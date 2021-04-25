Hot Fav For Sheff United Boss After Wilder Sacked

Chris Wilder has been sacked from his job as manager of Sheffield United after almost five years in charge at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder

He leaves the Blades at the bottom of the Premier League table and effectively 13 points from safety with just 10 games to go in the 2020/21 season.

As a former defender for Sheffield United, Wilder re-joined the South Yorkshire outfit as boss in May 2016, taking them from League One to the Premier League in a fantastic period for the club.

Following promotion to the Premier League, Wilder guided the Blades to 9th in the Premier League last season, but has struggled to build on that high standard this season with Sheff Utd making their worst ever start to a season in Premier League history, despite making it through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

As a result of that terrible start to the campaign, the Blades didn’t pick up their first victory of the season until the 12th January, beating Newcastle United, in what was their 18th league game of the season.

Second Season Nightmare

Sheffield United were a breath of fresh air last season for the Premier League and secured some fantastic wins on their return to the top flight by beating the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham on their way to a top half finish.

However, it’s been a drastic turn of fortunes this season with the Blades picking up just 14 points for four wins and two draws, plus a mammoth 22 league defeats.

In a nutshell, here’s a round-up of their season stats from BBC Sport.

At this point last term, that had already notched up 43 points

In the history of the Premier League, only six sides have recorded less points than Sheffield United at this stage in the season

After not picking up a victory in their 17th match of the campaign, which came against Crystal Palace, the Blades now hold the Premier League record for the longest run from the start of the season without scoring a victory.



With 20 top-flight matches without keeping a clean sheet, they also hold the longest such run in the Premier League

Their only league victory on the road this season came in a surprise win in January at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

In the history of Sheffield United as a footballer club, they have only once had less points after 28 matches in the league and that came in 1976 when they only picked up 10 points from 28 matches.

Next Sheff Utd Manager Betting Odds

The immediate talk now switches to who will replace Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane, because with only 10 crucial games left in the season, it’s important that the Blades get the right man and quickly if they want to have any chance of survival.

The job will be a difficult one for whoever talks over the helms at Bramall Lane, because with relegation staring them in the face, the board may be forgiven for lining up a new manager that could help them to bounce back to the Premier League next season, rather than trying to secure survival this term.

According to the football odds from Oddsmanager, Paul Heckingbottom is the early favourite to become the next permanent Sheffield United manager at 4/5, is expected to be in the dugout on a temporary basis for Sheffield United’s trip to Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Heckingbottom, who has impressed in his time as u23s coach at Bramall Lane, is odds-on in a field that also features Neil Lennon at 5/1, who was recently sacked as manager of Celtic following a disappointing slip in form which allowed Steven Gerrard’s Rangers to romp to the Scottish Premier League title.

Also in the betting, former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is 9/1 to make Sheff United his next club, while Frank Lampard, who was recently sacked from the hot seat as Chelsea boss at Stamford Bridge is 7/1 with some bookies.

At bigger prices in the market for the next Sheffield United manager are Danny Cowley at 16/1, current Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry at 18/1 and former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner at a current best of 20/1.