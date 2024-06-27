Germany will be eyeing a quarterfinal berth when they take on Denmark in the Round of 16 clash this Saturday

All eyes have been on Julian Nagelsmann’s side this summer as they look to wear the crown of Euro champions for the first time since 1996. Die Mannschaft is enjoying an impressive tournament so far, in spite of needing a 92nd-minute equalizer against Switzerland to remain unbeaten and finish in the top spot in Group A.

The hosts did not have any problems against Scotland and Hungary as they eased past both to establish themselves as firm favorites to go all the way on the home soil, and they will head into the knockouts assertively assured, with the midfield trio of Jamal Musiala, Toni Kroos, and Ilkay Gundogan putting in some magnificent displays to ensure fluid offensive sequences in the final third. However, the fixture against Switzerland did raise some doubts about the shaky defensive and offensive contributions from the full-backs.

While Denmark will love the underdog status going into the game as they look to construct a major upset in the European Championships, They are no longer dark horses in any competition; their experience, complemented by the quality of their individuals, is enough to consider the Danish side as genuine contenders capable of challenging any opponent. Kasper Hjulmand’s side came into the knockout stage on the back of three draws and will need significant improvement if they are to go deep into the tournament like they did in the European Championships in 2020, where they reached the semi-finals against all odds, showcasing resilience and tactical prowess throughout the tournament.

The quality of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has burst through in the group stages, with the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder taking control of the game with his scuff in the middle of the park. He showed his experience as he dictated the pace of the game and initiated attacks with his perfectly placed line-breaking passes. Cristian Eriksen has been shown his prowess alongside Rasmus Hojlund in attack.

Team News

Germany

The hosts are sweating over the extent of injury to Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger going into the last sixteen fixture against Denmark. The 31-year-old has featured in every minute for the hosts so far; however, he was seen lying on the floor following the draw against Switzerland. Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann spoke about the injury after the match, stating: “He has a bit of a problem with his thigh. We’ll have to see. I hope it’s nothing serious. We’ll see. That could be quite problematic.”

He did not train with the squad yesterday and is now facing a race against time to feature at the BVB Stadion Dortmund this weekend.

Germany will see more changes in their last line as Jonathan Tah has been suspended following his yellow card against Switzerland, and Nico Schlotterbeck is expected to take his place in the starting eleven. Moreover, if Rudiger is ruled out, Waldemar Anton will likely partner the Dortmund defender at the heart of the defense. This would be a wholesale change for Julian Nagelsmann’s men, who have started all the games unchanged throughout the tournament.

While Niclas Fullkrug has already scored two goals coming off the bench, Arsenal striker Kai Havertz is expected to start for Germany upfront, with Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich in midfield. The creative outlets of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are also expected to keep their place among the eleven.

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstaedt, Andrich, Kroos, Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz, Havertz

Germany vs Denmark: Predicted lineup of the hosts for the fixture.

Denmark

The Danes have enjoyed splendid defensive displays in the ongoing European Championship, having only conceded two goals in three games while keeping a clean sheet. They will be looking to frustrate Germany offensively by making it difficult to give away high xG goalscoring opportunities to Nagelsmann’s men. However, they have struggled to have their offensive setup score consistent goals with only a couple of goals scored so far, and they would be looking to capitalize on transition opportunities this weekend, especially with a changed Germany defense.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side should continue in a 3-5-2 formation, with Vestergaard, Christensen, and Andersen making up their back line. Wind will be expected to partner Manchester United ace Rasmus Hojlund upfront, with Christian Eriksen playing in the number-ten role. The man with the Arsenal tattoo, Hjulmand, has been suspended, and Thomas Delaney could take his place in the lineup alongside Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard is also an option.

Maehle and Kristiansen will round out the lineup, with the latter expected to slot in for Benfica winger Alexander Bah.

Denmark Predicted XI (3-5-2): Schmeichel, Andersen, Vestergaard, Christensen, Maehle, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen, Eriksen, Wind, Hojlund

Germany vs Denmark: Predicted lineup of Denmark for the fixture.

Germany vs Denmark: Key Stats

Both Germany and Denmark have been unbeaten for the last seven games.

Three of the last four clashes between both sides have ended in level scores.

Denmark have yet to win a single game in the ongoing European Championships.

Match-deciding duel

Jamal Musiala vs. Andreas Christensen

Germany vs Denmark: Key Duel

Jamal Musiala will come into the game with high confidence in his ability to impact games with his defence-breaking dribbles, complemented by his venomous shots. He is an all-round player that can cause Dane defense problems to maintain their block. He can feature on the right, in the pockets, and down the middle, causing more concerns about containing the Bayern Munich midfielder. One of the world’s most exciting talents will be taking center stage this weekend with an opportunity to make his country proud.

However, Andreas Christensen is no pushover either. He has an equally versatile profile that can make Jamal’s life difficult. He is someone who is mobile enough to maintain the German’s change of pace and line of play. His ability to contain the former Chelsea academy midfielder will be crucial to determining how the tie plays out.

Prediction

Germany 2-0 Denmark

The hosts should get over the Danes this weekend, with the creative outlets in their lineup having enough quality to break the Denmark block and cause them problems. The fact that Germany can have plans A, B, C, and so on shows how versatile the team is at the moment and how they have the capacity to hurt their opponents in different sequences.