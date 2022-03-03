Isco girlfriend Sara Salamo Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Sara Salamo? Meet The Girlfriend Of Isco

Sara Salamo is famous for being the girlfriend of Real Madrid star Isco. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Sara Salamo is a famous actress based out of Madrid, Spain. She has achieved success in her professional life due to consistency and hardship. In her love life, she has been committed to one man for a long time and that is Real Madrid superstar Isco.

The Spaniard was a crucial part of Zinedine Zidane’s success. At the top of his game, he is one of the finest dribblers of our time. Even though the lack of productivity has created some uncertainty over his future, he still remains a star for Los Blancos. His career is really interesting and worth looking into, but we believe you’re not here to learn more about his professional life.

His love life and more specifically the intriguing life of his wife is the subject of this article. Without further ado, let’s get started!

Sara Salamo Facts & Wiki

Birthday January 20, 1992 Place of Birth Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Partner Isco Job Actress Instagram @sarasalamo Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christian Hair Colour Brunette Eye Colour Dark Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Sara Salamo Childhood and Family

Sara first saw the light of earth on January 20, 1992, from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands. She is the kind of person who doesn’t like to share a lot of private information on the internet, as she has enjoyed privacy instead. That’s why fetching her family details has been difficult for us. We currently don’t have much data regarding her father and mother.

But our report suggests that her father is a movie director. We are still unsure whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more details and will update the article if we find anything new. So, stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Isco.

Sara Salamo was born in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands. (Credit: Instagram)

Sara Salamo Education

Sara was enrolled in a local high school from where she completed her graduation. At the age of 11, she dubbed a movie her father directed. From that moment, she understood the magic of cinema and how she is connected to it. As she grew up, her interest turned into her dream. She took a lot of acting classes at that time. However, due to the lack of information, we are unsure whether she took formal education from an acting school.

Sara Salamo career

Sara is a professional actress. She was passionate about acting from childhood. She moved to Madrid to pursue her dream when she was 18. She entered the acting world at a young age and became an instant hit due to her skills and fantastic look. However, nothing came easy as she had to work hard for everything she had achieved. She spent hours practising. Eventually, she got better at showcasing her emotions on the screen.

Sara got her big breakthrough in 2012 when the direction crew picked her to be part of a famous Andalusian TV series Arrayán. She has starred in several movies and TV shows like Tres 60, B & B, word of mouth, Brigade Coast Sun, and Everybody knows. One of her most successful works is Todos lo saber (Everybody knows).

Sara has been an active book reader for a long time. In 2020, she decided to publish her own book by the name of El ocaso del mono que arañaba la pared (The sunset of the monkey that scratched the wall).

Sara Salamo is an actress. (Credit: Instagram)

Sara Salamo Net Worth

We currently don’t have any information about Sara’s net worth. She hasn’t disclosed the exact amount that she earns every month. That’s why we couldn’t calculate her total worth. We are looking for reliable data; hence, we will update the article if anything new comes up.

Sara Salamo and Isco relationship

Isco met with Sara at the beginning of 2018. How the duo got to know each other is a total mystery. After their first meeting, they realized they had very similar feelings for each other. They started going out together as they wanted to stay as close to each other as possible.

However, they didn’t announce their relationship publicly at that point. People learned about their romance when they started flirting on social media comments. The duo has remained inseparable until now. Their relationship is built of trust and understanding, and it’d take a hell of a force to separate them. Isco hasn’t proposed to his girlfriend yet, but we believe the special day isn’t far away.

Isco made their relationship public in 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

Sara Salamo and Isco Children

Sara and Isco have two children together. Their first son, Theo Alarcón Concepción, was born on July 11, 2019. After announcing pregnancy for the second time in 2020, the couple welcomed their second son last year.

Isco and Sara with their newborn. (Credit: Instagram)

Sara Salamo Social media

Sara is very popular on social media. She currently has 888k followers on Instagram, which provides a high reach. She uses her channel to post photos of herself with her partner and child. Sometimes, she uses her reach to promote her films.

FAQs about Sara Salamo

When did Sara Salamo and Isco get married? The duo is yet to get married. What is Sara Salamo doing now? She is an actress. How old is Sara Salamo? She is 30 years old. Nationality of Sara Salamo? She is Spanish. What is Sara Salamo’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.