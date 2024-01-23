Ranking Every Hull City Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Hull City, a participant in The Championship, England’s second tier of professional football, boasts a diverse squad of 65 players and this article explores the top 15 earners at Hull City, shedding light on their respective wages.

In the year 2023, Hull City’s comprehensive wage expenditure amounts to £15,539,680 annually, equating to £298,840 per week. This financial commitment underscores the club’s dedication to assembling and retaining a competitive squad in the challenging landscape of The Championship. Let us see the top 15 earners of the club.

15. Alfie Jones:

Alfie Jones, 25, plays a crucial role for Hull City as a versatile defender and midfielder. With a weekly wage of £8,500 and an annual income of £442,000, the English talent embodies Hull City’s commitment to excellence, contributing skill, and dedication to the team’s success on the football pitch.

14. Matt Ingram:

Matt Ingram, 29, English goalkeeper Matt Ingram anchors Hull City’s defence with a weekly wage of £8,900 and an annual income of £462,800. His reliability between the goalposts exemplifies the club’s commitment to top-tier talent, reinforcing their competitive stance in professional football.

13. Lewie Coyle:

Lewie Coyle, the 27-year-old right defender/wing-back from England, earns a weekly salary of £9,000, totalling £468,000 annually. His dynamic playstyle and defensive prowess make him indispensable for Hull City, showcasing the club’s commitment to strategic player acquisitions and excellence in the highly competitive landscape of professional football.

Lewie Coyle of Hull City misses his team’s third penalty in a penalty shoot-out during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Hull City. (Photo by Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images)

12. Jacob Greaves:

Jacob Greaves, a 22-year-old left centre-back from England, commands a weekly salary of £10,000, accumulating to an annual income of £520,000. His defensive acumen and versatility contribute significantly to Hull City’s backline. Greaves exemplifies the club’s dedication to nurturing young talent and solidifying their position in professional football’s competitive landscape.

11. Tyler Morton:

Tyler Morton, a 20-year-old English midfielder, draws a weekly wage of £12,000, totalling an annual income of £624,000. His adeptness in the defensive midfield role showcases Hull City’s commitment to young, skilled players. Morton’s contributions reflect the club’s strategy of investing in emerging talents to strengthen their position in professional football.

10. Cyrus Christie:

Cyrus Christie, a versatile 30-year-old from Ireland, commands a weekly salary of £13,000, accumulating to an annual income of £676,000. His adaptability in defensive, wing-back, and attacking midfield roles enhances Hull City’s tactical options. Christie’s experience and skill underline the club’s strategy of blending seasoned players to augment their competitiveness in professional football.

9. Scott Twine:

Scott Twine, a 23-year-old English midfielder, earns a weekly salary of £13,000, totalling £676,000 annually. His dynamic presence in right, left, and central attacking midfield positions exemplifies Hull City’s commitment to versatile playmakers. Twine’s creative flair and goal-scoring prowess contribute significantly to the team’s offensive capabilities, adding depth to their attacking strategy.

Scott Twine of Hull City during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Hull City and Birmingham City. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

8. Jaden Philogene:

Jaden Philogene, a 21-year-old English attacking midfielder, commands a weekly salary of £14,000, accumulating to an annual income of £728,000. His adeptness in both right and left attacking midfield positions adds flair and creativity to Hull City’s offensive play. Philogene’s youthful energy and skill contribute significantly to the team’s dynamic attacking strategy.

7. Adama Traoré:

Adama Traoré, the 28-year-old attacking midfielder from Mali, earns a weekly salary of £16,000, totalling £832,000 annually. His prowess in right, left, and central attacking midfield positions adds a potent attacking dimension to Hull City. Traoré’s experience and skill exemplify the club’s commitment to international talent, enhancing their competitive edge in professional football.

6. Doğukan Sinik:

Doğukan Sinik, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Türkiye, commands a weekly salary of £17,000, totalling £884,000 annually. His proficiency in right, left, and central attacking midfield roles augments Hull City’s offensive prowess. Sinik’s international experience and technical finesse underscore the club’s commitment to diverse talent, enriching their competitiveness in professional football.

5. Aaron Connolly:

Aaron Connolly, the 23-year-old Irish striker, earns a weekly salary of £19,000, totalling £988,000 annually. His goal-scoring prowess and striking abilities serve as a focal point for Hull City’s attacking strategies. Connolly’s presence in the forward position highlights the club’s investment in potent strikers to secure success in the competitive realm of professional football.

Aaron Connolly of Hull City celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Hull City. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

4. Ozan Tufan:

Ozan Tufan, the versatile 28-year-old from Türkiye, commands a weekly salary of £21,000, accumulating to an annual income of £1,092,000. With skills spanning both attacking midfield and forward positions, Tufan adds a dynamic dimension to Hull City’s offensive strategies. His experience and flair showcase the club’s commitment to international talent and tactical diversity in professional football.

3. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh:

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, the 22-year-old Iranian talent, earns a weekly salary of £22,000, totalling £1,144,000 annually. His proficiency in both attacking midfield and striker roles makes him a valuable asset for Hull City. Sayyadmanesh’s skill and versatility exemplify the club’s commitment to diverse talent, enhancing their offensive capabilities in professional football.

2. Jean Michaël Séri:

Jean Michaël Séri, the 31-year-old defensive midfielder from Ivory Coast, commands a weekly salary of £22,000, accumulating to an annual income of £1,144,000. His expertise in the defensive midfield role provides stability and control for Hull City. Séri’s experience and tactical awareness underscore the club’s commitment to seasoned players in professional football.

1. Rúben Vinagre:

Rúben Vinagre, the 24-year-old Portuguese player, earns a weekly salary of £24,000, totalling £1,248,000 annually. His versatility in left-back, wing-back, and left-attacking midfield positions enriches Hull City’s tactical options. Vinagre’s skill and flair contribute significantly to the team’s defensive and offensive strategies, highlighting the club’s commitment to well-rounded players in professional football.

Ruben Vinagre of Hull City runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

