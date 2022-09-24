Geoff Shreeves with a lot of fame with over 27 years of expertise still continues to serve in the field and here, we will know more about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job and more.

Geoff Shreeves is a popular reporter and presenter for many media houses and is also famous for his voice in the commentary of FIFA 14 and FIFA 15 video games. His voice has become synonymous with the sport over the years.

I’ve been privileged to have had a 30-year career on touchlines around the world so I thought it might be time to share a few tales. How I got the job, launch of Sky, encounters with the biggest names in football/showbiz and more. Hope you enjoy.https://t.co/gnDaDCuPY0 pic.twitter.com/3MP4aHXpSF — Geoff Shreeves (@GeoffShreeves) August 24, 2022

Geoff Shreeves Facts and Wiki

Birth Place United Kingdom Father’s Name John Shreeves Mother’s Name Jeannie Shreeves Star Sign Libra Net Worth $2 million Age 56 years Date of Birth 13 October 1965 Nationality English Occupation Reporter Wife Di

Geoff Shreeves Net Worth and Salary

The English anchor/reporter is estimated at around $2 million. He works as a reporter for Sky Sports, Fox Sports and BT Sports. He is said to earn around $200k per year. He would also have earned a fair bit from his partnerships elsewhere, especially with FIFA video games, in the past.

He would expect to add to that tally in the coming years. The good thing about a job in Sports that is off the pitch is that there isn’t really a retirement age set for it. Hence, fans would hope to hear Shreeves’ iconic voice for several more years.

Geoff Shreeves Professional Career

Geoff Shreeves is said to have started his reporting career in 1992 when he joined Sky Sports and it was the first season of the Premiership. In 1999, he made his first reporting debut alongside Clare Tomilson.

He was the regular presenter of Sky Sports for the show ‘The Debate’ till it got discontinued in 2020. He also works as a commentator or in-game analyst for selected games. Geoff even has worked with EA sports gaming series and gave his voice for FIFA14 and FIFA15 video games.

Geoff Shreeves hosted the 2019 Manchester United Gala Dinner and raised funds for UNICEF.

Geoff Shreeves Family

Geoff was born and raised in the United Kingdom. His parents are John Shreeves and Jeannie Shreeves. Geoff has three siblings. And no more details about his family are disclosed by Geoff.

Geoff Shreeves Wife – Di

Geoff married Di. Geoff Shreeves revealed his wife’s name as Di on his Instagram. They gave birth to twins – Jack and Lottie. The couple got married 25 years ago. There are not many details available about her.

Geoff Shreeves Social Media

Geoff Shreeves is active on major social media platforms. Here are the links to his profile on Twitter and Instagram.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 306.4K Followers Here Instagram 6.2K followers Here

