James Hill 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

James Hill is an English professional footballer who plays as a central defender for the Scottish club Heart of Midlothian on loan from AFC Bournemouth and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

James Hill is a professional football player who currently plays as a defender for Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership. As Hill continues to gain experience and improve his skills, he may become a sought-after player in the future. His ability to play in multiple positions and his strong defensive skills could make him a valuable asset to any team.

It will be interesting to see how his career progresses over the coming years and whether he can fulfil his potential as a top-class defender. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

James Hill Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Bristol, England Father’s Name Matt Hill Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth NA Age 21 Birthday 10 January 2002 Nationality English Position Central defender Senior Clubs Fleetwood Town, AFC Bournemouth, Heart of Midlothian. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

James Hill’s Net Worth and Salary

James Hill is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is not available on the internet. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €1.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary that is not available on the internet.

James Hill Club Career

Hill began his career with Fleetwood Town, where he made his debut in the 2018-19 season. During his time at Fleetwood, Hill made a total of 43 appearances and scored one goal. He played for Fleetwood in the League One division, with the majority of his appearances coming in the 2020-21 season, where he made 28 appearances.

In the 2021-22 season, Hill transferred to AFC Bournemouth, where he made one appearance in the Championship division and one appearance in the FA Cup. The following season, Hill made two appearances in the EFL Cup for Bournemouth before transferring to Heart of Midlothian in January 2023.

James Hill of Heart of Midlothian and Oh Hyeon-Gyu of Celtic battle for the ball during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Since joining Heart of Midlothian, Hill has made seven appearances in the Scottish Premiership and three appearances in the Scottish Cup. Although he has yet to score a goal for Hearts, he has been praised for his solid performances on defence.

James Hill International Career

Hill made his debut for the England U20 team on September 6, 2021, during a match against Romania U20s. This was his first appearance for any national team, and it came during a 6-1 victory for England. Just a few months after his U20 debut, Hill made his England U21 debut on June 10, 2022, during a match against Kosovo in the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification. He helped his team to a 5-0 victory in his first appearance for the U21 team.

Hill’s call-ups to the U20 and U21 teams suggest that he has a promising future in international football. As he continues to gain experience and develop his skills, it is possible that he could be called up to represent England at the senior level in the future.

James Hill made his debut for the England U20 team on September 6, 2021, during a match against Romania U20s. (Credits: @afcbournemouth Twitter)

James Hill Family

James Hill was born on 10 January 2002 in Bristol, England. His father’s name is Matt Hill and his mother’s name is not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His father is also a football player, he is a defender position. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

James Hill’s Girlfriend

The Central defender has been enjoying his time with Tara Rushton who he is dating. Tara Rushton was a model, other information about them is not available on the internet. Hope the couple gets married soon.

James Hill is currently dating Tara Rushton who is an Instagram model. (Credits: @james_hill_10 Instagram)

James Hill has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

James Hill Cars and Tattoos

James Hill’s car details are not available on the internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, James Hill has not inked his skin yet.

