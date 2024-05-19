Heung-min Son Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Heung-min Son is a skilled footballer hailing from South Korea. He is currently a member of Tottenham Hotspur, where he has gained widespread popularity for his versatility in the attacking positions. His speed and agility are his key highlights. Throughout his 14-year football career, he has established himself as one of the top attacking players in the world.

He has idolized his fellow countryman, Park Ji-sung, since his early career days. Son has earned numerous achievements and awards as evidence of his success. Currently, he serves as the skipper of Tottenham Hotspur, under the new manager, Ange Postecoglou.

This article delves into the key aspects of the South Korean’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Heung-min Son Age 31 years old Birth Place Chuncheon, South Korea Date of Birth 8 July 1992 Parents Woong-jung Son and Eun Ja Kil Sibling Heung-yun Son Height 1.84 m Position Forward/Winger Net Worth £58,864,000 Senior Career Hamburger SV II, Hamburger SV, Bayer Leverkusen, and Tottenham Hotspur Star Sign Cancer

Heung-min Son | Early Life and Family

Heung-min Son was born on July 8, 1992, in Chuncheon, South Korea, to Woong-jung Son and Eun Ja Kil. His father, Woong-jung, is a retired footballer, who became his manager later. He grew up with his elder brother, Heung-yun Son, who is also a professional footballer.

BERLIN – NOVEMBER 01: Son Heung Min of Hamburger SV runs with the ball during the B junior match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Hamburger SV on November 01, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Son’s passion for football grew through his father’s background. At the age of 16, he started his youth career at Seoul FC. After a year, he moved to Hamburger SV’s youth academy, where he honed his skills to perfection.

Heung-min Son | Club Career

Hamburger SV

Heung-min Son made his senior debut in the 2010–11 season. He scored his first league goal, against FC Köln. The goal made Son the youngest Hamburg player to score a goal in the Bundesliga at 18. Son scored three goals in 14 matches in all competitions during the 2010–11 season. In the following season, he made 30 appearances for Hamburg and scored five goals, including crucial goals to help ensure that Hamburg remained in the Bundesliga.

MUNICH, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Arjen Robben of Muenchen is challenged by Heung Min Son of Hamburg during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Hamburger SV at Allianz Arena on March 30, 2013 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The 2012–13 season was a breakthrough season for Son, as he showed excellent skills on the field. He finished the season with 12 goals, becoming the fifth South Korean footballer to achieve double digits in goals in Europe. He finished the 2012–13 season with 12 goals in 34 matches in all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen

On June 13, 2013, Bayer Leverkusen signed Son in a five-year deal. Son adjusted quickly to his new club in the pre-season. He even scored three goals in his first three appearances for the team in exhibition matches. He finished the 2013–14 season with 12 goals in 43 matches.

A young Heung-min Son (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

In the following season, he finished with 17 goals in 42 matches. Son played for two years at the club and produced some remarkable performances that will remain etched in the minds of Leverkusen fans.

Tottenham Hotspur

2015-2018

On August 28, 2015, Son signed for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract. Upon his signing, he became the most expensive Asian player in football history. Son made his debut on 13 September against Sunderland. He scored his first Premier League goal, against Crystal Palace.

Before the 2016–17 season, he reportedly asked Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino for permission to leave Tottenham in an attempt to get more playing time but was instead given a chance to fight for his place at Spurs. On 14 October, Son was named the Premier League Player of the Month for September, being the first South Korean and first Asian to receive the award.

Heung-min Son in 2016 (via Getty)

On March 12, 2017, he scored his first Spurs hat trick in the FA Cup against Millwall. With 21 goals in all competitions, Son joined Harry Kane and Dele Alli as the first trio of Spurs players with over 20 goals in the season.

The goal brought his tally in the Premier League to 20 and in doing so he became the top Asian goalscorer in Premier League history, breaking the record set by Park Ji-sung at Manchester United. Son has become the first Asian to finish the season as a top-10 goal scorer in the English Premier League.

2018-2022

On July 20, 2018, Son signed a new five-year deal, extending his contract with Tottenham until 2023. His first goal of the season came in October 2018, when he scored a brace in his 150th game for Tottenham against West Ham. In the month of February, he was named Premier League Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 16: Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on December 16, 2020 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

On October 21, 2019, Son was named in the 30-man shortlist for the 2019 Ballon d’Or. He scored a goal that was further recognized by FIFA with a Puskás Award as the best goal of the past 12 months in December 2020. He became the first Asian footballer to score 50 goals in the Premier League.

