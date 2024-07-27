Israel vs. Paraguay: Paris Olympics Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

Israel will take on Paraguay in the second Matchday of football at the Paris Olympics. The match is set to take place at the Parc des Princes at 7 PM French local time.

Israel are coming off a frustrating 1-1 draw against Mali. The match sprung to life in the second half, when into eleven minutes, Israel took the lead through an own goal from Hamidou Diallo. However, they were able to hold on to the lead for just 7 minutes when Cheickna Doumbia equalized in the 63rd minute. Neither team were able to find the back of the net after that, although it was Mali who had the bigger share of possession, and created more chances. Israel will be looking forward to getting off the mark when they take on Paraguay.

Paraguay, meanwhile are coming off a confidence-shattering loss against Japan in their opening game. A 5-0 thrashing left the South American team searching for answers, going forward in the tournament. Although Japan were leading just 1-0 at the end of the first half, the next half proved to be disastrous for Paraguay. It is worth noting that Paraguay had defeated Japan 4-3 when the two teams met at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Team News and Predicted XI

Israel

It is suspected that Ayano Farada and Elad Madmon are injured after they were substituted before the end of the first half in the fixture against Mali. Roy Revivo will also miss the match after his appeal for a two-game FIFA ban was rejected.

Predicted XI: Niron; Feingold, Goldberg, Lemkin, Ben Harosh; Gandelman, Gloukh, Abada, Shahar, Turgemon; Azoulay

Paraguay

There might not be a lot of changes to Paraguay’s XI following their match against Japan, except for Viera Wilder who was sent off in the first half. Enso Gonzalez might fill in for Wilder.

Predicted XI: Fernandez; De Jesus, Cantero, Flores, Balbuena; Gomez, Perez, Caballero, Gonzalez; Enciso, Frutos

Match Deciding Duel

Sean Goldberg vs. Julio Enciso will be an interesting Defender vs. Striker battle at Israel vs. Paraguay

Sean Goldberg vs. Julio Enciso

Experience against exciting EPL talent. Sean Goldberg brings a boatload of experience to the Israeli defense. The Maccabi Haifa, at 29, will look forward to thwarting the attack of Julio Enciso who couldn’t do much in the first fixture of Wilder’s red card.

Israel vs. Paraguay Odds

Israel: 2:40

Paraguay: 2.82

Prediction

Israel 1-2 Paraguay

Although, Paraguay are coming off a 5-0 thrashing against Japan, it had a lot to do with the red card Wilder received. The South American team might just nick this one against Israel. Expect goals from both teams in a rather close encounter.