarrod, and everything changed. The West Ham forward supported Dani in her worst times. They became good friends months after their initial meeting. However, considering the strength of the attraction between them, they couldn’t prevent themselves from falling in love.

According to tabloids, a source close to Dani said: “She has been to hell and back in the last year, and Jarrod has been a real support for her in recent weeks.”

The duo has remained inseparable since then. It remains to be seen when they are planning to tie the knot. But considering the history of heartbreaks, Dani might take some time before fully committing to marriage.

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen Children

Dani and Bowen don’t have any children currently. However, the English beauty has a son from her previous relationship with Sammy Kimmence. The boy child stays with Dani, and we believe Bowen has formed a good relationship with him.

Dani Dyer with her son. (Credit: Instagram)

Dani Dyer Social media

Dani has a significant social media presence. She currently has 3.5m followers on Instagram, making her one of the highest-followed WAGs on Insta. She mainly shares pictures of herself in alluring attires. She sometimes shares images of her son on her profile. She also has a YouTube channel with 35K subscribers. She mainly posts vlogs on her channel.

FAQs about Dani Dyer

When did Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen get married? They are yet to get married. What is Dani Dyer doing now? She is an actress and TV personality. How old is Dani Dyer? She is 26 years old. Nationality of Dani Dyer? She is English. What is Dani Dyer’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.