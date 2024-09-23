How things looked in the English Premier League when Arsenal last faced Bolton Wanderers?

A look into how the football landscape, especially the EPL was when Bolton Wanderers last faced Arsenal

It’s been a while since Bolton Wanderers played in the English Premier League. To be precise, it’s been 12 years since they were relegated from the top flight of English football. In their heydays, Bolton were a menace to the teams at the top of the table.

Here, we look into one of the top 6 opponents Bolton have faced – Arsenal. Since their relegation, Bolton have never faced the North London team in any other competition (be it the EFL cup or FA Cup), making their English Premier League encounter in February 2012, their last ever meeting. Take a look into how the football landscape looked when the last time the two teams (Arsenal and Bolton) faced each other.

Manchester City had 0 English Premier League titles

The Citizens who now have a staggering 8 EPL titles, hadn’t even won their first title in the modern era. Only three months after that Bolton-Arsenal encounter, Sergio Aguero’s dramatic late winner helped them seal their first-ever EPL title.

Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge at Manchester United

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson lifts the Premier League trophy following the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Swansea City at Old Trafford on May 12, 2013 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It was Manchester United’s glory days. The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson was in his 26th season as the Red Devils’ manager. He would go on to manage the Mancunian club for one more season, before retiring. Although the fans expected dark days in the immediate future, little did they know that their beloved club would be a mere shadow of their former self for over a decade and counting.

Mikel Arteta was a vital cog in Arsene Wenger’s midfield

Arsene Wenger was the manager, and he had current manager Mikel Arteta in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield. The Spaniard would later go on to captain the Gunners before retiring in 2016. He then joined as Pep Guardiola’s assistant, staying in the role for three years, before returning to the Emirates as the boss.

Thierry Henry was on Arsenal’s bench

Thierry Henry, who is now a full-time analyst and France’s U23 coach, also known for his shenanigans on CBS with Micah Richards, Kate Abdo and Jamie Carragher, was in his second stint with Arsenal. In the last leg of his career, the Frenchman had returned to the club on loan for a short spell from New York Red Bulls. He went back to the American team in a couple of months before retiring from the sport in 2014.

Fabrice Muamba was a month away from his ‘devastating incident’

Muamba was just 23 years old, and was settling into the Premier League well. Little did he know that the next month, March 2012, would shut his career down altogether. The Congolese-born Englishman suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest on the 17th of March, 2012, in the FA Cup game against Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

The match was eventually abandoned, and only 5 months later, Muamba announced his retirement from the sport, at only 24. He now has a coaching role with Burnley Academy.

Arsenal hadn’t broken their trophy drought

The Gunners were almost into their seventh year without a trophy. Having last won the FA Cup against Manchester United way back in 2005, the North London club never really had things going their way after their move to The Emirates. Although they consistently finished in the top 4 of the EPL, year-in-year-out, they never got their hands on silverware, only coming close during the EFL Cup in 2011 which ended in a devastating finals defeat against Birmingham City. However, two years later, in May 2014, Arsenal would go on to mount an inspiring comeback against Hull City to win the FA Cup, breaking their nine-year trophy drought.