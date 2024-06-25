Portugal will be keen to end their Euro 2024 Group stages on a perfect note against Georgia on Wednesday night

With the top spot in Group F already secured, Portugal will look to maintain their winning streak as they face Euro 2024 newcomers Georgia on Wednesday night in Gelsenkirchen. The Selecao have booked their place in the knockout stages with victories over the Czech Republic and Turkey, while the Crusaders must pull off an unlikely win to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Portugal’s journey through the group stages has been impressive, starting with a last-gasp 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic, followed by a 3-0 triumph against Turkey in Dortmund. These back-to-back wins place the Iberian giants alongside Germany and Spain as the only teams to win their opening two matches.

Bernardo Silva’s goal in the 21st minute set the tone against Turkey, and an own goal by Samet Akaydin doubled their lead before halftime. Bruno Fernandes added a third in the second half, amidst multiple pitch invasions by fans eager to snap pictures with Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo, set to make his 50th appearance in a major tournament for Portugal, will add another milestone if he features against Georgia.

Despite having already secured the top spot in Group F, Roberto Martinez’s squad will remain a formidable challenge for Georgia. Portugal’s recent form has been stellar, with 15 wins and just two losses in 17 matches since their 2022 World Cup exit. Having fallen short on numerous occasions with Belgium, Martinez will hope to go all the way with Portugal this time around.

Georgia’s debut in a major tournament has been a mix of near-misses and historical milestones. After a narrow 2-1 loss to Turkey, the Crusaders secured their first-ever point at a major tournament with a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic. Ajax striker Georges Mikautadze scored in both matches, becoming the sixth player to score his country’s first two goals in a major tournament, a feat last achieved by Andriy Shevchenko for Ukraine in 2012.

Mikautadze’s penalty against the Czech Republic gave Georgia a brief lead before Patrik Schick equalized. This draw keeps Georgia’s hopes alive, but they face a daunting task against Portugal. Willy Sagnol’s side needs a win to have any chance of advancing as one of the best third-placed teams. SoccerSouls take a look at how both sides could line up on the night and what tactics they might employ.

Team News

Georgia

Following the draw against the Czech Republic, Georgia are expected to name an unchanged XI for their final Group F match. Napoli ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has not been at his best this summer but could yet write himself into the history books should he turn up the heat against Portugal.

Meanwhile, Captain Guram Kashia, who picked up a yellow card on Saturday, will need to avoid another caution to be available for a potential round-of-16 tie. Others in the same boat include Solomon Kvirkvelia, Giorgi Kochorashvili and Anzor Mekvabishvili. The latter two have been physically present in the middle of the park and it will come as a surprise should they both fail to test the referee’s patience against a superior Portuguese midfield.

Georgia are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal. The Valencia star should be protected by the back three of Solomon Kvirkvelia, Guram Kashia and Lasha Dvali. Otar Kakabadze and Giorgi Tsitaishvili should start as the wing-backs and will be expected to provide width and also drop back to form a back five when not in possession.

Giorgi Kochorashvili and Anzor Mekvabishvili should anchor the central midfield, freeing up the duo of Zuriko Davitashvili and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to feed Georges Mikautadze upfront.

Predicted Playing XI (3-4-2-1): Mamardashvili; Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze

Portugal

With top spot all but assured, Martinez can afford to rotate his squad and also give some of his regulars a breather. After all, Portugal will have tougher challenges ahead the deeper they go in the tournament this summer. Liverpool star Diogo Jota suffered a knock in training and might be unavailable for the tie.

Pedro Neto might get the nod to make an impact and stake the claim for a starting spot for the knockout matches. However, Joao Palhinha and Francisco Conceicao are both just a booking away from being suspended and will need to walk the tightrope on the night. AC Milan ace Rafael Leao will sit this game out after picking up two yellows in Portugal’s first two games of the tournament.

Martinez is unlikely to deviate from his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation with Diogo Costa in goal, protected by the back four of Nelson Semedo, Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo. Ruben Neves and Joao Palhinha should get the nod in central midfield, with Bruno Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix the freedom to push forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be rested with Goncalo Ramos getting the nod upfront as the focal point in attack.

Predicted Playing XI (4-2-3-1): Costa; Semedo, A Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Neves, Palhinha; B Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ramos

Key Stats

Both teams have faced off against each other just once, with Portugal coming out 2-0 winners in 2008.

Portugal have lost just two of their last 17 international games under Roberto Martinez.

Georgia are yet to win a single game at the European Championships.

A win on the night will see Portugal achieve a perfect record in the Group stage of the Euros for just the second time in their history.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to feature in six different European Championships.

Match Deciding Duel

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia vs Ruben Dias

The battle between Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ruben Dias could decide Georgia vs Portugal.

The matchup between the former Serie A player of the year and the former Premier League player of the year will be an intriguing one, perhaps one that could decide the outcome of the tie. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who dazzled during the 2022-23 campaign, has struggled to replicate that form this season at Napoli. With everything to play for, the Georgian star will need to seize the moment and lead his team to victory.

On the other side, Ruben Dias is no pushover and has consistently tested himself against some of the best players in world football. His ability to hold the line and maintain his composure when Kvaratskhelia runs at him will be crucial. This duel could very well determine which team secures the tie. The individual battle between Kvaratskhelia and Dias promises to be a fascinating contest, with significant implications for the overall outcome of the match.

Prediction

Georgia 1-3 Portugal

While Georgia will be pumped up, their inability to control the game could prove costly on the night. Georgia have conceded 22 shots vs Turkey and 27 against the Czech Republic. Portugal are on another level and have some of the best-attacking players in world football in attack. While Georgia will not be lacking in spirit,the difference in quality should prove to be their undoing.