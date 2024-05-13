James Maddison Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

James Maddison is an England international who is currently playing for Tottenham Hotspur. The 27-year-old midfielder was the latest addition to the Spurs squad after a huge shuffling done by Ange Postecoglou. Before his summer transfer to Tottenham, Maddison was part of Leicester City for five seasons. Apart from Leicester City, Maddison has also played for clubs like Norwich and Aberdeen. He has also represented the three lions on the biggest stage as well. The attacking midfielder is known for his passing prowess and his distribution with the ball in the field.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name James Daniel Maddison Age 27 Nationality British Birthplace Coventry, England Date of Birth 23 November 1996 Height 5 ft 9 inches (1.75 m) Star Sign Sagittarius Position Midfielder Clubs Coventry City, Norwich City, Aberdeen, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur Net Worth £34,580,000

James Maddison | Early Life and Family

Coming from Coventry, England, James Maddison was born on November 23, 1996. He was born into a reputed family. This young lad developed his love for football at an early age. Being born in a city rich in football, James soon became a part of the Coventry Academy. Hailing through the ranks of the academy, James made his debut later in 2014.

Maddison was born to a football-loving family. Earlier, his dad used to play semi-professional football for clubs like Halifax Town and Corby Town. He was the one who introduced James to the World of football. As of today, James Maddison has been married to Kennedy Alexa and both are proud parents of Delilah and Rome.

James Maddison | Club Career

Coventry City

The hard work and determination of the young player brought him his well-deserved chance in 2014. James Maddison joined the first-team squad during the 2014–15 season. On August 11, 2014, Maddison got his first chance to showcase his talent against Crewe Alexandra. Just one week later, he scored his first goal for the club against Oldham Athletic.

After a pretty decent season for this young lad, the following season was the same as the previous one. Even though he loved his boyhood club, he made his move to Norwich City in January 2016. He was instantly sent back on loan to Coventry, where he played 11 matches for them. In the 15/16 season, Maddison played 23 times for the club scoring 3 goals and 3 assists throughout the season.

Norwich City

After the end of the loan spell, the bright player joined Norwich at the start of the 16/17 season. James Maddison was again sent on loan to acquire playing time for the Scottish side Aberdeen. Before going on a loan spell, he made his debut for the club against Coventry in the EFL Cup on 23 August 2016.

Aberdeen

James Maddison joined Aberdeen for the first part of the 16/17 season. He made his debut for the Scottish side on 10 September 2016 against Inverness CT. Maddison scored his maiden goal for the club in the very next match against Dundee FC. During his stint for Aberdeen, Maddison appeared 14 times for the club scoring two goals and providing 7 assists.

Back to Norwich

After his return to Norwich City, he was given his chance against Preston North end on 17 April 2017. He made his mark in the match by scoring a goal against them. Soon he agreed to stay four more years after signing a four-year contract. The 17-18 season saw James Maddison playing a key role for the team. He featured a total of 42 times out of 46 matches for Norwich City in the league. He ranked up his goal tally scoring 14 goals and 8 assists throughout the season. Delivering these astonishing performances earned him the Norwich Player of the Season award.

Leicester City

The following season the hot prospect of the championship was captured by the Foxes at a fee of €20 million. The Leicester manager Claude Puel wasted no time and handed James his first minutes in the Premier. On 10 August 2018, Maddison was living his dream as he made his debut for the Foxes. The English international made his mark by scoring a spectacular goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers the very next matchday on 18 August 2018. His first full season ended with him playing 38 times for the Foxes and scoring 7 goals and 7 assists.

