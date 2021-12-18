How to Have a Fun Weekend: Tips for Soccer Fans

When the weekend arrives, it’s an exciting time for soccer fans all around the world. Every league, from the Premier League to Serie A, is active with games – meaning there’s a lot of soccer to watch.

If you’re a big soccer fan, it’s a good idea to make the most of your weekends and have a good time – and this guide is here to tell you how through 5 tips. Enjoy!

Stream Your Club’s Game

Whichever club you support, make sure to never miss their weekend games!

For example, if you’re a Manchester United fan, there are lots of ways for you to stream games, including Sky Sports and BT Sport. Plus, Amazon Prime Video also shows Premier League games sometimes.

Make sure that you don’t illegally stream games, as the quality is always bad. Instead, you should pay for a streaming subscription with a reliable provider.

If you’re lucky enough, you’ll be able to attend your club’s game in-person. However, make sure to buy your ticket early so that you can get good seats!

Play Mobile Games at Half-Time

The most boring part about a soccer game is half-time. All of the teams go to the locker rooms to recharge, whilst fans are left bored for 15 minutes. However, to pass the time, all you need to do is play mobile games on your smartphone. Mobile casino is a great choice if you’re a fan of online casino games. Also, games like blackjack and slots are super short, meaning there’s plenty of time to play them at half-time.

Pick Your Fantasy Team

Fantasy Premier League is so much fun. Every week, you get to pick and choose your starting 11 to earn you points and climb up the leader boards. You earn points by your starting 11 scoring and getting assists in real life.

If you have friends who are also soccer fans, you should join a fantasy league together and compete to see who the best is. Alternatively, you can compete in the global league to see how far you can climb.

Stream YouTube ‘Watchalongs’

Many soccer clubs have dedicated and passionate fanbases. For example, Arsenal fans are extremely passionate, and they have become famous on the AFTV YouTube channel. On AFTV, fans gather every week to stream watchalongs. These watchalongs are lots of fun and can be hilarious.

So, whichever club you support, you should check out YouTube to see if there is a fan channel that you can subscribe to.

Play FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is perfect for playing at the weekends. After all, you’ll get to compete in FUT Weekend League for some epic prizes.

If you haven’t already purchased FIFA 22, you can get it on PlayStation 4 and 5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows.

Conclusion

If you’re a passionate soccer fan, make sure to use these tips for some weekend fun. Also, remember to bookmark this article so that you don’t forget any of the tips!