On January 2, 2021, Son scored his 100th goal for Tottenham against Leeds. After the end of the season, he and Kane were selected for the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, although Tottenham finished in seventh place.

2022-24

On July 23, 2021, Son extended his contract with Tottenham until 2025. On 9 April, Son scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa at Villa Park. He also broke into Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time top 10 goalscoring list. For his great run in 2021–22, he won the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah with 23 goals. He became the first Asian player to do so.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 21: Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur breaks past Hicham Boudaoui of Nice during the Friendly match between Tottenham Hotpsur and OGC Nice at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

After winning the Golden Boot the previous season, Son had a poor start to the 2022–23 season. He ended his goal drought in the game against Leicester City on 17 September. Despite enduring a difficult season for Tottenham, on 8 April, Son scored his 100th Premier League goal against Brighton and became the first Asian player to reach that landmark.

On August 12, 2023, it was announced that Son had been made Tottenham’s new captain, replacing Hugo Lloris. On September 2, he scored his first hat-trick as club’s captain against Burnley. For his six goals in four games in September, he was later named Premier League Player of the Month, his fourth time receiving the award. On 10 December, he became Tottenham’s all-time assist leader in the Premier League with 83 assists.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 10: Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on March 10, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Heung-min Son | International Career

Son began his career with the South Korean national team during the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Nigeria. In June 2014, Son was named to South Korea’s squad for the 2014 World Cup. He was also chosen as one of three forwards for the Team of the Tournament after the 2015 AFC Asian Cup squad in Australia.

On June 4th, 2018, Son was chosen as a part of the 23-man squad for the World Cup. On June 27th, in their final group stage match, he scored the second goal against Germany, which resulted in their elimination.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – MARCH 21: Son Heung-Min of South Korea controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Asian 2nd Qualifier Group C match between South Korea and Thailand at Seoul World Cup Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Son was called up as captain for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Despite, still recovering from an eye injury, in October 2022, Son was named to lead the 26-man South Korean squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Due to the tenderness of his injury, Son wore a mask that covered nearly half his face. Recently, Son played for the national team in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Heung-min Son | Records and Statistics

Heung-min Son has been a consistent performer throughout his career, making a total of 565 senior club appearances. He is currently one of the key players at Tottenham Hotspur.

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham 398 159 88 B. Leverkusen 87 29 11 Hamburger SV 78 20 3 Hamburg U17 15 9 0 Hamburg U19 12 6 0 Hamburger SV II 6 1 0 South Korea 124 45 20 South Korea U23 6 1 5

Heung-min Son | Net Worth

Heung-min Son is considered one of the top wingers in Europe. Transfermarkt estimates his current market value at ₹400 Cr. Over his 14-year career, Son has accumulated a total wealth of £58,864,000. Since joining Tottenham, he now earns £197,000 per week, which amounts to approximately £10,244,000 per year.

Heung-min Son | Sponsors and Endorsements

In the year 2020, Heung-min Son became increasingly popular and caught the attention of numerous big brands. As a result, he was approached by several companies seeking to endorse their products through him. Son went on to collaborate with highly recognized global brands such as Adidas, Burberry, and Calvin Klein, showcasing their products to his vast audience. His influence as a public figure and athlete allowed these brands to reach a wider audience, while his own reputation benefited from the association.

neon lights and full speed 💨



together with Sonny we created the limited adidas X Crazyfast ‘Son’: https://t.co/GNMqi2rIH9 pic.twitter.com/GXSuIJE3WH — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) July 18, 2023

Heung-min Son | Philanthropic Activities

Heung-min Son has been a part of various charitable organizations in London and South Korea throughout his 14-year career. He is often found encouraging children at the Spurs Foundation. Through his selfless actions, he has made a profound impact on many lives and serves as an inspiring example of the positive change that can be achieved through charitable endeavors.

Watch when Heung-Min Son surprised local youngsters at our Family Fun Day last week! ⤵️



A moment they will never forget 💙 pic.twitter.com/0DrDct3uza — Tottenham Hotspur Foundation (@SpursFoundation) February 22, 2023

Heung-min Son | Cars and Tattoos

Heung-min Son is known for his impressive car collection, which he often shows off while cruising in town. His collection features a range of high-end vehicles, including the Audi R8, Range Rover Evoque, Volvo S90, Maserati Levante, Bentley Continental GT, and Ferrari LaFerrari.

As for tattoos, unlike most professional football players, the 31-year-old has chosen not to get any tattoos on his body. This is a personal preference and he prefers to keep his skin free from any kind of inking.

FAQs