James Maddison’s LCFC debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers

The next few seasons for Maddison were no different from his first season. He was a key player for the team who played most of the matches for them. The best season for the Englishmen came during the 21/22 season. He played an astonishing number of 53 matches with the goal tally up to 18 and assisted 12 to his teammates. The following season saw a dip in his form as Leicester was relegated after years competing in the top flight. However, Maddison’s form was resurgent when he moved to a new team in the 2023/24 season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou fancied the skilled player, James Maddison to link up with the likes of Son Heung-Min for Spurs. He was bought at a fee of €40 million. James Maddison paved his way to the starting eleven from the start. He debuted against Brentford on 12 August 2023, registering two assists in the first match. Soon he found the back of the net on 26 August against Bournemouth. For his immense contribution and wonderful performance, Maddison was named the Premier League Player of the Month of August. Since then he has been a crucial player for the London club.

James Maddison tussling against Brentford defender

James Maddison | International Career

Before making his debut for the Senior team of three lions, he had initially represented the U20 and U21 on various occasions. The big day for James Maddison came on November 14, 2019, when England Manager Gareth Southgate finally trusted this brilliant midfielder. He made his debut against Montenegro for the European Qualifiers. Despite missing out on a spot in the Euro 2020, James got his chance to shine after he was named in the 23-man squad for World Cup 2022.

After delivering mind-blowing performances, he was rarely called for the Nations. After 3 years of waiting, he got his second cap for the England national team against Ukraine on 26 February 2023.

Maddison coming on for his debut

James Maddison | Records and Statistics

The midfield maestro has been one of the best players for every club he has played for. Records and Statistics for this 27-year midfielder are just incredible. Below is a table which shows his goal tally and assists he has provided for each club.

Team Matches Played Goals Assist Coventry City 42 5 5 Norwich City 53 16 13 Aberdeen 17 2 7 Leicester City 203 55 41 Tottenham Hotspur 20 4 8 England 6 0- –

James Maddison | Net Worth

The 27-year-old Spurs Midfielder had signed a four-year contract with the London club. He has agreed on the deal on a weekly salary of £170,000 which yearly is accumulated to around £8,840,000. His net worth has been flying high after his transfer to Leicester. As of now in 2024, the net worth of England International is £34,580,000.

James Maddison | Sponsorships and Endorsements

Not only the Spurs midfielder is thriving on the pitch but also off the pitch. James Maddison has signed a sponsorship deal with the German sports brand PUMA in 2019. Since then the midfield maestro has been seen endorsing the PUMA brands on various occasions. As part of the deal, Maddison was seen wearing the Puma Future 7 soccer cleats in 2022-2023.

James Maddison | Philanthropic Activities

James Maddison is not only a brilliant player for Spurs but also a great person off the field. He has been involved in many of the charity works throughout his career. Some of his works include the charity towards building hospitals and betterment of life of underprivileged youth. One of his most famous charity work was the hosting of a golf tournament for Super Strong Sophie. This was dedicated to a girl named Sophie who passed away in 2019 due to osteosarcoma.

James Maddison | Tattoos and Cars

The England international is clearly a fan of Tattoos. Every design itself reflects a whole lot of different story. James Maddison Tattoos implies how big of an obsession he has with the Harry Potter series. He has three tattoos on the theme of it. Firstly, it is a tattoo of Harry’s scar on his arm along with a tattoo of platform 9¾ and the Elder Wand. James also has a tattoo written “fearless” under his left ear. Apart from these, the player has a lot more of it on his arms which surely gives him an aesthetic look.

James Maddison’s tattoo written “Fearless”

James Maddison is a person who looks for a mixture of comfortability and a bold look when it comes to the selection of cars. He has often seen driving Lamborghini Urus, which clearly is a blend of a classic look with luxurious comfort.

FAQ

1)Where was James Maddison born?

James Maddison was born in Coventry, England.

2) How old is James Maddison?

He is 27 years old

3) Which all clubs has Maddison played for?

He has played for various clubs including Coventry City, Norwich City, Aberdeen, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

4) What is the net worth of James Maddison?

As of 2024, the net worth of the player is £34,580,000.

5) Is Maddison the captain of Spurs side?

No, Maddison is the Vice-captain for the Spurs side.