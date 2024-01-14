Ranking Every Ipswich Town Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Stepping away from the grandeur of England’s top leagues, we find a rich heritage resonating in League One – the proud, unyielding voice of Ipswich Town Football Club and This article takes you behind the scenes, showcasing the players’ wage list for the 2023-24 season

Ipswich Town, competing in The Championship, England’s second division, boasts a diverse squad of 74 players, blending experienced veterans with emerging talents. In 2023, the club’s total wage bill stood at £19,118,840 annually, amounting to £367,670 per week.

This investment underscores their commitment to maintaining a competitive team while fostering the growth of promising players. This blog delves into the top 15 earners at Ipswich Town, examining their wages, roles, and recent performances to provide an in-depth look at the club’s financial and on-field strategies.

Jack Taylor of Ipswich Town celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich Town. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

15. Lee Evans:

Welsh defensive midfielder Lee Evans, 29, also earns £12,000 per week, adding up to £624,000 a year. Evans’ role in the midfield, marked by his defensive work and ability to initiate attacks, makes him a vital cog in Ipswich Town’s midfield machinery.

14. Cameron Burgess:

Australian central defender Cameron Burgess, 27, earns £12,000 weekly, resulting in an annual salary of £624,000. Burgess’ contributions to the defence are significant, especially in terms of his aerial ability and tackling skills.

13. Sam Morsy:

Egyptian defensive midfielder Sam Morsy, 31, commands a salary of £13,000 weekly, amounting to £676,000 annually. Morsy’s experience and leadership in the midfield area are critical for Ipswich Town, especially in managing the game’s tempo and providing defensive stability.

12. George Edmundson:

George Edmundson, a 25-year-old central defender from England, earns £14,000 per week, which translates to an annual income of £728,000. His solid defensive play and ability to contribute to the team’s overall defensive strength are key aspects of his role.

George Edmundson of Ipswich Town in action during the Papa John’s Trophy match between Ipswich Town and Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

11. Omari Hutchinson:

19-year-old English attacking midfielder Omari Hutchinson also earns £14,000 weekly (£728,000 annually). Hutchinson’s youth and talent in the attacking midfield position show promising signs for his future contributions to the team.

10. Freddie Ladapo:

Nigerian striker Freddie Ladapo, 30, earns £14,000 weekly, totalling £728,000 yearly. Ladapo’s goal-scoring prowess and physical presence upfront provide Ipswich Town with a formidable attacking option.

9. Harry Clarke:

22-year-old Harry Clarke, an English central/right defender, also earns £14,000 per week, which amounts to an annual salary of £728,000. Clarke’s defensive capabilities and potential for growth make him a valuable asset for Ipswich Town’s future plans.

8. Massimo Luongo:

Australian defensive midfielder Massimo Luongo, aged 30, commands the same wage of £14,000 weekly (£728,000 annually). Luongo’s experience and defensive skills are vital in controlling the midfield and breaking up opposition plays.

Massimo Luongo of Ipswich Town looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Ipswich Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

7. George Hirst:

24-year-old striker George Hirst from England also earns £14,000 weekly, equating to £728,000 annually. His goal-scoring abilities and presence in the forward line are crucial for Ipswich Town, especially in tight games where scoring opportunities are at a premium.

6. Nathan Broadhead:

Welsh attacking midfielder and forward Nathan Broadhead, 25, earns £14,000 per week, translating to £728,000 per year. Broadhead’s versatility in playing across various attacking roles makes him a flexible option in Ipswich Town’s offensive line.

5. Leif Davis:

23-year-old Leif Davis, playing as a defender/wing-back, earns £15,000 weekly, which totals £780,000 annually. The English player’s contributions on the left side, both in defence and in supporting the attack, showcase his adaptability and importance to the team’s tactical setup.

4. Christian Walton:

Goalkeeper Christian Walton, 27, also commands a salary of £17,000 per week, adding up to £884,000 a year. Walton’s role as the last line of defence is integral to the team’s overall performance, with his shot-stopping abilities and command of the penalty area being key assets.

Christian Walton gestures during the English FA Cup fourth-round football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Blackpool. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Conor Chaplin:

Earning £17,000 weekly and £884,000 annually, 26-year-old Conor Chaplin plays as an attacking midfielder and forward. The English player’s versatility and attacking flair make him a vital asset in Ipswich Town’s offensive strategy, contributing significantly to creating and converting chances.

2. Axel Tuanzebe:

Axel Tuanzebe, a 25-year-old central defender from England, earns £18,000 per week, which amounts to £936,000 annually. His defensive prowess and ability to read the game make him a crucial part of Ipswich Town’s defence, offering reliability and stability at the back.

1. Brandon Williams:

At the top of the wage list is Brandon Williams, a 22-year-old defender/wing-back from England, earning £53,000 weekly, totalling an impressive £2,756,000 annually. Williams brings a blend of youth and skill to the backline, contributing significantly to both defence and offence with his dynamic play on the flanks.

