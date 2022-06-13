Nuria Moreno – Gerard Moreno Wife, her Family and more 

Nuria Moreno is famous for being the wife of Villareal star Gerard Moreno. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Nuria is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been with Gerard Moreno for a pretty long time, fans barely know about their love story.

However, we have gathered everything about the stunning beauty and have put it together in this article. So, without further ado let’s get started! Gerard Moreno has spent his entire career in Spain. After starting out with Espanyol Youth, the Spaniard experienced rapid growth and was spotted by Villarreal with whom he is still involved to this day.

The centre-forward won the Europa League in 2021, which seems to be the highlight of his professional career. But when it comes to his love life, he has a beautiful wife who has become his biggest supporter. So, without further ado let’s find out more about Nuria Moreno – the stunning wife of Gerard Moreno.

Nuria Moreno Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 27, 1992 Place of Birth Santa Perpètua, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Partner Gerard Moreno Job N.A Instagram @nuriaa9 Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Nuria Moreno Childhood and Family

Nuria was born on August 27, 1992. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.

Nuria was born in Santa Perpètua, Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Spanish lady has become quite challenging. However, we are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Gerard Moreno.

Nuria Moreno Education

Nuria spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Spain. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, whether she enrolled in university after completing secondary education is a mystery to us.

Nuria Moreno career

Nuria’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering she mostly stays at home, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. She enjoys staying at home and doing the house chores. She is also very supportive of her partner and often visits the Estadio de la Cerámica stadium to cheer for her husband.

Nuria is pretty secretive regarding her personal information. (Credit: Instagram)

Nuria Moreno Net Worth

Nuria’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.

However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Nuria’s partner Moreno earns a significant amount every year from his professional contract; thus, only his income is enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious life.

Nuria Moreno and Gerard Moreno Relationship

Gerard Moreno met his wife in 2009 when they both were teenagers. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable. Their love story starts with a normal friendship, but it didn’t take them long to understand each other’s feelings.

Gerard Moreno met his wife in 2009. (Credit: SportMob)

The pair managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, Moreno finally tied the knot with Nuria on June 29, 2018.

Nuria Moreno and Gerard Moreno Children

The duo has two lovely children together. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Melissa Moreno on April 4, 2017. Their second daughter, Marta Moreno, first saw the light of earth on March 3, 2020.

Gerard Moreno with his wife and children. (Credit: SportMob)

Nuria Moreno Social media

Nuria is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile but she barely remains active on the platform and has kept it private.

FAQs about Nuria Moreno

When did Nuria Moreno and Gerard Moreno get married? They got married in 2018. What is Nuria Moreno doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Nuria Moreno? She is 30 years old. Nationality of Nuria Moreno? She is Spanish. What is Nuria Moreno’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.