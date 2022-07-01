James Ryan– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

James Ryan is an Irish professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about James Ryan, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

James Ryan Facts

Birth Place Dublin, Ireland Father’s Name Mark Ryan Mother’s Name Clare Ryan Star Sign Leo Net Worth (2022) $ 2 million Salary (2022) $ 500,000 Age 25 Date of Birth 24 July 1996



School St Michael’s College Nationality Irish Wife Sarah Cannon Children No Social Media Instagram

James Ryan’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Ryan has a net worth of $ 2 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player very early.

James Ryan Career

James is an Irish rugby player who plays as a lock for Irish Pro14 and European Rugby Champions Cup side Leinster. He captained Ireland to the final of the 2016 World Rugby U20 Championship. Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time at that level and secured their best finish at the tournament.

James Ryan is one of the legends of Leinster (Instagram)

Ryan was given a place in Leinster’s academy for the 2016-17 season, but he couldn’t make his debut due to injury. However, the following season he was given an entire senior contract despite having completed only one of the normal three academy years.

He made his debut for Leinster on 2 September 2017 when he came off the bench in the province’s opening 2017-18 Pro14 win against Dragons, where he played for 21 minutes. He ended his first season by winning the European Champions Cup and Pro14. He would also win the Pro14 with Leinster in the next three seasons.

Ryan got his call for the Ireland squad for the first time ahead of the 2017 Summer Tour to the United States and Japan. Ryan made his debut for Ireland, coming off the bench and scoring a try, making him the first Irish player since Michael Bent to make his senior Ireland debut before his provincial debut.

James Ryan is a Grand Slam winner with Ireland (Planet Rugby)

He was a key figure as Ireland won the Grand Slam in the 2018 Six Nations, starting every game and playing all but 25 minutes of the campaign. It was part of a run where Ryan did not lose any of his first 23 professional matches. He won Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the 2019 Irish Rugby Players Awards.

James Ryan Family and Personal Life

James Ryan was born on 24 July 1996 in Dublin. He stands at 6ft 8in (2.03m) and weighs 17st 9lb (112kg). He was born to his father, Mark and his mother, Clare. He has two twin brothers, the Great Grandson of Irish Politician and Easter Rising Revolutionary James Ryan.

The Irishman did his schooling at St Michael’s college and got a degree from University College Dublin. His hobbies are swimming and playing video games. Ryan’s nickname, ‘The Big Cheese’, is derived from the James Franco movie Why Him?

James Ryan’s Relationship and Girlfriend

James is not married but is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Sarah Cannon. They live together in a luxurious house in Dublin. She is often seen cheering for him in stadiums. There is not much known about Sarah as she is very private in real life.

James Ryan with his long-term relationship partner Sarah Cannon (Irish Mirror)

FAQs about James Ryan

What is James Ryan’s net worth? James Ryan has a net worth of approximately $ 2 million. How old is James Ryan? James is 26 years old Which club did James make his debut in? James made his debut for Leinster Who is James married to? James Ryan is in a relationship with Sarah Cannon Does James have any children? No

