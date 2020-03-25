Hristo Stoichkov was a Ballon d’Or winner back in 1994

Former Bulgarian footballer Hristo Stoichkov grabbed the headlines after he criticised Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo during an interview.

Currently working as a football commentator for Univision Deportes, the former forward has interviewed a lot of popular footballers including Romanian greats Gheorghe Hagi and Gheorghe Popescu.

Hristo Stoichkov played for Barcelona during his glory days (Getty)

Stoichkov was in conversation with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo during which he registered his disdain for Ronaldo.

A Ballon d’Or winner himself, back in 1994, Stoichkov was of the opinion that he would never interview the Portuguese star.

He also added that he was least interested in talking to Ronaldo.

“I have already interviewed all the players I wanted, including my friends Hagi and Popescu. I will never do an interview with Cristiano Ronaldo, I don’t even want to,” Stoichkov said during an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

Former Bulgarian footballer Hristo Stoichkov was overtly critical of Portuguese star Cristian Ronaldo. (Getty Images)

Stoichkov stressed that he liked doing interviews but grabbing headlines was not his intention. According to him, interviews were about learning more about the game, especially by talking to the best.

“I don’t want to, I do interviews to talk about football, I don’t want headlines. I talk about anecdotes, learning … with the best,” shot the former striker.

Stoichkov claims to be a Messi fan

However, Stoichkov also claimed that he was a Lionel Messi fan in the same interview.

Stoichkov, however, claims that he is a fan of his Barcelona star Lionel Messi. (Getty Images)

“When I talk to Messi, he understands that I lived the same, the Golden Ball, being an important footballer. There will be no other like him,” concluded Stoichkov.

A prolific striker in his days, Stoichkov helped his Bulgarian national side bag the fourth place in the 1994 World Cup. He was also the tournament top-scorer, scoring six goals and winning the World Cup Golden shoe.

A member of the Barcelona dream team coached by Dutchman Johan Cruyff, Stoichkov was also a vital member of the side that won four consecutive La Liga titles and one Champions League trophy.