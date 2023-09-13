Influence of the English Premier League on International Football

La Liga and the Bundesliga of Germany are giant leagues in the football world. Millions of fans love to watch these leagues. On the global level, these leagues fail to beat the English Premier League. What makes EPL so influential? La Liga has produced some of the greatest footballers. The figures about the popularity of this league will shock you. For season 2019-2018, more than 643 million users watched the league from 212 countries.

These numbers are impressive, and every year, the fanbase of EPL is increasing. How does this league influence other major leagues? Before getting into the details of this topic, here are some major football leagues that are popular at a global level:

La Liga

Bundesliga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Brasileirão Serie A

Argentine Primera División

Liga MX

Major League Soccer (MLS)

Copa Libertadores

The sports industry has become a major contributor to the entertainment industry. Fans from all over the world take an interest in local and global tournaments and leagues. From players to managers, the English Premier League has acquired the best of the best.

What makes the English Premier League Popular?

EPL did not earn this status overnight. Like every other club or tournament organizer, the English Premier League took decades to meet the expectations of the football fans. The long history of the league indicates the ups and downs of the organization. Management changes impacted the whole infrastructure of the league. They have been the best by offering star players, an amazing atmosphere, and quality play to fans.

The English Premier League gets sponsors from all over the world. Global Sports Media channels also offer exclusive coverage of these matches. Any fan of football games would never skip EPL. There are many factors that add to take this league to the global audience.

Impact of English Premier League on International Football

The impact of the English Premier League is visible to a common fan, too. Other competitive football leagues are also trying to replicate the approach of EPL management. Here are some ways the English Premier League has influenced the football world at the global level.

Global Fan Base

Globalization of football is the best perk of having this league for modern fans. Many countries don’t have proper infrastructure for football. Some countries don’t even have international football teams. Still, access to fierce English Premier League matches has produced millions of football fans in those countries. This tournament is broadcast to more than 200 countries.

This massive coverage by national and international media makes it the most-watched football event in the world. The FIFA World Cup is another major global event. In terms of the English Premier League, we are comparing it to the popularity of other popular leagues only.

Attracting Talented Players

The English Premier League has produced some of the greatest players in the football world. Management has always focused on diversifying the team. Managers are recruiting top talent for their teams from other regions and teams, too. Some of the most popular players from the English Premier League include:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi (joined the EPL in 2021, playing for Manchester City)

Mohamed Salah

Kevin De Bruyne

Harry Kane

Bruno Fernandes

Virgil van Dijk

Sadio Mané

Players from different countries have shown their skills to a global audience. The success of this trend has opened doors for international players in other leagues, too.

Development Opportunities for Youth

The young talent has been focused on recruiters. They are always on the hunt for top and skilled players from other clubs and teams. English Premier Leagues offer opportunities to new players to display their gameplay. Clubs and organizations make big investments in academies and other projects to develop young talent. Successful careers of top players attract young people to the healthy world of sports. The English Premier League is also sponsoring different sports academies for the new players.

Financial Impact

The recent development of football in England is massively impacted by the success of the English Premier League. Not only the management and stakeholders but authorities also benefit from the success of this league. Football fans from all over the world come to see the matches. Revenue collection by authorities helps them to create a supportive environment for young people who want to pursue football as a profession. The English football men’s team squad has improved the position of the national team in many categories and rankings.

Conclusion

Being a true fan of a league requires you to have knowledge about the history and status of the organization. The English Premier League has gained popularity for some good reasons. Every sector and industry is using new technologies and techniques to interact with the target audience.

Global coverage of the event has produced countless growth opportunities for other smaller clubs and teams, too. Acceptance of football at such a level has encouraged other countries to focus on their national teams. Having a strong presence in international media has been a major contributor to the success of the English Premier League.