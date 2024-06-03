Harvey Elliott Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

The 21-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliott is an English international who plays for Liverpool and the England U21 squad. This dazzling lad has been one of the standout players for the Liverpool team. He is known for bringing extra flair and composure on the field. Elliott’s journey from Fulham ranks to the Anfield turf is a remarkable one.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Harvey Daniel James Elliott Age 21 Nationality British Birthplace Chertsey, England Date of Birth 4 April 2003 Height 5 ft 7 inch (1.70 m) Star Sign Aries Position Midfielder Clubs Fulham, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool Net Worth £6,558,240

Harvey Elliott | Early Life and Family

Born on April 4, 2003, Harvey Daniel James Elliott was brought up in the town of Chertsey, England. The young kid was enthusiastic about football from a very young age. He joined the Queen park rangers youth academy to kick-start his football career. Later on, he joined the top-flight club Fulham and played for the youth team before making his senior debut in 2018.

Harvey Elliott was born to his mother and Scott Elliott, his father. His father played a very influential role in the successful career of his son. Elliott’s mother, as well as other personal details, have not been disclosed by the Liverpool player.

Harvey Elliott | Club Career

Fulham

After playing a number of matches for the youth side, Elliott made his way to the Senior team squad in 2018. He made his top-flight debut in the Premier League at the age of 16 against Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 4, 2019. He also made an appearance in the next match against Newcastle United. Before the start of the 2019–20 season, the big guns came hunting for Elliott.

Liverpool

In the summer transfer window, Liverpool signed Harvey Elliott from Fulham at £4.3 million. Since his arrival from Fulham, Elliott has primarily played for the U23 Liverpool squad. Elliott made his debut for the U23 squad against Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy on August 7, 2019. He marked his arrival by scoring a goal on his debut. Elliott eventually made his senior team debut in the EFL Cup encounter with MK Dons.

Elliott made his debut for Liverpool (Via Getty)

His Premier League debut came in the same season against Sheffield United on 2nd January 2020. The following season saw Elliott joining the Blackburn side on loan.

Harvey Elliott has joined Blackburn @Rovers on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.



Best of luck this season, Harvey 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2020

Blackburn Rovers

Elliott straight away walked into the starting lineup for Blackburn Rovers. He made his debut for the club against Watford on October 21, 2020. In the very next match he marked his name on the scoresheet where he scored and assisted against Coventry City. His brilliant form continued throughout the season. He played a total of 41 times for the club and found the net 7 times and assisted 12 times in the season.

Elliott celebrating after scoring his first goal for Blackburn Rovers (Via Getty)

Back to Liverpool

The 2021-22 season was full of opportunities for the young lad but it was crushed by a single setback. He returned to the Premier League side in the 2022–22 season. He instantly began to feature for Jurgen Klopp’s team but during the match against Leeds United he dislocated his finger which made him out of action for nearly 4 months. Returning from injury made it difficult for Elliott to be back in the starting eleven. Thus, by the end of the season he was able to make only 11 appearances for the Premier League side without contributing much throughout the season.

Elliott after scoring a goal against Bournemouth(via Getty)

The 2022-23 season saw a resurgence of Harvey Elliott as he started to be involve in most of the matches for Liverpool. Elliott scored his first senior team goal against Bournemouth on August 27, 2020. He also made his first start for Liverpool in the Champions League against Rangers and also found the net in the match. Harvey Elliott made 46 appearances for the Liverpool side and scored 5 goals and 2 assists across all competitions. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Elliott has now made 41 appearances for the side where he found the net in 3 occasions and has an assist tally of 8 times.

Harvey Elliott | International Career

Harvey Elliott started his international career at a very young age. He stepped on the international stage when he was just 15 years old. He has played for the the U15, U16, U17 and U21 England squad. On March 25, 2022, Elliott made his first appearance for U21 squad against Andorra. His first goal for the U21 team came in the match against Germany U21 during the U21 European Championship in 2023. Harvey Elliott is currently regarded as the key player for the U21 England team and has yet to make his international debut.

Harvey debut for England U21 against Andorra

Harvey Elliott | Records and Statistics

The 20-year-old midfielder is a part of the Liverpool team and also a key player for the England U21 squad. Below is the contribution of the young player while playing for his club and country throughout his football career.

Teams Matches Goals Assists Fulham 3 – – Blackburn 42 7 11 Liverpool 107 9 12 England U21 20 8 6

Harvey Elliott | Net Worth

The young Liverpool midfielder has a contract with the club till 2027. He is receiving a weekly salary of £46,000, which totals up to £2,392,000 per year. After joining Merseyside, Elliott’s net worth has shown a significant rise, reaching an estimated £6,558,240 in 2024.

Harvey Elliott | Sponsorship and Endorsement

Elliott’s top-class performance on the field and lucrative sponsorship deals off the field show the signs of a charismatic person. In 2021, the young English international signed a sponsorship deal with a well known sports brand New Balance. Elliott is more often seen endorsing Furon v6+ boot which involved one of his own editions ‘Diamond Cuts Sharper.’

Harvey Elliott | Philanthropic Activities

Harvey Elliot has actively involved himself in many of the Charity works. The young midfielder’s most renowned work was to raise a hefty fund for the Claire House Children’s Hospice.

Harvey Elliott | Cars and Tattoo

The Liverpool midfielder wants to keep things aesthetic when it comes to his style. Every tattoo carved upon his body tells how big he’s a fan of Liverpool. He has etched a canvas of Steven Gerrard lifting the Champions League Trophy and also a tattoo of a person climbing up the stairs to the gate named You Never Walk Alone. Apart from these two, Elliott has a tattoo on his left hand, which is of a LFC child with 67 shirt number holding the ball. Harvey Elliott have also been seen coming to the training sessions in a red colored Range Rover.

FAQ

1. How old is Harvey Elliott?

Harvey Elliott is 20 years old.

2. Where is Harvey Elliott from?

Elliott is from Chertsey.

3. When did Harvey Elliott join Liverpool?

Elliott joined Liverpool in 2019.

4. Who is the father of Harvey Elliott?

Harvey Elliott’s father’s name is Scott Elliott.

5. Which position does Harvey Elliott plays?

Harvey Elliott is a midfielder.