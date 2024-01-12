Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid preview, team news, match tickets and prediction

Italian giants Inter Milan will take on high-flying Madrid-based side Atletico in the first knockout stage of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League campaign. This Uefa Champions League edition is the final season with the current format of thirty-two teams participating at the group stage after UEFA had announced that a new expanded format would be incorporated from the succeeding season.

With the subsequent ruling favoring the purported “Super League,” the tournament will take a new shape ahead of the coming season.

Inter Milan showcases a rich history in the tournament, having come out on top as champions in 1964, 1965, and most recently 2010 when they became the first Italian team to win the treble and the second team to win 5 trophies in a calendar year.

Only city rivals AC Milan (7) have won the tourney more times amongst Italian teams to have participated. The Nerazurri somehow finished second in a group many expected them to come out top, settling for the runner-up spot behind Spanish side Real Sociedad in a group rounded up by Red Bull outfit Salzburg and Portuguese giants SL Benfica spearheaded by the returning Angel Di Maria.

Inter finished level on points with La Real (12 apiece); their draws across both legs (1-1 in Spain and 0-0 in Milan) and the superior goal difference of Real Sociedad (+5) to Inter Milan’s (+3) saw them miss out on the top spot. Inter’s most convincing performance of the group stage came on their trip to Lisbon as Joao Mario put a 34-minute hat-trick past a very shaky defence marshaled by veteran Francesco Acerbi.

The Nerazzurri 3 back to settle for a draw in the second half that saw Antonio Silva sent off for the Portuguese side courtesy goals from Marco Arnautovic, Davide Frattesi, and a late Alexis Sanchez penalty.

Simone Inzaghi since his arrival from Lazio in 2021 has coined a reputation for himself as he continually sets up in his preferred back three shape with offensive full backs. His versatility in approach will take root ahead of this knockout tie as he seamlessly continues to implement his playstyle for example, the most recent conversion of offensive midfielder Hakan Calanoglou to a deep line playmaker at the base of his midfield, Denzel Dumfries and Freddie Dimarco on either flanks of his offensive approach and putting the finishing touches on club captain Lautaro Martinez to transform into one of the most lethal forwards in Europe.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have looked a shadow of their former side. They still boast their solid defensive ability for a fact but their new offensive capabilities since Antoine Griezmann’s return following his ill-fated affair with rivals FC Barcelona has been a remarkable talking point in respect to the Diego Simeone set-ups we’ve seen in recent years. With the now assured absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been the bane of their undoing in 4 different editions now out of the way, it is hopeful to say Atletico might finally pave the way with their more than reinforced offensive arsenal.

Atletico Madrid finished top of their group unbeaten securing 4 wins and 2 draws over opponents SS Lazio, Feyenoord Rotterdam, and Scottish giants Celtic with 14 points scoring 17 goals and conceding just 6. Their most convincing showing came in the 6-nil victory over Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic with braces from Alvaro Mortata and Antoine Griezmann rounded up by goals from Samuel Lino and the reinvigorated Saul Niguez following his disappointing loan spell at Chelsea.

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have only one competitive appearance between them. The was the 2010 UEFA Super Cup, Atletico Madrid the then Europa League champions, and Inter Milan the 2010 UCL holders. Atletico won the game held at the Stade Louis II in Monaco courtesy of goals from Jose Reyes and Argentinian forward Sergio Agüero.

Match tickets

The first leg Champions League affair between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid will be held at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, 20th Feb 2024, 21:00:00 GMT with the return leg scheduled for the Civitas Metropolitano in Spain on Wednesday, the 13th of March, 2024.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid tickets are available on the official ticketing portal on the UEFA website.

Team News

Line ups

Juan Cuadrado is a long-term absentee for Inter Milan following his Achilles tendon injury. To join the squad, Alexis Sanchez and Stefan De Vrij must shake off their muscle injuries.

Skipper Lautaro Martinez will likely lead the line alongside French forward Marcus Thuram fresh on form following his free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach. Support will be available from the aged Marko Arnautovic.

Inter Milan XI – Sommer; Bastoni, Acerbi, Bisseck; Dimarco, Mkhitarayan, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dumfries; Martinez, Thuram.

Vitolo and Pablo Barrios are the long-time injury worries with their respective anterior cruciate ligament and Achilles tendon injuries. Simeone would be hopeful Thomas Lemar can shake off his injury just in time to join the squad. Alvaro Morata up top and Antoine Griezmann as his striker partner or in the advanced 8 role he’s now begun to feature will lead Simeone’s men into the tie. Club Captain Koke, Saul Niguez, and Rodrigo de Paul will pull the necessary support from midfield.

Atletico Madrid XI – Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Llorente, Saul, Koke, Lino, Riquelme; Griezmann, Morata.

Prediction

Certainly bodes to be one of the most exciting ties in the knockout stages and will genuinely be a question of whichever side wants it the most, triumphing over the two legs.

Inter Milan 1-1 Atletico Madrid