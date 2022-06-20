Major League Soccer is still a relatively new sport in the US, but it’s rapidly gaining popularity. With more fans comes more betting action, and you can now bet on MLS games in New York.

If you’re new to betting on soccer, or MLS specifically, don’t worry – it’s not as complicated as it might seem. In this article, we’ll cover the basics of how to bet on MLS games in New York.

How to Bet on MLS Games

The first thing you need to do is find a reputable online sportsbook that offers MLS betting. Make sure to do your research and read reviews before creating an account, as many scammers are posing as sportsbooks.

Once you’ve found a good sportsbook, the next step is creating an account and depositing money. Most sportsbooks will offer a variety of deposit methods, so you should be able to find one that suits you.

Now that your account is set up, it’s time to start placing bets! If you’re not familiar with MLS betting odds, don’t worry – we’ll explain everything in the next section.

Types of MLS Bets

MLS betting odds can be confusing if you’re not familiar with them, but they’re quite simple. There are three main types of bets you can place:

Moneyline: This is the simplest type of bet, and you’re simply picking which team you think will win the game. The odds will be represented as either a positive or negative number, and the favorite will have negative odds. For example, if the New York Red Bulls are playing the Chicago Fire and the Red Bulls are favored, their odds might look something like this:

NYRB: -150

CHI: +130

This means that if you bet $150 on the Red Bulls, you would win $100 if they won (plus your original bet back). If you bet on the Fire, you would need to bet $130 to win $100.

Point Spread: This type of bet is similar to the moneyline, but with a twist. In addition to picking a winner, you’re also going to need to pick by how much. For example, if the Red Bulls are playing the Fire and the point spread is 1.5, that means the Red Bulls must win by 2 goals or more for your bet to win. If you bet on the Red Bulls, and they only win by 1 goal, your bet will be a push (meaning you get your original bet back).

The odds for a point spread bet will look something like this:

NYRB: -1.5 (-105)

CHI: +1.5 (-115)

This means that if you bet $105 on the Red Bulls, you would win $100 if they won by 2 goals or more. If you bet $115 on the Fire, you would win $100 if they either won the game outright or lost by 1 goal.

Over/Under: This type of bet is also known as a total bet, and you’re simply betting on whether the total number of goals scored in the game will be over or under a certain amount. For example, if the over/under for the Red Bulls vs. Fire game is 2.5, that means you’re betting on whether there will be 3 goals or more scored in the game. The odds for an over/under bet will look something like this:

Over 2.5 (-110)

Under 2.5 (-120)

This means that if you bet $110 on the over, you would win $100 if there were 3 goals or more scored in the game. If you bet $120 on the under, you would win $100 if there were 2 goals or fewer scored.

Take Advantage of Bonus Codes and Promotions

When you’re first getting started betting on MLS, it’s a good idea to take advantage of bonus codes and promotions. Many sportsbooks offer these as a way to attract new customers, and they can give you a nice boost when you’re starting. For example, the BetMGM NY bonus code gives you a good bonus when you play or sign up.

Just make sure to read the terms and conditions before claiming any bonuses, as there are usually wagering requirements that must be met before you can withdraw your winnings.

The Bottom Line

Now that you know how to bet on MLS games in New York, it’s time to start placing your bets! Remember to shop around for the best odds and take advantage of bonus codes and promotions to give yourself a leg up. Good luck!