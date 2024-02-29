Interesting Facts About Football: 40 Questions and Answers

I have prepared some interesting and fun football facts for you, perfect for those who love the thrill of discovery

twists and turns in the world of football. Here is the complete list of 40 interesting and fun facts

about football.

What are the most interesting facts about football?

Football was invented in Italy, Messi is the highest-paid athlete, and the fastest a player has

been sent off is 0 seconds!

Stay ahead with these facts and impress with your knowledge. This collection contains many

football facts that will surprise you. Tell your friends new facts they don’t know.

Interesting Facts About Football

Every football fan should know these facts. You can also surprise your children with what they

don’t know!

When was football invented?

Modern football originated from the Florentine game of Calcio Fiorentino, played in the 14th

century in Italy. Before this, many ball games existed worldwide. There’s even a belief that

football was invented in China. However, these games had no relation to modern football.

How old is the modern game of football?

The English Football Association was founded in 1863.

When was the first professional league created?

The first league was created in 1888 in England.

Is football the most popular sport in the world?

Yes, football has 4.1 billion fans worldwide, more than half of the world’s population.

What is the oldest football club?

The oldest is Sheffield Football Club. Currently, there are two clubs in Sheffield – Sheffield

Wednesday and Sheffield United.

Which is the best football club in the world?

The best clubs are Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United. These are the most

famous clubs by the number of trophies won throughout history. Football clubs can also be

ranked by their revenues and trophies won in recent years. Such a top list can change annually.

Who is the most expensive football player in the world?

This top list constantly changes, but as of the end of 2023, Erling Haaland, his transfer could

cost a new club 180 million euros. He shares the top spot with another famous player. Find out

from our article about the top 10 most expensive football players in the world.

Which football club has more fans?

Manchester United sells the most football shirts, averaging 2.85 million a year, with 60 million

followers on Instagram. Real Madrid is in second place, followed by Barcelona.

How many people in the world play football?

More than 250 million people play football in over 200 countries.

When was the first World Cup held?

It took place in 1930 in Uruguay, which won the first-ever World Cup.

Which football coach has won the most trophies?

Sir Alex Ferguson leads the table, having won 38 trophies with Manchester United.

What is the length of a football field?

The length is from 90 to 120 meters.

What is the width of a football field?

The width is from 64 to 75 meters.

Who is the tallest footballer in the world?

The goalkeeper Simon Bloch Jorgensen, with a height of 210 cm.

What was the old football made of?

The inner part of the ball was made from a pig’s bladder until 1855.

How many footballers have scored a penalty with both feet?

Only two players have scored a penalty with both the left and right foot: Bobby Zamora and

Obafemi Martins – in the Premier League.

When was the offside rule introduced in football?

The Football Association of England introduced the offside rule in 1863.

Who has been substituted the most?

Ryan Giggs – he was substituted on 134 times.

Who scored the most own goals?

Richard Dunn leads in this category with 10 goals in the Premier League.

The Most Expensive Football Transfers and Salary Facts

Transfer fees in football have become staggering over the years. When I was younger, I was

amazed by transfers of a few million, but now the amounts are astronomical.

What is the highest transfer fee paid for a footballer?

Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for 222 million dollars in 2017.

Who was the first footballer sold to another club?

In 1893, Jack Southworth was sold from Blackburn Rovers to Everton for 500 dollars.

The most expensive transfer in MLS?

The transfer of Miguel Almiron from Atlanta to Newcastle is the most expensive – 27 million

dollars in 2019.

Which footballer has the highest salary?

Lionel Messi earned 130 million dollars from May 1, 2020, to May 1, 2021. 97 of them were

salaries in PSG, 33 – contracts with sponsors.

Who has the highest salary in the Premier League?

Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City – 415,000 dollars a week, which makes 8 million dollars

a year without considering sponsorship and image rights.

Facts About Football Stadiums

Camp Nou, the home stadium of Barcelona, is amazing. The field seems close even from the

highest seats. The stadium is so cool that you feel like you’re above the field.

Camp Nou, as of the end of 2022, accommodates 99,354 spectators, the attendance record –

120,000 spectators in 1986 at a match between Barcelona and Juventus. But what is the largest

football stadium in the world?

Which football team’s stadium has the highest capacity?

The largest football stadium is in North Korea and accommodates 114,000 spectators.

What is the highest attendance at a football match in history?

The most attended football match took place in 1950 – Brazil vs Paraguay – with 199,854

spectators.

Which football match had the highest attendance in the USA?

Atlanta United played against Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup final at Mercedes-Benz

Stadium, watched by 73,019 spectators.

Which club has the largest stadium in the Premier League?

Manchester United’s stadium accommodates 74,879 spectators.

Facts About Football Cups and Titles

Watching the finals of tournaments over many years, it’s hard to remember the numbers. There

are so many competitions, it’s always useful to refresh the figures in memory.

Which national team has won the most World Cups?

Brazil has the most victories – 5, Germany is in second place with 4 wins, and Argentina,

France, and Uruguay have 2 wins each.

Which national team is the most titled in the world?

Argentina and Brazil share the first place, with the teams having 20 trophies each.

Which team has won the Champions League the most?

Real Madrid has won the title 14 times, Milan – 7, Bayern Munich and Liverpool – 6 times each.

Which football team has won the Premier League the most?

Manchester United has won the English Premier League 20 times, Liverpool – 19, Arsenal – 13.

Which player has won the most World Cups?

Pele is the only player who has won it 3 times.

Which club is the most titled in England?

The most titled club in England is Liverpool, with 66 trophies. Manchester United has the same

number of awards, but MU went longer without winning trophies.

Fun Facts About Football

Here are some fun football facts you might not have heard.

What is the fastest direct red card ejection?

In 2007, Cot Gillespie, who played for Sheffield United against Reading, was sent off in 0

seconds! Yes, 0 seconds – he had just come on as a substitute and before the ball was thrown

in, he elbowed an opponent.

Where is football called soccer?

Americans, Canadians, and Australians call football soccer.

What is the biggest route in football?

The largest score in football history was recorded in a Madagascar championship match –

149:0.

Which team, when winning a match, has never lost after the break?

Manchester United has never lost in the Premier League when leading at halftime at Old

Trafford.

Which goalkeeper scored the most goals?

The most goals in football were scored by goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni, who played for Sao Paulo

Football Club, Brazil. He scored an amazing 132 goals – all but one from penalties and free

kicks. This was from 1992 to 2015.

Who is the fastest footballer in history?

Shane Long’s record in the Premier League was recorded at 35 km/h. Usain Bolt’s track record

is 44.74 km/h.

What is the longest goal ever scored in football?

Asmir Begovic, a goalkeeper, scored from a distance of 91 meters for Stoke City in 2014.

Football is full of interesting facts! Share interesting football facts with your friends.