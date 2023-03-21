George Hirst 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

George Hirst is an English footballer who played as a center-forward for Ipswich Town on loan from Leicester City and for the England national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

George Hirst was born on January 15, 1999, in Sheffield, England. Hirst is regarded as one of the most promising young English footballers of his generation. George Hirst is a talented young footballer who has shown promise throughout his career. He has impressed with his physical presence, aerial ability, and clinical finishing, and has been tipped for a bright future in the game.

Hirst’s move to Leicester City could be the start of a new chapter in his career, and he will be hoping to continue his development and eventually fulfill his potential at the highest level of the game. Let us get to know more about his profile in the following paragraphs.

George Hirst of England during the International Friendly match between Portugal U20 and England U20 at Stadium Municipal 25 April on March 26, 2019 in Penafiel, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

George Hirst Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Sheffield, England Father’s Name David Hirst Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Virgo Net Worth £2.8 Million Age 24 Birthday 15 February 1999 Nationality English Position Forward Senior Clubs Sheffield Wednesday, OH Leuven, Leicester City, Rotherham United, Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town. Achievements NA Girlfriend Aela Brown Children NA Social Media Twitter

Instagram

George Hirst’s Net Worth and Salary

George Hirst is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £2.8 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €800 k by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £832 k per year playing for Leicester City as a Forward.

George Hirst Club Career

Hirst began his career in the Sheffield Wednesday academy and made his first-team debut for the club in September 2016. He was a prolific scorer at the youth level and quickly established himself as a regular in the Sheffield Wednesday first team. Hirst’s physical presence, aerial ability, and clinical finishing made him a fan favorite at Hillsborough.

Despite his impressive performances, Hirst was unable to agree on a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday and was eventually sold to Belgian club OH Leuven in August 2018. He made just one appearance for the club before being loaned out to Dutch side Rotherham United for the 2018-19 season.

Hirst returned to England in the summer of 2019 and signed for Championship club Leicester City. He played for Leicester’s under-23 team but was unable to break into the first team. Hirst was loaned out to Rotherham United for the second time in January 2020 and made 13 appearances for the club.

He was loaned out to Portsmouth in 2021 June for a season and scored his first goal for the club against Crystal Palace. Following his return, he was loaned to Blackburn Rovers in June 2022 and returned back to the parent club in January 2023. He was then sent to Ipswich Town on loan until the end of the season.

George Hirst International Career

Hirst has also represented England at various youth levels, including the under-20 and under-21 teams. He has been tipped for a bright future in the game and is seen as a potential star for the England national team in the coming years.

The net worth of George Hirst is estimated to be £2.8 million as of 2023. (Credits: @george_hirst Instagram)

George Hirst Family

George Hirst was born on 15 February 1999 in Sheffield, England. His Father’s name is David Hirst and his Mother’s name is not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His father is also a football player, he is a corporate hospitality host for Sheffield Wednesday and also he was appointed as a coach there. His father is a striker in three different teams. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

George Hirst’s Girlfriend

George Hirst is in a relationship with Aela Brown. We can see the couple enjoying time with each other, parting, and going on vacation keeping posting it. She is an Instagram influencer with 22.4k followers and we can say she has more followers than him. Also, she has a horse and posts pics with it; its name, however, is not known. Let’s hope the beautiful couple gets married soon.

George Hirst is currently dating Aela Brown. (Credits: @george_hirst Instagram)

George Hirst has been seen endorsing Puma company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field. He uses the Puma shoes to showcase them and help in advertising the Puma company.

George Hirst Cars and Tattoos

George Hirst’s car details are not available on the internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, George Hirst has not inked his skin yet. The reason why he didn’t tattoo is not known.

